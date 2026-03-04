IPM Golf Tournament

About this event
Includes: 18 Holes with Cart, Lunch at Course, Dinner at the Cargill Community Center, Prizes, Live Auction.
*Dinner, Prizes, and Live Auction will take place at the Cargill Community Center
Transportation: Bus transportation will be provided from the Cargill Community Center to Southport Golf Course and back for dinner. Bus will depart promptly at 8:30am.
Golfers playing at the Walkerton Golf & Curling Club will have transportation provided to the Cargill Community Center after golf.
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