IT'S THE BIG DEAL EUCHRE TOURNAMENT & SILENT AUCTION

Starting bid
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Sun, Sep 28 @ 3:07 PM
Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON
Section 116, Row 34, Seat 5
Section 116, Row 34, Seat 6
Don’t miss your chance to cheer on Canada’s team!
Bid now for two Toronto Blue Jays tickets and experience the thrill of live baseball at Rogers Centre. Feel the energy of the crowd, the crack of the bat, and the excitement of seeing the Jays in action as they push toward the postseason. This is the perfect outing for any sports fan — whether you’re a lifelong supporter or just love the atmosphere of a big-league game. A fantastic opportunity for an unforgettable day at the ballpark!
Thank YOU to Helix Contracting for donating these tickets! Value $450
Toronto Blue Jays logo is a registered trademark owned by Rogers Blue Jays Baseball Partnership.
Starting bid
Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Tuesday, October 28th, x2 greens, Section 307, row 10.
What better way to enjoy it than with two tickets to see the Toronto Maple Leafs live in action! Feel the energy of the crowd, the intensity on the ice, and cheer on the Leafs as they chase another big win.
This is your chance to be part of the excitement—don’t miss it!
Generously donated by John Mayo and the Mayo Marck Wilson Wealth Management Team - BMO Nesbitt Burns. Value $400
https://nesbittburns.bmo.com/mayomarckwilson.wealth/
The Toronto Maple Leafs logo is protected by a registered trademark owned by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Partnership (MLSE).
Starting bid
Snap-on is a world leader in professional tools, trusted by mechanics and tradespeople everywhere for their durability, precision, and unmatched performance. Known for quality that lasts a lifetime, Snap-on is the gold standard in the industry.
Up for bids is a 10-inch adjustable pliers paired with a handy cooler bag! Don’t miss your chance to take home this premium Snap-on set!
Thank YOU to Don Goddard, our local rep for Snap-on! Value $130
https://www.facebook.com/p/Snap-on-Tools-Orillia-100067843574801/
Starting bid
Who doesn't want a bit of official Snap-on merch?!
Up for bids is a rugged, durable cooler bag and a set of mugs!
Snap-on is a world leader in professional tools, trusted by mechanics and tradespeople everywhere for their durability, precision, and unmatched performance. Known for quality that lasts a lifetime, Snap-on is the gold standard in the industry.
Thank YOU to Don Goddard, our local dealer for Snap-on! Value $40
https://www.facebook.com/p/Snap-on-Tools-Orillia-100067843574801/
Starting bid
Shaws Maple Syrup - 2 L Jug
Tom Shaw has been making maple syrup his entire life. Like his dad and grandfather before him, Shaws maple syrup is made from the sap of more than 4,500 sugar maple trees located on their property.
Our family has been making maple syrup in this sugar bush every spring since 1904. Five generations of Shaws have taken care of these trees and brought the wonderful taste of maple to the Oro-Medonte community.
Thank YOU to Shaws Maple Syrup & Catering - Value $45
Starting bid
Shaws Maple Syrup - 2 L Jug
Tom Shaw has been making maple syrup his entire life. Like his dad and grandfather before him, Shaws maple syrup is made from the sap of more than 4,500 sugar maple trees located on their property.
Our family has been making maple syrup in this sugar bush every spring since 1904. Five generations of Shaws have taken care of these trees and brought the wonderful taste of maple to the Oro-Medonte community.
Thank YOU to Shaws Maple Syrup & Catering - Value $45
Starting bid
Shaws Maple Syrup - 1 L Jug
Tom Shaw has been making maple syrup his entire life. Like his dad and grandfather before him, Shaws maple syrup is made from the sap of more than 4,500 sugar maple trees located on their property.
Our family has been making maple syrup in this sugar bush every spring since 1904. Five generations of Shaws have taken care of these trees and brought the wonderful taste of maple to the Oro-Medonte community.
Thank YOU to Shaws Maple Syrup & Catering
Value $28
Starting bid
Shaws Maple Syrup - 1 L Jug
Tom Shaw has been making maple syrup his entire life. Like his dad and grandfather before him, Shaws maple syrup is made from the sap of more than 4,500 sugar maple trees located on their property.
Our family has been making maple syrup in this sugar bush every spring since 1904. Five generations of Shaws have taken care of these trees and brought the wonderful taste of maple to the Oro-Medonte community.
Thank YOU to Shaws Maple Syrup & Catering
Value $28
Starting bid
Your House Fairies is a premier provider of residential and small office cleaning services
for the residents of Orillia and surrounding areas. Founded by Ingrid Pegg, we have
been providing house cleaning services for over 21 years in our community and
continue to strive for success.
Our cleaning technicians are fully trained in working with
natural products. We offer customization to our cleaning service to ensure you are
satisfied.
Value $195.00 & must be within a 25 km radius from Orillia - Thank YOU Ingrid!
Starting bid
Fishing Rod, Tackle & Box - Daiwa 7' rod & reel - perfect for a young starter!
For all your hunting, fishing, and camping needs!
Ellwood Epps carries everything from guns, to fishing poles, to clothing, to camping equipment. They are your online source for gun collecting: antique firearms, collector handguns, and militaria accessories.
Thank YOU to Wes! Value $90.00
Starting bid
This beautiful crocheted blanket made by Belinda Reynolds measures 45" by 41".
Perfect for a lapghan or baby blanket. Made from loops and thread superwash merino 55% and acrylic 45%.
Thank YOU to Belinda for donating this! Value $100
Starting bid
Locally sourced and handmade by Candles by Bern!
Our candles are 100% pure beeswax. Locally sourced and handmade. We make our
candles in small batches so we can pay attention to offering you a perfect, beautiful
candle.
This basket is loaded with clean burning, non-toxic, hand dipped and sweet smelling goodness.
Thank YOU Bernadette! Value $75.00
Candles by Bern - 705-716-2496
Starting bid
Locally sourced and handmade by Candles by Bern!
Our candles are 100% pure beeswax. Locally sourced and handmade. We make our
candles in small batches so we can pay attention to offering you a perfect, beautiful
candle.
Enjoy the sweet, soft scent of nature as you light these one of a kind handcrafted beeswax candles. This basket is loaded with clean burning, non-toxic, hand dipped and sweet smelling goodness.
Thank YOU Bernadette! Value $75.00
Candles by Bern - 705-716-2496
Starting bid
The Best Pizza in Town...Experience the Difference!
$30 Gift certificate - Thank YOU Peter!
705-689-8920
Starting bid
Sticks & Stones harnesses the beauty of nature in all of their creations!
Thank YOU Angela!
Starting bid
Sticks & Stones harnesses the beauty of nature in all of their creations!
Thank YOU Angela!
Starting bid
BLUE MOON JUNCTION
A trip to the cottage isn't the same without a stop at Blue Moon Junction. Serving the Severn and Muskoka area, our menu features locally sourced dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Come and join us for a cold beer and live entertainment weekly.
Thank YOU to Diana for your support!
https://www.bluemoonjunctionrestaurant.com/
Starting bid
Lake Country Grill is known for its Pickerel, Rainbow Trout, Drunken Pork Chop, Loaded Canoes, Schnitzel, Homemade Burgers, and Gourmet Sandwiches. Try our delicious addictive homemade Caesar Salad Dressing. Our Freshly Prepared Addictive Comfort Food will keep you coming back!
Thank YOU once again Diana!
Starting bid
Pickerel is prized for its delicate, white flesh that is mild in flavour and has a delicate texture.
Muskoka Quality Foods offers the highest quality meats, seafood, and fish brought FREE directly to your home or cottage through a professional group of brand associates driving company branded vehicles.
Value $155 for 2.2 kg
Thank YOU to Mike Mackenzie for donating!
Starting bid
Orchard Fruit Market (OFM) is more than just a roadside stop—it’s a true family tradition rooted in heart, hard work, and community.
It all began back in the early '70s with a local family, and in 1978, the So Family proudly took the reins. Now into our second generation, we've been serving Simcoe County with Canadian pride and purpose for over 47 years. Over the years, OFM has grown into a trusted staple in the area, known for fresh, top-quality produce, garden goods, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.
Thank YOU Ryan & Family!
Starting bid
Orchard Fruit Market (OFM) is more than just a roadside stop—it’s a true family tradition rooted in heart, hard work, and community.
It all began back in the early '70s with a local family, and in 1978, the So Family proudly took the reins. Now into our second generation, we've been serving Simcoe County with Canadian pride and purpose for over 47 years. Over the years, OFM has grown into a trusted staple in the area, known for fresh, top-quality produce, garden goods, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.
Thank YOU Ryan & Family!
Starting bid
Ron Field - two watercolour originals! Both 20" w x 16" h with mat frame only.
Ron Field also handcrafted collector boats to scale, created carved decoys and garden metal sculptures.
These beautiful pieces are looking for their home to hang!
Thank YOU to Jill Russell for donating them!
Starting bid
A Full-Service Nail and Foot Spa
Providing a range of services for hands and nails that will leave you renewed and relaxed. Our spa is a comfortable, well-vented and inviting atmosphere that is designed with you in mind. We have a range of pedicure services, from a spa pedicure to a polish, as well as skin care and reflexology. We have some of the newest comfortable spa pedicure chairs available.
Thank YOU to Soulange Burrows for donating this certificate.
Starting bid
Thank you to Lisa and Mike Smith for their generous donation!
Ultimate Dining Card is the gift card to use at some of Canada’s most iconic restaurants
including; Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana’s, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York
Fries, Original Joe's, State & Main, The Burger Priest, and more!
Starting bid
Unbelievable! ONE FULL YEAR unit rental donated by Heated Self Storage!
Heated Self Storage offers top of the line personal and business storage.
What sets them apart from the other companies?
It could be the sophisticated, climate-controlled storage facility.
Heated Self Storage INC offers top-of-the-line personal and business storage units in
Orillia, ON. With a large selection of indoor storage units, you will be pleased to know
we have a full-size loading and unloading bay that can accommodate two large trucks,
in addition to other smaller vehicles. Not only can we keep your personal and business
storage safe from the elements, but a robust security system ensures fully recorded
video surveillance and the ability to use your own padlock to make your unit as safe as
it could ever be.
https://www.heatedselfstorage.ca/
This is valued at $1,700/year. Must sign lease and provide ID, must commence first lease date by April 2026.
Thank YOU Heated Self Storage!
Starting bid
Online Presence Launch/Revision Package — with a custom website (up to 8 pages), 1 year hosting & domain registration, content support & photography, contact form, Google Business Profile setup, and a 1-hour marketing consultation.
Project must be initiated within 30 days of the auction date (September 27, 2025). Website to be live on or before December 31, 2025. Hosting & domain registration start from date of publication.
Prize is non-transferable. To ensure a smooth experience, the winning bidder will sign a standard website-services agreement before work begins. This simply confirms the project scope, timeline, and deliverables so both parties are clear from the start.
A complete starter package for any small business, entrepreneur, or community group ready to build a strong online presence!
Value $3500.00 - Thank YOU Larry!
