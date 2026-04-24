Theatre Of The Beat Inc.

Hosted by

Theatre Of The Beat Inc.

About this event

Invisible Threads at Zion United Church (New Hamburg)

215 Peel St

New Hamburg, ON N3A 1E7, Canada

General Admission
$20

1x General Admission ticket at $20 CAD.

Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

We value 1x General Admission ticket at $20 CAD. However, in order to reduce any barriers for folks who are interested in attending the show, we've set all tickets as PWYC. If possible, please give individually for each ticket purchased so we can better track attendance size.

Donation for Women's Crisis Services of Waterloo Region
$25

This can be added on as an additional donation to support the ongoing work of Women's Crisis Services of Waterloo Region.


You'll receive a charitable receipt from TOTB through Zeffy.

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