Seva Opportunities

About this shop
Sponsor the full Sunday feast, allowing many devotees and guests to honor sanctified prasādam.
Contribute towards the Sunday feast and share in the blessings of prasādam distribution.
Support the sacred service of feeding devotees and guests with sanctified meals.
Support continuous flower offerings and garlands for the Lord throughout the month.
Flowers are lovingly offered daily to the Deities for their pleasure and decoration.
Beautiful handcrafted garlands are offered to adorn the Lord with devotion.
Fresh food is prepared and offered with devotion to the Lord before being distributed as prasādam.
Provide continuous support for the temple’s daily operations, worship, and outreach services.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!