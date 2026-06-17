Freshly harvested collard greens are bundled in a brown paper bag in the foreground, with a field of more greens stretching into the background.
IYE CREATIVE SOCIETY

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IYE CREATIVE SOCIETY

About the memberships

Iye Creative's MEMORY POT CLUB Membership

Community Member
$10

No expiration

What It Includes:
Monthly gatherings, archive access, recipe cards, seasonal food guides

Sustainer
$25

Renews monthly

What It Includes:
Everything in Community Member + storytelling nights, priority event registration, behind-the-scenes archive updates

Steward
$50

Renews monthly

What It Includes:
Everything in Sustainer + named stewardship of an archive collection, advisory invitations, annual impact summary

Organizational Member
$500

Valid until July 3, 2027

For businesses, food hubs, farms, institutions, and mission-aligned organizations who believe cultural food systems are infrastructure. There is wealth in our communities. Organizational membership is how that wealth flows back into the ecosystem, and building revenue while protecting community access.


This membership is values-aligned, not transactional. Organizational members are invited into a relationship with Iye, not just a recognition slot.


Receives:

  • Optional recognition on iyecreative.com
  • Invitation to partner roundtables and advisory convenings
  • Annual impact summary
  • Acknowledgment in the Cultural Food Archive as a founding organizational ally
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