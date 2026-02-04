IWD Silent Auction - Support WIBASC

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Starting bid
Will & Estate Planning Packages for Two. This includes a 60-minute estate planning meeting and a signing meeting. Receive a Last Will & Testament, Enduring Power of Attorney, and a Personal Directive. The valued at $1298.
Thank you to Khaleda Rashid from Queck & Associates Law Office for the donation!!
Starting bid
An elegant, gift-ready set featuring a soft blue pashmina paired with a coordinating silver necklace and earrings. Beautifully wrapped and ready to enjoy, this timeless trio adds warmth, style, and a touch of sparkle—perfect for any occasion or wardrobe. Valued at $80.00
Thank you Councillor Corey-Ann Hartwick - Ward 6 for the donation!
Starting bid
Two weekend Passes to the annual Ravenwood Music Festival hosted here in Sherwood Park! July 10th & 11th, value $200.
The regions most affordable festival
• 2 days of live music
• Kids Zone
• Artisan Market by The Maker's Keep
• Local food trucks
• Fully-licensed site with beverages from Manual Labour Beer Co., Hawke Prohibition Distilleries, & Barr Estate Winery
Thank you to the Music Society Strathcona County for the Donations!
Starting bid
Get a sweet deal on the cake of your choice from local WOW Factor desserts. Valued up to $60.00
Thank you WOW Factor for your donation!
Starting bid
Moosemilk Canadian Cream Liquor, Mugs and Power bank with smart watch charger! Combined value $65
Thank you Mayor Rod Frank and Councillor Aaron Nelson - Ward 5 for your donations!
Starting bid
Get Social at Browns Scoial House on Wye Road! Gift card valued at $75.
Thank you Councillor Lorne Harvey - Ward 3 for your donation!
Starting bid
Timeless cheese plate/cutting board paired with a voucher for 1 dozen cookies from a local favorite, Confetti Sweets! Combined value $50.00
Thank you to Lil John's Sign Shop and Confetti Sweets for your donations!
Starting bid
Oak & Aspen handcrafts bath and body products with simple, vegan ingredients in a cruelty-free environment. We embrace nature’s finest elements to create gentle, nourishing, and beautifully aromatic self-care staples—bringing the essence of the outdoors to your daily rituals.
Set includes: Salk Soak, Natural Soap Bar, Natural Cream Deodorant, Shower Steamers & Bubble Bath. Total Value $100
Thank you Councillor Bill Tonita - Ward 4 for your donation!
Starting bid
Dine in for a cozy dinner at New Asian Village with $50 Gift Cards!
Thank you New Asian Village for your Donation!
Then tear up the lanes at Sherwood Bowl with a $50 gift card.
Thank you Councillor Robert Parks - Ward 1 for your donation!
Starting bid
***Sadly this item (purse) was damaged insetbup this morning. (Ink mark on bag. Donor will provide $100 gift card to the RAK in its place).Beautiful vanilla colored Matt & Nat bag perfect for your spring and summer wardrobe! Enjoy a bottle of Canadian Sparkling Wine and a shopping trip to L'OCA market with a $25 gift card. Total value $200.
Thank you to Candice Fox with Innovative Mortgage Solutions for your donation!
Starting bid
March 12th at The Creative Hive for the for this one-of-a-kind event; designed for professional women who are passionate about style, sustainability, and community.
Discover “new-to-you” clothing items in the exchange while connecting with like-minded women in business.
You’ll gain insights from our panel of textile and style experts, and have the opportunity for personalized advice from Jennifer Clark Styling. New this year, enjoy a runway show of sustainable fashions curated by local organizations! Plus, sip champagne and enjoy appetizers while shopping and connecting, and take advantage of a professional photo op with Emma Woods Photography.
All proceeds from the Sort & Style Exchange support Adeara Recovery Centre, an Edmonton-based charity supporting women in addiction recovery and their families. Refresh your wardrobe while making a meaningful impact in our community. Valued at $157
Thank you to Lauren Wood at ATB Financial Emerald Hills for your donation!
Starting bid
Brand new Frigidaire counter top ice maker, perfect for summer time beverages! Valued at $130
Thank you to First Call Heating & Air Conditioning for your donation!
Starting bid
Incredible package valued at $2100 includes:
Thank you Carla Lehman Photography for your donation!
Starting bid
Canadian cultural icon, comedienne and social activist MARY WALSH will perform some of her best comedic bits and most popular characters from Dancing With Rage, CODCO and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, along with up-to-the-minute local political satire. March 16, 7:30pm, at Festival Place. Valued at $108.00
Thank you Festival Place for your donation!
Starting bid
The Grace by ShirleyMoon
This Maxi is designed to be extremely versatile, wear this beauty to an elegant event such as a wedding, formal dinner, date night, girls night or lunch, and you can dress is down with a denim jacket and even wear it on the beach! It's meant to have you covered for every occasion, all you have to do is change up your foot wear and accessories!
*MADE TO ORDER*
Samples in-house at Fem, choose your colour or print of fabric with what we have available. Value $195.00
Thank you Alyson at Fem Haven Boutique for your donation!
Starting bid
This Gift Certificate allows you to attend unlimited fitness classes for 1 month. Valued at $105
Details:
- AM/PM Classes - Zoom online fitness class
- Tailored for women
- All levels welcomed
- No equipment needed
- Full body workout
Thank you to Stacy at YIP Fitness for your donation!
Starting bid
Beautifully made with love and care, this quilt and receiving blankets are sure to be the standout gift at the next baby shower. Combined value $160
Thank you Karen Seal of Elk Island Creations for your donation!
Starting bid
This prize package includes:
2 grandstand tickets to a 2026
Riverhawks regular season game!* Valued at $60
Thank you to the Edmonton Riverhawks for your donation!
Starting bid
Will & Estate Planning Packages for Two. This includes a 60-minute estate planning meeting and a signing meeting. Receive a Last Will & Testament, Enduring Power of Attorney, and a Personal Directive. The valued at $1298.
Thank you to Khaleda Rashid from Queck & Associates Law Office for the donation!!
Starting bid
Spoil yourself with a spa day at Concrete Blonde! $50 Gift card
Thank you to Councillor Katie Berghofer - Ward 8 for your donation!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!