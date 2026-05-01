Cabaret 2026 "Days of Wine & Roses" EVENT Tickets

Get ready for a * fresh take * on our annual fundraiser! We’ve revamped the evening to focus on more fun, lower ticket prices, and incredible food.
🔥This year, we’re bringing the fire! We’ve invited Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza to pull up their truck and serve authentic, Neapolitan-style artisan pizzas right on-site.
- You Pick the Pie: guests can purchase fresh, wood-fired pizzas directly from the truck.
- Free Treats: Enjoy a variety of light snacks and sides, generously donated by Save-On-Foods, plus a sweet dessert to finish the night.
- Relaxed Vibes: Enjoy festival-style seating—grab a slice, find a spot, and soak in the atmosphere.
50/50 Raffle: We’re hosting a triple-threat 50/50! You’ll have three chances to walk away with up to $500.50/50 Raffle: We’re hosting a triple-threat 50/50! You’ll have three chances to walk away with up to $500.
!!! Tickets are on sale now!!! Click here!!
📈 New Prices, More Impact
To make this night more accessible and boost our fundraising potential, we’ve dropped our ticket prices by moving to a food-truck model. You get the full event experience with more flexibility!
🏆 Win Big & Give Back
The Silent Auction: NOW OPEN!! Click here to check it out!! - over $7000 of generously donated items such as gift cards to restaurants, shows, ski hills, local shops, and more ! Place your bids on your phone leading up to the event, then get ready to defend your favourite picks as the auction wraps up on Cabaret night!
💡Pro Tip: Check out the Little Devils Menu ahead of time to see what’s cooking!
*🚪Doors at 6:30pm, 🎵 music at 7:00pm *
Get ready for a * fresh take * on our annual fundraiser! We’ve revamped the evening to focus on more fun, lower ticket prices, and incredible food.
🔥This year, we’re bringing the fire! We’ve invited Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza to pull up their truck and serve authentic, Neapolitan-style artisan pizzas right on-site.
- You Pick the Pie: guests can purchase fresh, wood-fired pizzas directly from the truck.
- Free Treats: Enjoy a variety of light snacks and sides, generously donated by Save-On-Foods, plus a sweet dessert to finish the night.
- Relaxed Vibes: Enjoy festival-style seating—grab a slice, find a spot, and soak in the atmosphere.
50/50 Raffle: We’re hosting a triple-threat 50/50! You’ll have three chances to walk away with up to $500.50/50 Raffle: We’re hosting a triple-threat 50/50! You’ll have three chances to walk away with up to $500.
!!! Tickets are on sale now!!! Click here!!
📈 New Prices, More Impact
To make this night more accessible and boost our fundraising potential, we’ve dropped our ticket prices by moving to a food-truck model. You get the full event experience with more flexibility!
🏆 Win Big & Give Back
The Silent Auction: NOW OPEN!! Click here to check it out!! - over $7000 of generously donated items such as gift cards to restaurants, shows, ski hills, local shops, and more ! Place your bids on your phone leading up to the event, then get ready to defend your favourite picks as the auction wraps up on Cabaret night!
💡Pro Tip: Check out the Little Devils Menu ahead of time to see what’s cooking!
*🚪Doors at 6:30pm, 🎵 music at 7:00pm *