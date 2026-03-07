CISV Toronto JB Shop

Get Your 2026 Traveling Sweatshirt!

Hoodies come with CISV warmth—Your traveling hoodie is made to trade and swap stories, memories, and a piece of your journey with friends from around the world!





If you’re a delegate in a traveling program and have paid for minicamp, your registration already includes a traveling sweatshirt and T-shirt.





Grab an extra Hoodie to hold onto the memories—because some CISV moments (and shirts) are just too special to trade away.



