Japanese Language Lessons - 2026 Spring

Only for Beginner 1: If you already own 'Genki 1' or intend to purchase it independently, there is no need to buy it through us.



*Beginner 3:

Please purchase 'Genki 1' textbook on your own.





*Intermediate 1: Marugoto Japanese Language and Culture Elementary 2 A2 “Rikai”

Please purchase the textbook on your own. Store recommendation: Blue Tree Books





*Intermediate 3: Marugoto Japanese Language and Culture Pre-Intermediate A2/B1

Please purchase the textbook on your own. Store recommendation: Amazon



