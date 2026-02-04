IWD Silent Auction - Support WIBASC

March 12th at The Creative Hive for the for this one-of-a-kind event; designed for professional women who are passionate about style, sustainability, and community.

Discover “new-to-you” clothing items in the exchange while connecting with like-minded women in business.





You’ll gain insights from our panel of textile and style experts, and have the opportunity for personalized advice from Jennifer Clark Styling. New this year, enjoy a runway show of sustainable fashions curated by local organizations! Plus, sip champagne and enjoy appetizers while shopping and connecting, and take advantage of a professional photo op with Emma Woods Photography.





All proceeds from the Sort & Style Exchange support Adeara Recovery Centre, an Edmonton-based charity supporting women in addiction recovery and their families. Refresh your wardrobe while making a meaningful impact in our community. Valued at $157





Thank you to Lauren Wood at ATB Financial Emerald Hills for your donation!