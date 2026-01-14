Pacific Academy

Hosted by

Pacific Academy

About this event

Jazz 'n Java 2026

10238 168 St

Surrey, BC V4N 1Z4, Canada

Individual ticket
$15

Full service ticket that includes table seating with one slice of cheesecake and bottomless coffee/tea.

Group ticket
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 x full service tickets that includes table seating with one slice of cheesecake per ticket and bottomless coffee/tea.
**Group ticket reservations will be assigned by the organizer on a first come first serve basis.**

Student - individual ticket
$10

Full service ticket that includes table seating with one slice of cheesecake and bottomless coffee/tea.

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