Invisible Threads at Zion United Church (New Hamburg)

Hosted by
About this event
1x General Admission ticket at $20 CAD.
We value 1x General Admission ticket at $20 CAD. However, in order to reduce any barriers for folks who are interested in attending the show, we've set all tickets as PWYC. If possible, please give individually for each ticket purchased so we can better track attendance size.
This can be added on as an additional donation to support the ongoing work of Women's Crisis Services of Waterloo Region.
You'll receive a charitable receipt from TOTB through Zeffy.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!