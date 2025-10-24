100% of profits go towards our cause to provide a secure future for women and children victims of domestic violence. Face winter in style with our tan wool socks, combining natural warmth, durability, and timeless elegance. Designed to offer optimal protection against the cold, they are your perfect allies for chilly days and outdoor activities. Their reinforced heels and toes ensure exceptional durability, while their soft and breathable texture provides superior comfort, even during extended wear. Their simple design easily matches all your winter outfits, from everyday wear to outdoor escapades. ONE SIZE - M. Benefits: Optimal warmth: Retain heat even in the coldest temperatures. Increased durability: Reinforced heels and toes for greater longevity. Versatile style: A classic tan shade that complements any look. Lasting comfort: Soft, resilient, and comfortable to wear all day long. Composition: 50% Wool, 30% Nylon, 15% Acrylic, 5% Other fibers. Product code: B0032. Please note: the sale of promotional items is final. No exchanges, refunds, or tax receipts will be issued.
100% of profits go towards our cause to provide a secure future for women and children victims of domestic violence. Face winter in style with our tan wool socks, combining natural warmth, durability, and timeless elegance. Designed to offer optimal protection against the cold, they are your perfect allies for chilly days and outdoor activities. Their reinforced heels and toes ensure exceptional durability, while their soft and breathable texture provides superior comfort, even during extended wear. Their simple design easily matches all your winter outfits, from everyday wear to outdoor escapades. ONE SIZE - M. Benefits: Optimal warmth: Retain heat even in the coldest temperatures. Increased durability: Reinforced heels and toes for greater longevity. Versatile style: A classic tan shade that complements any look. Lasting comfort: Soft, resilient, and comfortable to wear all day long. Composition: 50% Wool, 30% Nylon, 15% Acrylic, 5% Other fibers. Product code: B0032. Please note: the sale of promotional items is final. No exchanges, refunds, or tax receipts will be issued.
Thermal Socks – B0022
$29
100% of profits are donated to our cause, helping provide a safe future for women and children affected by domestic violence. Face winter with confidence with our insulated thermal socks made from pure virgin wool, designed to provide exceptional warmth even in the coldest conditions. Their terry wool interior promotes air circulation and creates a natural insulating layer that keeps your feet cozy while offering plush comfort. ONE SIZE - M Features Optimal thermal insulation: The terry wool interior traps heat while allowing your feet to breathe, ensuring lasting comfort even in extreme cold. Soft and durable: Stretchy and machine-washable, designed to prevent shrinking and maintain softness wash after wash. Versatile and high-performing: Perfect for outdoor work, winter activities, or long walks in the snow. Locally made: Proudly crafted in Quebec, these socks are built to withstand the harshest winters. Composition 60% Pure virgin wool 40% Stretch nylon Product Code: B0022 Please note: All promotional item sales are final. No exchanges, refunds, or tax receipts can be issued.
100% of profits are donated to our cause, helping provide a safe future for women and children affected by domestic violence. Face winter with confidence with our insulated thermal socks made from pure virgin wool, designed to provide exceptional warmth even in the coldest conditions. Their terry wool interior promotes air circulation and creates a natural insulating layer that keeps your feet cozy while offering plush comfort. ONE SIZE - M Features Optimal thermal insulation: The terry wool interior traps heat while allowing your feet to breathe, ensuring lasting comfort even in extreme cold. Soft and durable: Stretchy and machine-washable, designed to prevent shrinking and maintain softness wash after wash. Versatile and high-performing: Perfect for outdoor work, winter activities, or long walks in the snow. Locally made: Proudly crafted in Quebec, these socks are built to withstand the harshest winters. Composition 60% Pure virgin wool 40% Stretch nylon Product Code: B0022 Please note: All promotional item sales are final. No exchanges, refunds, or tax receipts can be issued.
Wooden Napkin Ring – R0011
$9
100% of profits are donated to our cause, helping provide a safe future for women and children affected by domestic violence. Bring a touch of authenticity and warmth to your table with our beechwood napkin rings, combining sleek design, durability, and French craftsmanship. Each piece is artisanally engraved in Brittany, reflecting the care and delicacy of handmade work. Crafted in the Jura region, these napkin rings showcase local expertise and a love for fine materials. Their smooth, natural finish complements both contemporary tableware and rustic decor. Sturdy, reusable, and durable, they add an elegant and responsible touch to everyday meals as well as special occasions. ONE SIZE Features French craftsmanship: Designed in the Jura and engraved in Brittany. Authenticity and elegance: Each piece is unique, with its own wood grain. Eco-friendly: Made from 100% natural, sustainable, and biodegradable wood. Versatile: Perfect for family meals, festive dinners, or special events. Specifications Material: 100% beechwood Diameter: 5.5 cm Height: 3 cm Weight: 20 g Product Code: R0011 Please note: All promotional item sales are final. No exchanges, refunds, or tax receipts can be issued.
100% of profits are donated to our cause, helping provide a safe future for women and children affected by domestic violence. Bring a touch of authenticity and warmth to your table with our beechwood napkin rings, combining sleek design, durability, and French craftsmanship. Each piece is artisanally engraved in Brittany, reflecting the care and delicacy of handmade work. Crafted in the Jura region, these napkin rings showcase local expertise and a love for fine materials. Their smooth, natural finish complements both contemporary tableware and rustic decor. Sturdy, reusable, and durable, they add an elegant and responsible touch to everyday meals as well as special occasions. ONE SIZE Features French craftsmanship: Designed in the Jura and engraved in Brittany. Authenticity and elegance: Each piece is unique, with its own wood grain. Eco-friendly: Made from 100% natural, sustainable, and biodegradable wood. Versatile: Perfect for family meals, festive dinners, or special events. Specifications Material: 100% beechwood Diameter: 5.5 cm Height: 3 cm Weight: 20 g Product Code: R0011 Please note: All promotional item sales are final. No exchanges, refunds, or tax receipts can be issued.
Frais postaux
$15
Supplément pour l’envoi postal
Supplément pour l’envoi postal
Add a donation for Fondation Bas de Laine
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!