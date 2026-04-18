ISKCON Milton

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ISKCON Milton

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Seva Opportunities

🍛 Sunday Love Feast Seva
$350

Sponsor the full Sunday feast, allowing many devotees and guests to honor sanctified prasādam.

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🥗 Sunday Feast Partial Seva
$108

Contribute towards the Sunday feast and share in the blessings of prasādam distribution.

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🍲 Annadan Seva (Meal Sponsorship – Any Day)
$201

Support the sacred service of feeding devotees and guests with sanctified meals.

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🌺 Flowers Seva (1 Month)
$151

Support continuous flower offerings and garlands for the Lord throughout the month.

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🌼 Flowers Seva (1 Week)
$51

Flowers are lovingly offered daily to the Deities for their pleasure and decoration.

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🌼 Garlands Seva
$108

Beautiful handcrafted garlands are offered to adorn the Lord with devotion.

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🍎 Bhoga Offering Seva (Fruits & Dry Fruits)
$51

Fresh food is prepared and offered with devotion to the Lord before being distributed as prasādam.

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🌿 Temple Support or Other Sevas
$1,008

Provide continuous support for the temple’s daily operations, worship, and outreach services.

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Add a donation for ISKCON Milton

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