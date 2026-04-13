Our Spiritual Books

Discover the timeless wisdom of the Vedas through Bhagavad-gītā As It Is, the original message of Lord Śrī Kṛṣṇa, presented purely and authentically by His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupāda.

Spoken over 5,000 years ago on the battlefield of Kurukṣetra, the Bhagavad-gītā is the essence of all Vedic knowledge. In this complete edition, Śrīla Prabhupāda carefully preserves the true meaning of each verse, guiding readers step-by-step toward understanding their spiritual identity and relationship with Lord Krishna.

This hardcover edition includes:

Original Sanskrit verses with transliteration

Word-for-word meanings

Clear English translations

Deep and practical purports for daily life

Perfect for both beginners and serious seekers, this sacred text reveals the path of bhakti-yoga (devotional service)—the process of attaining peace, purpose, and divine love.

📿 Why keep this book at home?

Reading even a single verse daily can purify the heart, bring clarity to life’s challenges, and deepen one’s connection with Kṛṣṇa.

🎁 Ideal for:

Daily spiritual reading (sādhana)

Gifting to friends and family

Building a devotional home library

Bring home this transcendental classic and begin your journey in Kṛṣṇa consciousness.