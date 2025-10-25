Jane and Glenn's Mexico Build 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Burrowing Owl's Signature blend!
Donated from Jane's wine rack.
Starting bid
A Côte-Du-Rhône France Red wine
Donated from Jane's wine rack.
Starting bid
Brought from Newfoundland. Blueberry/Dandelion wine
Label is a bit scratched
Donated from Jane's wine rack.
Starting bid
A white wine from Noble Ridge's Noble Knights collection.
Donated from Jane's wine rack.
Starting bid
Steller's Jay Methode Classique Brut.
From Jane's Wine Rack!
Starting bid
Lake Breeze white wine
Donated from Jane's wine rack.
Starting bid
A charmat method brut from Winemakers Cut
Donated from Jane's wine rack.
Starting bid
Blanc Bubbles from Therapy Vineyards
Donated from Jane's wine rack.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!