Red River Jamboree 2026

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Add 10$ and you're in! Teams will be randomly drawn the same morning.
Pagayeur Base Package
"Early bird" packages: early registrations
(before June 8, 2026):
Rafting Base Package + dinner
"Early bird" packages: early registrations
(before June 8, 2026):
Child Basic Package
"Early bird" packages: early registrations
(before June 8, 2026) :
Child Basic Package + Dinner
"Early bird" packages: early registrations
(before June 8, 2026) :
Accompanying Person
"Early bird" packages: early registrations
(before June 8, 2026) :
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