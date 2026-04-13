Our Spiritual Books

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Discover the timeless wisdom of the Vedas through Bhagavad-gītā As It Is, the original message of Lord Śrī Kṛṣṇa, presented purely and authentically by His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupāda.
Spoken over 5,000 years ago on the battlefield of Kurukṣetra, the Bhagavad-gītā is the essence of all Vedic knowledge. In this complete edition, Śrīla Prabhupāda carefully preserves the true meaning of each verse, guiding readers step-by-step toward understanding their spiritual identity and relationship with Lord Krishna.
This hardcover edition includes:
Perfect for both beginners and serious seekers, this sacred text reveals the path of bhakti-yoga (devotional service)—the process of attaining peace, purpose, and divine love.
📿 Why keep this book at home?
Reading even a single verse daily can purify the heart, bring clarity to life’s challenges, and deepen one’s connection with Kṛṣṇa.
🎁 Ideal for:
Bring home this transcendental classic and begin your journey in Kṛṣṇa consciousness.
Experience the eternal teachings of Lord Śrī Kṛṣṇa through Bhagavad-gītā As It Is, presented in its pure and unaltered form by His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupāda.
This softcover edition is a lightweight and accessible version of the timeless Bhagavad-gītā, ideal for daily reading, travel, and distribution. Spoken on the battlefield of Kurukṣetra, the Gītā reveals the science of the soul and the path of devotional service to Lord Krishna.
This edition includes:
📿 Perfect for:
Affordable and easy to carry, this edition is especially suitable for those beginning their spiritual journey, while still offering deep wisdom for sincere seekers.
Bring the wisdom of the Gītā into your life and take a step closer to Kṛṣṇa consciousness.
This Srimad Bhagavatam Purana was compiled by the great sage Srila Vyasadeva, who is considered the literary incarnation of the Supreme Personality of Godhead Sri Krishna. It is a bonafide commentary on the Vedanta-Sutra. Srimad Bhagvatam is non-different from Sri Krishna. Hence, it is the very essence of all the Vedic literatures. Srimad-Bhagavatam begins with the definition of the absolute truth. It gradually develops into the highest state of God realization, which is loving devotional service to Sri Krishna. It comprises of 18,000 Sanskrit verses alongside their English translation and purports, arranged in 12 cantos and 18 volumes.
Why Srimad Bhagavatam (SB), you may ask?
It is stated in Srimad Bhagavatam that by gifting Śrīmad-Bhāgavatam on a golden throne on the day of Bhadra Purnima, one will attain the supreme destination. S.B 12.13.13.
Just as the Gaṅgā is the greatest of all rivers, Lord Acyuta the supreme among deities and Lord Śambhu [Śiva] the greatest of Vaiṣṇavas, so Śrīmad-Bhāgavatam is the greatest of all Purāṇas. S.B 12.13.16.
🎁 Gift a Srimad Bhagvatam set to yourself or gift it to someone else
While other forms of the Lord descended with various paraphernalia to deal with the demoniac and irreligious influences of the time, Lord Sri Caitanya was equipped with the most powerful weapon against irreligion, the Hare Krishna Maha Mantra.
Sri Chaitanya – Charitamrita, by Srila Krishnadasa Kaviraja Gosvami, is the principal work on the life and teachings of Sri Krishna Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the incarnation of Lord Krishna who appeared in India over five hundred years ago. The teachings propounded by Lord Chaitanya which transformed the face of India are presented by the author in a very easy language comprehendible for all its readers.
This English translation with commentary, by His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, who falls under the disciplic succession in the Gaudiya line of spiritual masters, reveals his consummate Bengali and Sanskrit scholarship, his intimate familiarity with the precepts of Sri Chaitanya, and his pure devotion to God. Every page transcends the reader in to a world far beyond this material realm where every step is a dance, every word is a song, and every act is divine.
When law of karma acts on every individual and makes everyone responsible for the actions performed during one?s life, it also mysteriously determines ones destiny at the crucial moment called death. Near death experiences may have gained a lot of interest in the past few decades, but their intricate details and mysteries have been well documented in the ancient Vedic scriptures thousands of years ago.
Who are we? Why are we on this planet? What happens to us after death? Is there any life after death? These are some questions which all of us might have asked to ourselves or others at least once at one point of time in our life. As increasing numbers of people try to understand what lies beyond death and are reincarnations true as propounded in Vedic scriptures. Beyond Birth & Death by Srila Prabhupada presents startling evidence of the soul’s incredible journey after death and explains the deep mysteries of reincarnation. This wonderful book would provide you with extensive knowledge hidden deep in the pages of Vedic literature and one to break the cycle of repeated birth and death.
For years the western world has constantly meditated on the spiritual practices of the east. Many have followed religions, and adopted new methodologies for gaining spiritual insights. However there is nothing higher than chanting and meditating on the Hare Krishna Maha mantra. Doubt it? Then one can test it for oneself by reading this wonderful book called Chant & be Happy.
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