Kelowna Japanese Language Society

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Kelowna Japanese Language Society

Japanese Language Lessons - 2026 Spring

Beginner 2 - Lesson Fee
$250

*Basic knowledge of hiragana is required.

Intermediate 1 - Lesson Fee
$300
Intermediate 3 - Lesson Fee
$300
Text book ‘Genki’ item
Text book ‘Genki’
$56

Only for Beginner 1: If you already own 'Genki 1' or intend to purchase it independently, there is no need to buy it through us.


*Beginner 3:

Please purchase 'Genki 1' textbook on your own.


*Intermediate 1: Marugoto Japanese Language and Culture Elementary 2 A2 “Rikai

Please purchase the textbook on your own. Store recommendation: Blue Tree Books


*Intermediate 3: Marugoto Japanese Language and Culture Pre-Intermediate A2/B1

Please purchase the textbook on your own. Store recommendation: Amazon


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