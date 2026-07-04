In the foreground, several women model vibrant orange carnival costumes with varying accessories, while the background displays a blurred street scene with people.
Barbados Canadian Association of Calgary

Offered by

Barbados Canadian Association of Calgary

About this shop

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Island Revellers - Caribbean Sunset

Add a donation for Barbados Canadian Association of Calgary

$

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$35

Don't want to wear a costume but want to join us on the road? Get your Island Revellers t-shirt in our 2026 colours today!

Men’s Shorts & T-Shirt item
Men’s Shorts & T-Shirt
$90

For the men who love to wine and jam on a gal! Choose your size and join us on the road!

Twist Bikini (No Feathers) item
Twist Bikini (No Feathers)
$120

For the girlies with more to love. Choose your size and flaunt your stuff on the road with us!

Twist Bikini (with Feathers) item
Twist Bikini (with Feathers)
$150

For the girlies with more to love. Choose your size and flaunt your stuff on the road with us!

Wrap One-Piece (No Feathers) item
Wrap One-Piece (No Feathers)
$120

For the girlies with more to love looking for more coverage. Choose your size and flaunt your stuff on the road with us!

Wrap One-Piece (with Feathers) item
Wrap One-Piece (with Feathers)
$150

For the girlies with more to love looking for more coverage. Choose your size and flaunt your stuff on the road with us!

Plunge Bikini (No Feathers) item
Plunge Bikini (No Feathers)
$120

For the girlies who like to show some skin! Choose your size and flaunt your stuff on the road with us!

Plunge Bikini (with Feathers) item
Plunge Bikini (with Feathers)
$150

For the girlies who like to show some skin! Choose your size and flaunt your stuff on the road with us!

Side Tie One Piece (No Feathers) item
Side Tie One Piece (No Feathers)
$120

For the girlies looking for more coverage! Choose your size and flaunt your stuff on the road with us!

Side Tie One Piece (with Feathers) item
Side Tie One Piece (with Feathers)
$150

For the girlies looking for more coverage! Choose your size and flaunt your stuff on the road with us!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!