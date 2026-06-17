Iye Creative's MEMORY POT CLUB Membership

About the memberships
No expiration
What It Includes:
Monthly gatherings, archive access, recipe cards, seasonal food guides
Renews monthly
What It Includes:
Everything in Community Member + storytelling nights, priority event registration, behind-the-scenes archive updates
Renews monthly
What It Includes:
Everything in Sustainer + named stewardship of an archive collection, advisory invitations, annual impact summary
Valid until July 3, 2027
For businesses, food hubs, farms, institutions, and mission-aligned organizations who believe cultural food systems are infrastructure. There is wealth in our communities. Organizational membership is how that wealth flows back into the ecosystem, and building revenue while protecting community access.
This membership is values-aligned, not transactional. Organizational members are invited into a relationship with Iye, not just a recognition slot.
Receives:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!