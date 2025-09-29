Engineering and Computer Science Association of Concordia

Hosted by

Engineering and Computer Science Association of Concordia

About this event

Iron Ring Ceremony Fall 2025

777 Blvd Robert-Bourassa

Montréal, QC H3C 3Z7, Canada

(Live Oct 25)Guest Ticket (Final Sale)
$60

80 Tickets available, Based on First come, First Serve. After the ceremony, guests are invited to stay for a reception which will include professional photography, light hors d’oeuvres (canapés), and refreshments. Each ticket includes one complimentary drink ticket, which may be redeemed at the bar during the reception. Additional beverages will also be available for purchase.

Mentor Ticket & Post-Ceremony Reception
$20

After the ceremony, Mentors are invited to stay for a reception which will include professional photography, light hors d’oeuvres (canapés), and refreshments. Each ticket includes one complimentary drink ticket, which may be redeemed at the bar during the reception. Additional beverages will also be available for purchase.

Student Ticket & Post-Ceremony Reception
$60

After the ceremony, Students are invited to stay for a reception which will include professional photography, light hors d’oeuvres (canapés), and refreshments. Each ticket includes one complimentary drink ticket, which may be redeemed at the bar during the reception. Additional beverages will also be available for purchase.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!