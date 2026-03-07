CISV Toronto

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CISV Toronto

About this event

CISV Toronto JB Shop

2026 Traveling Sweatshirt HOT POUTINE item
2026 Traveling Sweatshirt HOT POUTINE item
2026 Traveling Sweatshirt HOT POUTINE
$50

Get Your 2026 Traveling Sweatshirt!

Hoodies come with CISV warmth—Your traveling hoodie is made to trade and swap stories, memories, and a piece of your journey with friends from around the world!


If you’re a delegate in a traveling program and have paid for minicamp, your registration already includes a traveling sweatshirt and T-shirt.


Grab an extra Hoodie to hold onto the memories—because some CISV moments (and shirts) are just too special to trade away.


Traveling T-Shirt 2026 - HOT POUTINE item
Traveling T-Shirt 2026 - HOT POUTINE item
Traveling T-Shirt 2026 - HOT POUTINE
$25

Get Your 2026 Traveling T-shirt!

T-shirts are a CISV classic for a reason—Your traveling t-shirt is made to trade and swap stories, memories, and a piece of your journey with friends from around the world!


If you’re a delegate in a traveling program and have paid for minicamp, your registration already includes a traveling sweatshirt and T-shirt. Grab an extra T-shirt to hold onto the memories—because some CISV moments (and shirts) are just too special to trade away.


NOTE - Tshirt is cream, not white


2026 Traveling outfit Matching Sweatpants item
2026 Traveling outfit Matching Sweatpants
$50

Traveling Outfit 2026 - You've already ordered your sweatshirt, why not complete the set? Our matching sweatpants are perfect for travel days, campfires, and exploring new places. Comfy, stylish, and ready for adventure, these sweatpants are a must-have addition to your CISV gear. Grab yours now and travel in total comfort!

CISV Canada Hockey Jersey item
CISV Canada Hockey Jersey item
CISV Canada Hockey Jersey
$55

Bold, proud, and unmistakably Canadian—rep CISV Toronto with this standout hockey jersey. Limited stock is available.


CISV Toronto Passport Hoodie item
CISV Toronto Passport Hoodie item
CISV Toronto Passport Hoodie
$50

Stay warm while showing off your love for travel, culture, and connection with this cozy passport-themed sweater.

CISV Monito Hoodie item
CISV Monito Hoodie item
CISV Monito Hoodie
$50

Cozy up with your Monito crew! This playful hoodie is perfect for bonding, memories, and monkey business.

CISV Hoodie - Heart with flags item
CISV Hoodie - Heart with flags item
CISV Hoodie - Heart with flags
$25

Red Flag Heart Hoodie
Wrapped in flags and friendships, this hoodie celebrates the global CISV community and the connections that span continents.

CISV Hoodie - Leaving on a jet plane item
CISV Hoodie - Leaving on a jet plane
$25

Blue "Leaving on a Jet Plane" Hoodie
Take a piece of the CISV adventure home—this cozy hoodie is perfect for dreaming about your next international friendship and flight.

CISV Toronto Stamp T-Shirt item
CISV Toronto Stamp T-Shirt item
CISV Toronto Stamp T-Shirt
$20

Adventure starts here! This passport-inspired tee celebrates global friendships and the spirit of CISV.

CISV Toronto Funky Chicken T-shirt item
CISV Toronto Funky Chicken T-shirt item
CISV Toronto Funky Chicken T-shirt
$15

Silly, spirited, and full of laughs—this tee brings a beloved CISV song to life.

CISV Toronto Purple Soup Shirt item
CISV Toronto Purple Soup Shirt item
CISV Toronto Purple Soup Shirt
$30

Stir up some nostalgia with this fun tee inspired by the iconic CISV energizer—if you know, you know!

CISV Toronto Black/Heart Tshirt item
CISV Toronto Black/Heart Tshirt item
CISV Toronto Black/Heart Tshirt item
CISV Toronto Black/Heart Tshirt
$15

Share the message loud and clear—this tee is all about unity, friendship, and love.

CISV Tshirt - Heart with flags on red t-shirt item
CISV Tshirt - Heart with flags on red t-shirt
$15

(picture shows the sweater with the image)

Red Flag Heart T-Shirt
Show your CISV spirit in style with this vibrant tee featuring a heart full of flags from around the world—because friendship has no borders.

CISV T-shirt - 2018 Traveling Tshirt
$15
CISV Toronto Green Classic Tshirt item
CISV Toronto Green Classic Tshirt item
CISV Toronto Green Classic Tshirt
$15

Simple, classic, and full of pride—an everyday essential for any CISV supporter.

CISV Toronto Cream Sweatpants
$40

Your new go-to for cozy comfort—perfect for travel days, camp hangs, or repping CISV Toronto wherever you chill.

CISV Toronto Pajama Pants item
CISV Toronto Pajama Pants
$35

Drift off in comfort and style—these cozy PJ pants feature a subtle embroidered logo for the perfect blend of chill and pride.

CISV Toronto Travel Belt Bag
$15

Hands-free and ready to go—this sleek belt bag keeps your essentials close on every adventure.

CISV Toronto Blanket
$45

Wrap yourself in warmth and community with this soft blanket—perfect for campfires or movie nights.

CISV Toronto Luggage Tags item
CISV Toronto Luggage Tags
$2.50

Travel smart and in style—make your bags easy to spot while repping CISV Toronto worldwide.

Add a donation for CISV Toronto

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!