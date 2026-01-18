Engineering Undergraduate Society of McGill University

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Engineering Undergraduate Society of McGill University
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Winter 2026 Iron Ring Ceremony and Reception Tickets

2 R. de la Commune O

Montréal, QC H2Y 4B2, Canada

Iron Ring
$34

IMPORTANT! Make sure to fill the registration form during fittings!!

Student Iron Ring + Ceremony ticket (Reception tickets to be purchased separately)

Guest Ceremony Ticket (Up to 4 per student)
$30

Guest ticket for ceremony ONLY (Reception tickets to be purchased separately)

Graduating Student Reception Ticket
$30

Wine and Cheese Reception following the ceremony (Canapés and Non-Alcoholic Refreshments will also be available)

Family/Friend Reception Ticket
$33

Wine and Cheese Reception following the ceremony (Canapés and Non-Alcoholic Refreshments will also be available)

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