Club de canoë-kayak d'eau-vive de Montréal

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Club de canoë-kayak d'eau-vive de Montréal

Red River Jamboree 2026

2260 QC-148

Argenteuil, QC J0V 1B0, Canada

item
$35
Option PinBall Race item
Option PinBall Race
$10

Add 10$ and you're in! Teams will be randomly drawn the same morning.

Pagayeur Forfait De base item
Pagayeur Forfait De base
$77
Available until May 25

Pagayeur Base Package

"Early bird" packages: early registrations

(before June 8, 2026):

Rafting Base Package + dinner item
Rafting Base Package + dinner
$100
Available until Jun 8

Rafting Base Package + dinner

"Early bird" packages: early registrations

(before June 8, 2026):

Child Basic Package item
Child Basic Package
$20

Child Basic Package

"Early bird" packages: early registrations

(before June 8, 2026) :

Child Basic Package + Dinner item
Child Basic Package + Dinner
$30

Child Basic Package + Dinner

"Early bird" packages: early registrations

(before June 8, 2026) :

Accompanying Person item
Accompanying Person
$55

Accompanying Person

"Early bird" packages: early registrations

(before June 8, 2026) :

item
$92
item
$100
item
$93
item
$110

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