Jamaica Association of Montreal

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Jamaica Association of Montreal

About the memberships

Jamaica Association of Montreal's Memberships

Annual Membership (26 - 59 years)
$30

Renews yearly on: October 2

Membership fees are paid for the year October 1 - September 30 of each year.

Youth (18 - 25 years)
$10

Renews yearly on: October 2

Membership fees are paid for the year October 1 - September 30 of each year.

Seniors (60 years +)
$10

Renews yearly on: October 2

Membership fees are paid for the year October 1 - September 30 of each year.

Family Membership (family of 4)
$50

Renews yearly on: October 2

Membership fees are paid for the year October 1 - September 30 of each year.

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