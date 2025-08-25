Hosted by

Cumberland Beach & District Ratepayers Association

About this event

Sales closed

IT'S THE BIG DEAL EUCHRE TOURNAMENT & SILENT AUCTION

Pick-up location

2958 Lakeside Dr, Severn, ON L3V 0V9, Canada

2 Blue Jays Tickets - Final Game Season Closer item
2 Blue Jays Tickets - Final Game Season Closer item
2 Blue Jays Tickets - Final Game Season Closer
$200

Starting bid

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays


Sun, Sep 28 @ 3:07 PM

Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Section 116, Row 34, Seat 5

Section 116, Row 34, Seat 6


Don’t miss your chance to cheer on Canada’s team!


Bid now for two Toronto Blue Jays tickets and experience the thrill of live baseball at Rogers Centre. Feel the energy of the crowd, the crack of the bat, and the excitement of seeing the Jays in action as they push toward the postseason. This is the perfect outing for any sports fan — whether you’re a lifelong supporter or just love the atmosphere of a big-league game. A fantastic opportunity for an unforgettable day at the ballpark!


Thank YOU to Helix Contracting for donating these tickets! Value $450

https://helixcanada.com/


Toronto Blue Jays logo is a registered trademark owned by Rogers Blue Jays Baseball Partnership.

Toronto Maple Leaf Tickets! item
Toronto Maple Leaf Tickets! item
Toronto Maple Leaf Tickets!
$200

Starting bid

Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Tuesday, October 28th, x2 greens, Section 307, row 10.


What better way to enjoy it than with two tickets to see the Toronto Maple Leafs live in action! Feel the energy of the crowd, the intensity on the ice, and cheer on the Leafs as they chase another big win.


This is your chance to be part of the excitement—don’t miss it!


Generously donated by John Mayo and the Mayo Marck Wilson Wealth Management Team - BMO Nesbitt Burns. Value $400


https://nesbittburns.bmo.com/mayomarckwilson.wealth/


The Toronto Maple Leafs logo is protected by a registered trademark owned by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Partnership (MLSE).

Snapon 10" Adj Pliers & Cooler Bag item
Snapon 10" Adj Pliers & Cooler Bag item
Snapon 10" Adj Pliers & Cooler Bag
$40

Starting bid

Snap-on is a world leader in professional tools, trusted by mechanics and tradespeople everywhere for their durability, precision, and unmatched performance. Known for quality that lasts a lifetime, Snap-on is the gold standard in the industry.


Up for bids is a 10-inch adjustable pliers paired with a handy cooler bag! Don’t miss your chance to take home this premium Snap-on set!


Thank YOU to Don Goddard, our local rep for Snap-on! Value $130


https://www.facebook.com/p/Snap-on-Tools-Orillia-100067843574801/

Snap-on Cooler Bag & Mug Set item
Snap-on Cooler Bag & Mug Set item
Snap-on Cooler Bag & Mug Set
$15

Starting bid

Who doesn't want a bit of official Snap-on merch?!


Up for bids is a rugged, durable cooler bag and a set of mugs!


Snap-on is a world leader in professional tools, trusted by mechanics and tradespeople everywhere for their durability, precision, and unmatched performance. Known for quality that lasts a lifetime, Snap-on is the gold standard in the industry.


Thank YOU to Don Goddard, our local dealer for Snap-on! Value $40


https://www.facebook.com/p/Snap-on-Tools-Orillia-100067843574801/

Shaws Maple Syrup - 2 L Jug (1) item
Shaws Maple Syrup - 2 L Jug (1)
$20

Starting bid

Shaws Maple Syrup - 2 L Jug


Tom Shaw has been making maple syrup his entire life. Like his dad and grandfather before him, Shaws maple syrup is made from the sap of more than 4,500 sugar maple trees located on their property.


Our family has been making maple syrup in this sugar bush every spring since 1904. Five generations of Shaws have taken care of these trees and brought the wonderful taste of maple to the Oro-Medonte community.


Thank YOU to Shaws Maple Syrup & Catering - Value $45

https://shawscatering.com/

Shaws Maple Syrup - 2 L Jug (2) item
Shaws Maple Syrup - 2 L Jug (2)
$20

Starting bid

Shaws Maple Syrup - 2 L Jug


Tom Shaw has been making maple syrup his entire life. Like his dad and grandfather before him, Shaws maple syrup is made from the sap of more than 4,500 sugar maple trees located on their property.


Our family has been making maple syrup in this sugar bush every spring since 1904. Five generations of Shaws have taken care of these trees and brought the wonderful taste of maple to the Oro-Medonte community.


Thank YOU to Shaws Maple Syrup & Catering - Value $45

https://shawscatering.com/

Shaws Maple Syrup - 1 L Jug (1) item
Shaws Maple Syrup - 1 L Jug (1)
$10

Starting bid

Shaws Maple Syrup - 1 L Jug


Tom Shaw has been making maple syrup his entire life. Like his dad and grandfather before him, Shaws maple syrup is made from the sap of more than 4,500 sugar maple trees located on their property.


Our family has been making maple syrup in this sugar bush every spring since 1904. Five generations of Shaws have taken care of these trees and brought the wonderful taste of maple to the Oro-Medonte community.


Thank YOU to Shaws Maple Syrup & Catering

Value $28

https://shawscatering.com/

Shaws Maple Syrup - 1 L Jug (2) item
Shaws Maple Syrup - 1 L Jug (2)
$10

Starting bid

Shaws Maple Syrup - 1 L Jug


Tom Shaw has been making maple syrup his entire life. Like his dad and grandfather before him, Shaws maple syrup is made from the sap of more than 4,500 sugar maple trees located on their property.


Our family has been making maple syrup in this sugar bush every spring since 1904. Five generations of Shaws have taken care of these trees and brought the wonderful taste of maple to the Oro-Medonte community.


Thank YOU to Shaws Maple Syrup & Catering

Value $28

https://shawscatering.com/

3 Hours Cleaning item
3 Hours Cleaning
$75

Starting bid

Your House Fairies is a premier provider of residential and small office cleaning services

for the residents of Orillia and surrounding areas. Founded by Ingrid Pegg, we have

been providing house cleaning services for over 21 years in our community and

continue to strive for success.


Our cleaning technicians are fully trained in working with

natural products. We offer customization to our cleaning service to ensure you are

satisfied.


Value $195.00 & must be within a 25 km radius from Orillia - Thank YOU Ingrid!


https://www.yourhousefairies.com/

Fishing Rod, Tackle & Box item
Fishing Rod, Tackle & Box item
Fishing Rod, Tackle & Box
$40

Starting bid

Fishing Rod, Tackle & Box - Daiwa 7' rod & reel - perfect for a young starter!


For all your hunting, fishing, and camping needs!


Ellwood Epps carries everything from guns, to fishing poles, to clothing, to camping equipment. They are your online source for gun collecting: antique firearms, collector handguns, and militaria accessories.


Thank YOU to Wes! Value $90.00


https://ellwoodepps.com/

 

Mosaic Crochet Afghan item
Mosaic Crochet Afghan item
Mosaic Crochet Afghan item
Mosaic Crochet Afghan
$50

Starting bid

This beautiful crocheted blanket made by Belinda Reynolds measures 45" by 41".

 

Perfect for a lapghan  or baby blanket. Made from loops and thread superwash merino 55% and acrylic 45%.


Thank YOU to Belinda for donating this! Value $100

Pure Beeswax Candle Basket (1) item
Pure Beeswax Candle Basket (1) item
Pure Beeswax Candle Basket (1)
$25

Starting bid

Locally sourced and handmade by Candles by Bern!


Our candles are 100% pure beeswax. Locally sourced and handmade. We make our

candles in small batches so we can pay attention to offering you a perfect, beautiful

candle.


This basket is loaded with clean burning, non-toxic, hand dipped and sweet smelling goodness.


Thank YOU Bernadette! Value $75.00


Candles by Bern - 705-716-2496

Pure Beeswax Candle Basket (2) item
Pure Beeswax Candle Basket (2) item
Pure Beeswax Candle Basket (2)
$25

Starting bid

Locally sourced and handmade by Candles by Bern!


Our candles are 100% pure beeswax. Locally sourced and handmade. We make our

candles in small batches so we can pay attention to offering you a perfect, beautiful

candle.


Enjoy the sweet, soft scent of nature as you light these one of a kind handcrafted beeswax candles. This basket is loaded with clean burning, non-toxic, hand dipped and sweet smelling goodness.


Thank YOU Bernadette! Value $75.00


Candles by Bern - 705-716-2496

$30 Gift Certificate item
$30 Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

The Best Pizza in Town...Experience the Difference!


$30 Gift certificate - Thank YOU Peter!


http://www.bedrockcafe.ca/#

705-689-8920


Rose Quartz Gemstone Bracelet item
Rose Quartz Gemstone Bracelet item
Rose Quartz Gemstone Bracelet
$10

Starting bid

Sticks & Stones harnesses the beauty of nature in all of their creations!


Thank YOU Angela!

Chakra Stones & Lava Gemstone Bracelet item
Chakra Stones & Lava Gemstone Bracelet item
Chakra Stones & Lava Gemstone Bracelet
$10

Starting bid

Sticks & Stones harnesses the beauty of nature in all of their creations!


Thank YOU Angela!

$100 Gift Certificate item
$100 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

BLUE MOON JUNCTION


A trip to the cottage isn't the same without a stop at Blue Moon Junction. Serving the Severn and Muskoka area, our menu features locally sourced dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.


Come and join us for a cold beer and live entertainment weekly. 


Thank YOU to Diana for your support!


https://www.bluemoonjunctionrestaurant.com/

 

$100 Gift Certificate item
$100 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Lake Country Grill is known for its Pickerel, Rainbow Trout, Drunken Pork Chop, Loaded Canoes, Schnitzel, Homemade Burgers, and Gourmet Sandwiches. Try our delicious addictive homemade Caesar Salad Dressing. Our Freshly Prepared Addictive Comfort Food will keep you coming back!


Thank YOU once again Diana!


https://lakecountrygrill.com/Home

Wild Caught Pickerel Fillets item
Wild Caught Pickerel Fillets
$50

Starting bid

Pickerel is prized for its delicate, white flesh that is mild in flavour and has a delicate texture.


Muskoka Quality Foods offers the highest quality meats, seafood, and fish brought FREE directly to your home or cottage through a professional group of brand associates driving company branded vehicles.


Value $155 for 2.2 kg

Thank YOU to Mike Mackenzie for donating!


https://muskokaqualityfoods.ca/

$25 Gift Certificate (1) item
$25 Gift Certificate (1)
$15

Starting bid

Orchard Fruit Market (OFM) is more than just a roadside stop—it’s a true family tradition rooted in heart, hard work, and community.


It all began back in the early '70s with a local family, and in 1978, the So Family proudly took the reins. Now into our second generation, we've been serving Simcoe County with Canadian pride and purpose for over 47 years. Over the years, OFM has grown into a trusted staple in the area, known for fresh, top-quality produce, garden goods, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.


Thank YOU Ryan & Family!


https://www.orchardfruitmarket.ca/

$25 Gift Certificate (2) item
$25 Gift Certificate (2)
$15

Starting bid

Orchard Fruit Market (OFM) is more than just a roadside stop—it’s a true family tradition rooted in heart, hard work, and community.


It all began back in the early '70s with a local family, and in 1978, the So Family proudly took the reins. Now into our second generation, we've been serving Simcoe County with Canadian pride and purpose for over 47 years. Over the years, OFM has grown into a trusted staple in the area, known for fresh, top-quality produce, garden goods, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.


Thank YOU Ryan & Family!


https://www.orchardfruitmarket.ca/

Ron Field - Watercolour Originals item
Ron Field - Watercolour Originals item
Ron Field - Watercolour Originals item
Ron Field - Watercolour Originals
$40

Starting bid

Ron Field - two watercolour originals! Both 20" w x 16" h with mat frame only.


Ron Field also handcrafted collector boats to scale, created carved decoys and garden metal sculptures.


These beautiful pieces are looking for their home to hang!


Thank YOU to Jill Russell for donating them!

$50 Gift Certificate item
$50 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

A Full-Service Nail and Foot Spa


Providing a range of services for hands and nails that will leave you renewed and relaxed. Our spa is a comfortable, well-vented and inviting atmosphere that is designed with you in mind. We have a range of pedicure services, from a spa pedicure to a polish, as well as skin care and reflexology. We have some of the newest comfortable spa pedicure chairs available.


Thank YOU to Soulange Burrows for donating this certificate.


https://www.orillianailspa.ca/

$50 Gift Certificate item
$50 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Thank you to Lisa and Mike Smith for their generous donation!


Ultimate Dining Card is the gift card to use at some of Canada’s most iconic restaurants

including; Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana’s, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York

Fries, Original Joe's, State & Main, The Burger Priest, and more!

1 YEAR FREE RENTAL-8 x 13 Outdoor Unit OR 5 x 9 Indoor Unit item
1 YEAR FREE RENTAL-8 x 13 Outdoor Unit OR 5 x 9 Indoor Unit item
1 YEAR FREE RENTAL-8 x 13 Outdoor Unit OR 5 x 9 Indoor Unit
$500

Starting bid

Unbelievable! ONE FULL YEAR unit rental donated by Heated Self Storage!


Heated Self Storage offers top of the line personal and business storage.


What sets them apart from the other companies?

It could be the sophisticated, climate-controlled storage facility.


Heated Self Storage INC offers top-of-the-line personal and business storage units in

Orillia, ON. With a large selection of indoor storage units, you will be pleased to know

we have a full-size loading and unloading bay that can accommodate two large trucks,

in addition to other smaller vehicles. Not only can we keep your personal and business

storage safe from the elements, but a robust security system ensures fully recorded

video surveillance and the ability to use your own padlock to make your unit as safe as

it could ever be.


https://www.heatedselfstorage.ca/


This is valued at $1,700/year. Must sign lease and provide ID, must commence first lease date by April 2026.


Thank YOU Heated Self Storage!

Online Presence Launch/Revision Package item
Online Presence Launch/Revision Package
$500

Starting bid

Online Presence Launch/Revision Package — with a custom website (up to 8 pages), 1 year hosting & domain registration, content support & photography, contact form, Google Business Profile setup, and a 1-hour marketing consultation.

Project must be initiated within 30 days of the auction date (September 27, 2025). Website to be live on or before December 31, 2025. Hosting & domain registration start from date of publication.

Prize is non-transferable. To ensure a smooth experience, the winning bidder will sign a standard website-services agreement before work begins. This simply confirms the project scope, timeline, and deliverables so both parties are clear from the start.

A complete starter package for any small business, entrepreneur, or community group ready to build a strong online presence!


Value $3500.00 - Thank YOU Larry!


https://www.thedesignworks.ca

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!