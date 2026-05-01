Cabaret 2026 "Days of Wine & Roses" EVENT Tickets

Get ready for a * fresh take * on our annual fundraiser! We’ve revamped the evening to focus on more fun, lower ticket prices, and incredible food.





🔥This year, we’re bringing the fire! We’ve invited Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza to pull up their truck and serve authentic, Neapolitan-style artisan pizzas right on-site.

You Pick the Pie : guests can purchase fresh, wood-fired pizzas directly from the truck.

Free Treats: Enjoy a variety of light snacks and sides, generously donated by Save-On-Foods , plus a sweet dessert to finish the night.

Relaxed Vibes : Enjoy festival-style seating —grab a slice, find a spot, and soak in the atmosphere.

50/50 Raffle: We’re hosting a triple-threat 50/50! You’ll have three chances to walk away with up to $500.50/50 Raffle: We’re hosting a triple-threat 50/50! You’ll have three chances to walk away with up to $500.

!!! Tickets are on sale now!!! Click here!!





📈 New Prices, More Impact

To make this night more accessible and boost our fundraising potential, we’ve dropped our ticket prices by moving to a food-truck model. You get the full event experience with more flexibility!



🏆 Win Big & Give Back

The Silent Auction: NOW OPEN!! Click here to check it out!! - over $7000 of generously donated items such as gift cards to restaurants, shows, ski hills, local shops, and more ! Place your bids on your phone leading up to the event, then get ready to defend your favourite picks as the auction wraps up on Cabaret night!





💡Pro Tip: Check out the Little Devils Menu ahead of time to see what’s cooking!





*🚪Doors at 6:30pm, 🎵 music at 7:00pm *