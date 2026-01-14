Jazz 'n Java 2026

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Full service ticket that includes table seating with one slice of cheesecake and bottomless coffee/tea.
8 x full service tickets that includes table seating with one slice of cheesecake per ticket and bottomless coffee/tea.
**Group ticket reservations will be assigned by the organizer on a first come first serve basis.**
Full service ticket that includes table seating with one slice of cheesecake and bottomless coffee/tea.
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