Hosted by

EASSA McGill

About this event

Sales closed

EASSA Back-To-School Social

3575 Av. du Parc #4110

Montréal, QC H2X 3P9, Canada

General admission
$10
One order will provide you two tickets: either 2 drink tickets, or 1 drink ticket + 1 onigiri ticket. For drinks, you can choose from a pint of domestic beer, cocktails or mocktails. You will also have full access to other snacks provided.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!