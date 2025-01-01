Online Auction: Norton Road Property Acquisition

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy maximum flexibility with this $100 gift card, redeemable at any of these three beloved Salt Spring Island shops:
Whether you’re picking up tools or home essentials, browsing coastal-inspired goods, or updating your wardrobe, this all-in-one gift card makes local shopping easy and fun.
A perfect all-purpose gift — or a great way to treat yourself while supporting local businesses.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy maximum flexibility with this $100 gift card, redeemable at any of these three beloved Salt Spring Island shops:
Whether you’re picking up tools or home essentials, browsing coastal-inspired goods, or updating your wardrobe, this all-in-one gift card makes local shopping easy and fun.
A perfect all-purpose gift — or a great way to treat yourself while supporting local businesses.
Value: $100
Starting bid
A lovely vintage Medalta Pottery bowl in a warm, glossy yellow glaze, produced in Medicine Hat, Alberta. This low, wide form with its rounded rim is a classic example of mid-century Medalta design. The base stamp identifies it as authentic Medalta pottery, a Canadian company celebrated for its durable clay wares and distinctive glazes.
Medalta pieces are now highly collectible, as the factory closed in 1954 and remaining works represent an important chapter of Canadian ceramic history.
This bowl is in good vintage condition with expected light crazing typical of Medalta’s earthenware glazes.
Diameter: 11 inches
Estimated value: $100.00
Starting bid
A beautifully assembled smudge kit created by Wesley Havill, an Ojibway Indigenous artist. Packaged in a clear-top box, the kit includes a large 5–6” farmed abalone shell, a leather-wrapped wild turkey feather, information on smudging, and bundled sage (Mshkwadewashk) and cedar (Giizhik).
Wesley shares that in Ojibway tradition, ceremonies begin in the east and move clockwise with the sun, though smudging is always an individual choice. Cedar is traditionally placed in shoes “for good coming my way,” as taught by his grandmother, and is used for cleansing and repelling negative energy.
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Elegant and timeless, this Ralph Lauren “Vows” 5-piece dinnerware set brings classic designer style to any table. Crafted with the refined simplicity Ralph Lauren is known for, each piece features clean lines, balanced proportions, and a versatile design that fits beautifully with both casual meals and formal entertaining.
This set includes five coordinated pieces (plates and bowls) in a crisp, neutral palette — perfect for mixing with existing dinnerware or gifting to someone who loves iconic home design. Quality craftsmanship and understated elegance make this a standout addition to any kitchen or dining room.
Condition: Like new, never used
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Indulge in a beautifully curated collection from Salt Spring Island’s own Sacred Mountain Lavender. This luxurious bundle invites rest, restoration, and a moment of quiet serenity.
Included in this handcrafted set:
A perfect gift for someone who needs a little tranquility—or a beautiful way to treat yourself.
Estimated value: $110
Starting bid
Lovely Villeroy & Boch dishware set including 5 cups and 7 matching saucers/plates. Classic, durable, and beautifully made—perfect for everyday use or as an elegant addition to a dishware collection.
A quality set from a renowned European maker known for timeless design and exceptional craftsmanship.
Estimated value: $100
Starting bid
Stunning and thought-provoking, this personally signed Robert Bateman book showcases exclusive artwork from the artist’s international travels, celebrating the extraordinary beauty and diversity of life on Earth. With accompanying text by Rick Archbold, the paintings reflect Bateman’s deep respect and enduring love for the natural world.
As the images follow Bateman across global landscapes, he shares his insights into the planet’s varied and vital ecosystems, offering readers an intimate glimpse into his artistic process and his lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship.
Condition: New
Estimated value: $100
Starting bid
Original lithograph on 100% rag paper, created from Oppenheim’s acrylic painting on canvas board. Printed by New West Press Co. Ltd. and accompanied by the Certificate of Authenticity, signed by the artist.
A powerful example of Oppenheim’s Interior Salish artistry, showcasing his distinctive form and storytelling. This piece has been preserved in its original gallery packaging.
Dimensions: 46.99 × 63.5 cm
Estimated value: $100
Starting bid
A Waterford Crystal Cheese Knife, featuring a beautifully faceted full-lead crystal handle and stainless-steel blade. Measuring 9.5 inches long, this piece comes in its original Waterford presentation box.
Classic and brilliantly cut, it’s perfect for entertaining, gifting, or adding to a Waterford collection. Waterford no longer produces many of its traditional barware and tabletop tools, making pieces like this increasingly collectible.
Condition: Like New
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
A beautifully handcrafted scarf by Salt Spring Island weaver Sandra Hodgins, created in a classic shadow-weave pattern.
Made from a Merino / Tencel blend, this scarf is soft, warm, and gently lustrous — perfect for everyday wear or as an elegant accessory for special occasions. The intricate woven pattern showcases Hodgins’ skill and artistry, making this a timeless piece of local textile craftsmanship.
A beautiful gift—or a piece to treasure for yourself.
Value: $125
Starting bid
A beautiful collection of vintage copper cookware, full of warmth, character, and timeless kitchen charm. This set includes 1 large copper pan, 3 small copper pans, and 4 copper measuring cups — each piece showing the rich patina and hand-worn appeal copper collectors love.
Crafted in a classic European style, the pans feature brass handles and tin-lined interiors typical of mid-century copperware. Ideal for kitchen décor, display styling, or restoration projects, this collection brings an authentic rustic elegance to any home.
A warm, inviting set for copper enthusiasts, vintage décor lovers, or anyone wanting to add a touch of old-world charm to their space.
Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
Charming vintage hardcover edition of Encyclopedia of Needlework by Th. de Dillmont, featuring a sage-green cloth cover with decorative line art. Includes its original cardboard slipcase marked with “E.” A lovely collectible for textile enthusiasts and makers.
Estimated value: $130
Starting bid
Enjoy a 90 minute, custom-designed, unmounted equine experience designed to support personal growth, leadership development, and overall wellness.
No prior horse experience is needed—just an open heart and curiosity.
Join the facilitator and her herd in a safe, calm, and sacred space where each session is thoughtfully crafted to meet the participants’ individual needs. Spend meaningful time connecting with the horses and exploring insights that arise from their presence and wisdom.
Group size: Up to 2 people (ages 12+)
Expiry: 1 year from issue date.
Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
Charming vintage 1970's Royal Doulton bone china bulldog, featuring hand-painted details and the classic expressive bulldog stance.
Marked on the base with the Royal Doulton stamp. A lovely collectible for dog lovers and porcelain enthusiasts.
Height: roughly 6.3 cm
Estimated value: $130
Starting bid
Beautiful hand-crafted pine baby cradle, lovingly made by a father for his newborn daughter.
Solid construction with a smooth natural wood finish. Includes a fitted foam mattress.
Stuff animal in photos is 14" long
Measurements:
Outside: 89 × 43 cm
Inside: 84 × 33 cm
Estimated value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Wrap yourself—or someone you love—in timeless luxury with this elegant cashmere set from Saks Fifth Avenue. Crafted from ultra-soft, high-quality cashmere, this matching scarf and gloves duo offers warmth, comfort, and understated sophistication.
This classic set makes a beautiful gift or a cozy personal indulgence.
Condition: Like New
Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
A captivating linocut and mixed-media print by British artist Carole Miles, known for her evocative explorations of community, ritual, and landscape. Green Immerse features a group of stylized figures gathered near water, rendered in bold carved linework against a serene hand-coloured wash of greens and blues. Signed and dated 1998, this piece reflects Miles’ early printmaking practice and her signature blend of narrative depth and atmospheric texture.
Professionally framed and ready to display—a beautiful and contemplative work for collectors of contemporary printmaking.
Framed Dimensions: 26 x 33 inches
Estimated Value: $350
Starting bid
Circa late 1800s. Antique Minton decorative tile, featuring a classical profile portrait framed by intricate vine and beadwork motifs. Warm terracotta and cream tones with natural crackle glazing give it an elegant aged patina. Presented in a wooden frame with a vintage finish.
Dimensions: 16.5 cm x 16.5 cm
Estimated value: $150
Starting bid
An elegant and atmospheric work by renowned Canadian artist Toni Onley, Sea Spindle (1982) portrays a gentle wave drifting across a quiet horizon of distant hills. The soft palette and fluid composition highlight Onley’s signature ability to evoke calm, spacious, coastal landscapes. Signed, titled, and numbered along the lower edge, this piece is a refined example of his celebrated silkscreen technique.
Media: Colour silkscreen on paper
Image size: 11 × 15 in. (27.9 × 38.1 cm)
Framing: Professionally framed with archival matting and protective glass; ready to hang
A beautiful addition to any collection of Canadian art or coastal-themed interiors.
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
John Herbert and Mark LaBerge are two island musicians that love to have a good time and share their love of music and the songs that shape us. They have been playing most of their lives in bands and various combo’s. Genres include rock, folk-rock, folk, country, blues and some jazzy flavours.
2025 has seen their duo, MJ, performing at most of the usual venues on Salt Spring. MJ would love to come into your home and play for a party or whatever event you’ve got going on.
In support of IWAV we are offering ourselves for an 1.5 hour gig. Will it be yours?
Estimated value: $300
Starting bid
Kick-start your self-care in the new year — or gift a nourishing experience to someone you love — with six Iyengar Yoga classes taught by certified instructor Jayne Lloyd-Jones.
These classes offer thoughtful sequencing, precise instruction, and a calm environment to strengthen the body, focus the mind, and reconnect with yourself. Suitable for both beginners and seasoned yogis, each session provides accessible challenges and space to quietly centre.
The winning bidder may use the six classes in either of the following ways:
Classes take place at:
Jayne is also happy to chat with the winning bidder to tailor timing or approach based on experience and comfort level.
A generous opportunity to refresh your practice — or begin a new one — with an experienced and supportive local teacher.
Estimated value: 120
Starting bid
A striking and rare Art Nouveau–style Victorian doorstop, crafted in England by Peerage in the early 20th century. This impressive 19-inch piece features a beautifully sculpted winged cherub surrounded by flowing grapes, vines, and organic curves characteristic of the Art Nouveau period.
Made from solid brass with a cast-iron base for stability, this doorstop is both decorative and functional. The sculptural detail is exceptional — from the cherub’s expressive form to the ornate swirling crest above. Weighing approximately 16 lbs, it is a substantial, high-quality example of early decorative metalwork.
A wonderful collector’s item for enthusiasts of Victorian décor, cherub/angel iconography, or antique English brass work. Rare to find in this size and condition.
Estimated Value: $600
Starting bid
High-quality men’s sneakers from The Art Company, known for their comfort, durability, and distinctive European design. Stylish and versatile footwear suitable for everyday wear.
A great pair for someone who appreciates well-crafted, comfortable shoes.
Size: 43 (EU)
Condition: Like New
Estimated value: $250
Starting bid
A beautifully crafted brass decorative box, likely from the Georgian period (circa 1805). This richly aged piece features classic early 19th-century design and patina, making it a distinctive addition for collectors of antique metalwork and Georgian-era items.
Estimated value $300
Starting bid
Receive a complimentary septic tank cleaning from All Out Septic, Salt Spring Island’s local septic specialists.
Note: Tipping fees are not included. Winner pays $0.57 per gallon, based on the number of gallons pumped (rates may change annually).
Expiry: November 30, 2026
Estimated value: $295
Starting bid
Elegant Tiffany & Co. sterling silver necklace featuring the iconic interlocking ring pendant. Stamped Tiffany & Co. 925, includes the original Tiffany pouch.
A timeless classic from the renowned New York jeweller.
Chain length: 18 inches
Estimated value: $300
Starting bid
Gorgeous Christofle Paris silver-plated elephant figurine featuring sleek Art Deco lines and two striking green glass cabochons. A refined collectible from the iconic French luxury house.
Height: 6–7 cm.
Estimated value: $300
Starting bid
This elegant vintage Atlanta Boule de Genève pendant watch features a multi-strand chain and a distinctive domed orb case—a striking fusion of jewelry and timepiece design. The case tests as 14k gold, though it may be plated or vermeil.
With its rounded silhouette, delicate dial, and decorative crown, it serves as both a beautiful collectible and a wearable statement accessory. This wind-up watch is in working order, making it a functional and charming piece of vintage craftsmanship.
A lovely treasure for collectors of pendant watches or unique gold-toned jewelry.
Chain length: 30 inches
Estimated value: $300
Starting bid
Beautiful hand-crafted copper plate by Kwakwa̱ka̱ʼwakw artist Harold Alfred, featuring his signature formline design with rich patina and detailed etching around the rim.
A striking collectible piece of Northwest Coast Indigenous art.
Estimated value: $350
Starting bid
A radiant original watercolour by Susan Benson, an acclaimed Canadian theatre designer and painter appointed to the Order of Canada in 2023. Now living on Salt Spring Island, Benson is celebrated for her expressive, narrative-driven artwork.
This piece depicts a joyful folkloric figure with flowing ribbons and soft surrounding florals — a tender, uplifting composition that reflects Benson’s signature blend of delicacy and imagination.
Medium: Original watercolour
Framing: Professionally framed and matted.
A beautiful opportunity to add a work by a nationally honoured Canadian artist to your collection.
Dimensions: 14 3/4"x 19 3/4"
Estimated Value: 350
Starting bid
A beautiful vintage pair of hand-crafted Austrian ceramic figurines from the renowned Wiener Kunstkeramische Werkstätte, representing the seasons Spring and Autumn.
Each figure is richly hand-painted with fine detail — floral bouquets, baskets of fruit, and classic Viennese dress. Marked on the underside with incised model numbers and origin marks.
Size (each): approx.44–46 cm tall × 28–32 cm wide at base. A striking example of early 20th-century Vienna ceramics — highly collectible and ideal for lovers of Art Nouveau/Art Deco decorative arts.
Estimated value: $500
Starting bid
Elegant Fendi women’s Swiss-made watch featuring a curved rectangular stainless-steel case, mother-of-pearl dial, and diamond hour markers. Paired with a striking red Fendi monogram suede strap, purchased new from La Swiss in Vancouver in 2008. Comes with the original box and warranty card.
This model is part of Fendi’s classic early-2000s watch line. As of this year, Fendi has officially discontinued all watch production, making earlier pieces like this one increasingly collectible and sought after.
A stylish, rare accessory from the iconic Italian luxury house—beautifully preserved and fashion-forward.
Condition: Like new
Estimated value: $350
Starting bid
Briony Penn is a renowned Salt Spring Island artist, naturalist, author, and environmental activist whose work has shaped public awareness of West Coast ecosystems for more than four decades. Her watercolours merge scientific precision with a deep love for the land, reflecting her lifelong commitment to ecological education and conservation.
Penn is the award-winning author of The Real Thing: The Natural History of Ian McTaggart Cowan and the beloved weekly series A Year on the Wild Side. Her artwork is featured in environmental publications, field guides, conservation initiatives, and private collections around the world.
The framed piece shown here exemplifies her signature approach: finely observed native plants, branches, and a coastal bird rendered with ecological accuracy and storytelling charm.
Framed Dimensions: 13 x 13 inches
Estimated value: $450
Starting bid
Beautiful handcrafted serving bowl/sculpture by local artist Penny Eder. This unique ceramic piece features an octopus and starfish design with a shimmering pearlescent wash. A striking blend of functional art and coastal inspiration.
Estimated value $400
Starting bid
Beautiful original lithograph by renowned local Canadian wildlife artist Robert Bateman. Released in 2002, this limited edition print is artist-signed and numbered, part of an edition of 290.
Printed on fine art paper, Otter Pair captures Bateman’s signature realism and intimate connection with nature. A highly collectible piece for Bateman admirers and wildlife art enthusiasts.
Dimensions: 19.7 × 24.8 cm
Estimated value: $500
Starting bid
This one-on-one (or small-team) professional development process is for anyone who leads meetings. Based on your goals, this coaching will help you prepare (coaching session 1), and then refine your facilitation practices (session 2). A facilitation resource package will be provided.
Estimated value: $500
Starting bid
Enjoy half a day of excavator service, perfect for property projects, landscaping, or site preparation.
This certificate includes:
Delivery of one excavator
4 hours of use with an operator (Excavator 75 or smaller)
Expiry: July 31, 2026
Estimated value: $600
Starting bid
A beautiful vintage 14k gold brooch featuring sparkling diamond accents. This timeless piece blends antique charm with fine craftsmanship, making it a standout addition to any jewelry collection.
Size: Roughly 3 cm in diameter.
Estimated value $850
Starting bid
Beautiful antique Queen Louise #7 doll, crafted in Germany by renowned maker Armand Marseille. This collector’s treasure features blue sleep eyes with real lashes, an expressive bisque head, and composition body.
Redressed in the 1970s in the style of the early 1900s, she wears a charming pink peau de soie silk and lace dress with matching jacket.
Excellent condition with no missing or broken parts. A striking display piece and a wonderful item for doll collectors and lovers of German antiques.
Length: approx. 61 cm
Estimated value: $800
Starting bid
A beautiful original pastel drawing by local artist Sibeal Foyle, “Quail Eggs in Yellow & Orange Bowl”. Presented with a matte and natural wood frame that complements the softness of the artwork.
A lovely, inviting piece of local art perfect for any home.
Framed dimensions: approx. 21 x 17 Inches
Estimated value: $475
Starting bid
A striking acrylic and oil painting on canvas by Dutch artist Lieuwe Kingma, created in 2008 in the Netherlands. Titled Seated Semi-Nude, this expressive work captures Kingma’s signature blend of realism and emotional depth.
Professionally rendered in rich, layered tones, the piece showcases strong composition and a thoughtful study of form.
A compelling contemporary artwork and a rare opportunity to acquire an international piece with gallery-level presence.
Dimensions framed: 90 x 100 cm
Estimated value: $5000
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!