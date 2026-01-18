Winter 2026 Iron Ring Ceremony and Reception Tickets

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IMPORTANT! Make sure to fill the registration form during fittings!!
Student Iron Ring + Ceremony ticket (Reception tickets to be purchased separately)
Guest ticket for ceremony ONLY (Reception tickets to be purchased separately)
Wine and Cheese Reception following the ceremony (Canapés and Non-Alcoholic Refreshments will also be available)
Wine and Cheese Reception following the ceremony (Canapés and Non-Alcoholic Refreshments will also be available)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!