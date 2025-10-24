Promotional items

100% of profits are donated to our cause, helping provide a safe future for women and children affected by domestic violence. Bring a touch of authenticity and warmth to your table with our beechwood napkin rings, combining sleek design, durability, and French craftsmanship. Each piece is artisanally engraved in Brittany, reflecting the care and delicacy of handmade work. Crafted in the Jura region, these napkin rings showcase local expertise and a love for fine materials. Their smooth, natural finish complements both contemporary tableware and rustic decor. Sturdy, reusable, and durable, they add an elegant and responsible touch to everyday meals as well as special occasions. ONE SIZE Features French craftsmanship: Designed in the Jura and engraved in Brittany. Authenticity and elegance: Each piece is unique, with its own wood grain. Eco-friendly: Made from 100% natural, sustainable, and biodegradable wood. Versatile: Perfect for family meals, festive dinners, or special events. Specifications Material: 100% beechwood Diameter: 5.5 cm Height: 3 cm Weight: 20 g Product Code: R0011 Please note: All promotional item sales are final. No exchanges, refunds, or tax receipts can be issued.

