IPM Golf Tournament

Includes: 18 Holes with Cart, Lunch at Course, Dinner at the Cargill Community Center, Prizes, Live Auction.



*Dinner, Prizes, and Live Auction will take place at the Cargill Community Center



Transportation: Bus transportation will be provided from the Cargill Community Center to Southport Golf Course and back for dinner. Bus will depart promptly at 8:30am.



Golfers playing at the Walkerton Golf & Curling Club will have transportation provided to the Cargill Community Center after golf.