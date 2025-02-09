Iron Ring Ceremony Winter 2025

This free ticket allows mentors to attend the ceremony and participate in presenting the Iron Ring to their designated student. Mentors must meet the eligibility requirements to act as a Ring Presenter. More information about eligibility can be found at the https://ironring.ca/home-en/. If the mentor is found non-eligible on the day of, they will NOT be granted access and no refund will be issued. Mentors MUST have their ring on on the day of the event.

