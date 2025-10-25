Hosted by

Mexico Build

About this event

Jane and Glenn's Mexico Build 2025 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

283 Brunswick St, Penticton, BC V2A 5P9, Canada

2021 Athene Red Wine item
2021 Athene Red Wine
$20

Starting bid

Burrowing Owl's Signature blend!

Donated from Jane's wine rack.

2016 Saint-Esprit Delas item
2016 Saint-Esprit Delas
$10

Starting bid

A Côte-Du-Rhône France Red wine

Donated from Jane's wine rack.

Kiss Me Arse item
Kiss Me Arse
$5

Starting bid

Brought from Newfoundland. Blueberry/Dandelion wine

Label is a bit scratched

Donated from Jane's wine rack.

2019 Corbishley Vintage Chardonnay item
2019 Corbishley Vintage Chardonnay
$20

Starting bid

A white wine from Noble Ridge's Noble Knights collection.

Donated from Jane's wine rack.

Mountain Jay Brut 2016 item
Mountain Jay Brut 2016
$10

Starting bid

Steller's Jay Methode Classique Brut.

From Jane's Wine Rack!

2022 Roussanne Viognier item
2022 Roussanne Viognier
$10

Starting bid

Lake Breeze white wine

Donated from Jane's wine rack.

2021 Fidelia Sparkling Brut item
2021 Fidelia Sparkling Brut
$10

Starting bid

A charmat method brut from Winemakers Cut

Donated from Jane's wine rack.

2021 Fizzio Therapy item
2021 Fizzio Therapy
$10

Starting bid

Blanc Bubbles from Therapy Vineyards

Donated from Jane's wine rack.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!