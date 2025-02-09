Iron Ring Ceremony Winter 2025

This ticket grants guests access to the Iron Ring Ceremony, allowing them to witness the event and include access to the cocktail reception as well as food and a drink ticket for the cocktail reception following the ceremony & access to the photobooth with the Anvil.If you buy this you wont have to buy the Guest Ceremony Ticket
Guest Cocktail+Ceremony CSSE + ECE --- MARCH 1st
$50
Student Ceremony + Cocktail (MIAE BCE)
$65
This ticket provides Students with the Ceremony (Iron ring + Envelope+ Certificate) as well as with access to the cocktail reception. It includes food and a drink ticket for the cocktail reception following the ceremony (as well access to the photo booth with the Anvil)If you buy this you wont have to buy the Student Ceremony Ticket
Student Ceremony + Cocktail (CSSE ECE)
$65
This ticket provides Students with the Ceremony (Iron ring + Envelope+ Certificate) as well as with access to the cocktail reception. It includes food and a drink ticket for the cocktail reception following the ceremony (as well as access to the photo booth with the Anvil). If you buy this you wont have to buy the Student Ceremony Ticket
Guest Ceremony + Cocktail (MIAE BCE)
$50
This ticket grants guests access to the Iron Ring Ceremony, allowing them to witness the event and include access to the cocktail reception as well as food and a drink ticket for the cocktail reception following the ceremony & access to the photobooth with the Anvil.If you buy this you wont have to buy the Guest Ceremony Ticket
Guest Ceremony + Cocktail (ECE CSSE)
$50
This ticket grants guests access to the Iron Ring Ceremony, allowing them to witness the event and include access to the cocktail reception as well as food and a drink ticket for the cocktail reception following the ceremony & access to the photobooth with the Anvil.If you buy this you wont have to buy the Guest Ceremony Ticket
Student Ceremony ( MIAE BCE)
$60
This ticket Only provides Students with access the Ceremony (Iron ring + Envelope+ Certificate)- NO Cocktail or Photobooth with the Anvil.
Student Ceremony (CSSE ECE)
$60
This ticket Only provides Students with access to the Ceremony (Iron ring + Envelope+ Certificate)- NO Cocktail or Photobooth with the Anvil.
Guest Ceremony MIAE-BCE
$40
This ticket grants guests access to the Iron Ring Ceremony, allowing them to witness the event but does not include access to the cocktail reception.
Guest Ceremony CSSE-ECE
$40
This ticket grants guests access to the Iron Ring Ceremony, allowing them to witness the event but does not include access to the cocktail reception.
Mentor Ceremony MIAE BCE CSSE ECE
Free
This free ticket allows mentors to attend the ceremony and participate in presenting the Iron Ring to their designated student. Mentors must meet the eligibility requirements to act as a Ring Presenter.
More information about eligibility can be found at the https://ironring.ca/home-en/. If the mentor is found non-eligible on the day of, they will NOT be granted access and no refund will be issued. Mentors MUST have their ring on on the day of the event.
Mentor Ceremony + Cocktail MIAE BCE CSSE ECE
$35
Mentors can attend the ceremony for free, but this ticket allows them to join the cocktail reception, which includes food and a drink ticket.
More information about eligibility can be found at the https://ironring.ca/home-en/. If the mentor is found non-eligible on the day of, they will NOT be granted access and no refund will be issued. Mentors MUST have their ring on on the day of the event.
Afterparty MIAE BCE CSSE ECE
$15
This ticket provides access to the after-party event, which will take place following the cocktail reception. It’s the perfect way to continue the celebration with fellow graduates and guests.
EMERGENCY GUEST (DO NOT PURCHASE)
$50
DO NOT PURCHASE (NO REFUND)
NO REFUND WILL BE GIVEN AND TICKET WILL NOT BE SCANNABLE UNLESS AUTHORIZED BY VP ACADEMIC
EMERGENCY STUDENT (DO NOT PURCHASE)
$65
DO NOT PURCHASE (NO REFUND)
NO REFUND WILL BE GIVEN AND TICKET WILL NOT BE SCANNABLE UNLESS AUTHORIZED BY VP ACADEMIC
