Japanese 101 & Language Exchange

3461 McTavish Street Montreal

Quebec

Japanese 101: Beginner
$10

A basic beginner-level Japanese language class held in-person at Redpath Library


Classes are held at 6:30pm every Thursday, starting October 2nd. 

The $10 registration fee is for 8 sessions, so each session is only $1.25!!


Japanese 101: Intermediate
$10

For those who have some understanding of the Japanese language but would like to learn some more.


Classes are held at 6:30pm every Thursday, starting October 2nd. 

The $10 registration fee is for 8 sessions, so each session is only $1.25!!


Japanese 101: Advanced
$10

A higher-level Japanese language class held in-person at Redpath Library


Classes are held at 6:30pm every Thursday, starting October 2nd. 

The $10 registration fee is for 8 sessions, so each session is only $1.25!!


JSA Language Exchange
Free

English/French/Japanese conversational language exchange

