Japanese Language Lessons - 2026 Spring

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*Basic knowledge of hiragana is required.
Only for Beginner 1: If you already own 'Genki 1' or intend to purchase it independently, there is no need to buy it through us.
*Beginner 3:
Please purchase 'Genki 1' textbook on your own.
*Intermediate 1: Marugoto Japanese Language and Culture Elementary 2 A2 “Rikai”
Please purchase the textbook on your own. Store recommendation: Blue Tree Books
*Intermediate 3: Marugoto Japanese Language and Culture Pre-Intermediate A2/B1
Please purchase the textbook on your own. Store recommendation: Amazon
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