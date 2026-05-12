Theatre Of The Beat Inc.

Hosted by

Theatre Of The Beat Inc.

About this event

Invisible Threads at Stained Glass Centre (Stouffville)

34 Church St N

Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON L4A 1E3, Canada

General Admission (free)
Free

This performance is free thanks to the generosity of Community Mennonite Church of Stouffville. https://cmchurch.ca/ For capacity purposes, please include the total number of attendees in your party.

Donation for Aurora House (Optional)
$25

This can be added on as an additional donation to support the ongoing work of Aurora House. https://www.aurorahouse.ca/


You'll receive a charitable receipt from TOTB through Zeffy.


If you want to give more than $25, you may select as many "tickets" as you want.

Add a donation for Theatre Of The Beat Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!