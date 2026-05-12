Invisible Threads at Stained Glass Centre (Stouffville)

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About this event
This performance is free thanks to the generosity of Community Mennonite Church of Stouffville. https://cmchurch.ca/ For capacity purposes, please include the total number of attendees in your party.
This can be added on as an additional donation to support the ongoing work of Aurora House. https://www.aurorahouse.ca/
You'll receive a charitable receipt from TOTB through Zeffy.
If you want to give more than $25, you may select as many "tickets" as you want.
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