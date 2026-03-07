CISV Toronto JB Shop

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Get Your 2026 Traveling Sweatshirt!
Hoodies come with CISV warmth—Your traveling hoodie is made to trade and swap stories, memories, and a piece of your journey with friends from around the world!
If you’re a delegate in a traveling program and have paid for minicamp, your registration already includes a traveling sweatshirt and T-shirt.
Grab an extra Hoodie to hold onto the memories—because some CISV moments (and shirts) are just too special to trade away.
Get Your 2026 Traveling T-shirt!
T-shirts are a CISV classic for a reason—Your traveling t-shirt is made to trade and swap stories, memories, and a piece of your journey with friends from around the world!
If you’re a delegate in a traveling program and have paid for minicamp, your registration already includes a traveling sweatshirt and T-shirt. Grab an extra T-shirt to hold onto the memories—because some CISV moments (and shirts) are just too special to trade away.
NOTE - Tshirt is cream, not white
Traveling Outfit 2026 - You've already ordered your sweatshirt, why not complete the set? Our matching sweatpants are perfect for travel days, campfires, and exploring new places. Comfy, stylish, and ready for adventure, these sweatpants are a must-have addition to your CISV gear. Grab yours now and travel in total comfort!
Bold, proud, and unmistakably Canadian—rep CISV Toronto with this standout hockey jersey. Limited stock is available.
Stay warm while showing off your love for travel, culture, and connection with this cozy passport-themed sweater.
Cozy up with your Monito crew! This playful hoodie is perfect for bonding, memories, and monkey business.
Red Flag Heart Hoodie
Wrapped in flags and friendships, this hoodie celebrates the global CISV community and the connections that span continents.
Blue "Leaving on a Jet Plane" Hoodie
Take a piece of the CISV adventure home—this cozy hoodie is perfect for dreaming about your next international friendship and flight.
Adventure starts here! This passport-inspired tee celebrates global friendships and the spirit of CISV.
Silly, spirited, and full of laughs—this tee brings a beloved CISV song to life.
Stir up some nostalgia with this fun tee inspired by the iconic CISV energizer—if you know, you know!
Share the message loud and clear—this tee is all about unity, friendship, and love.
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Red Flag Heart T-Shirt
Show your CISV spirit in style with this vibrant tee featuring a heart full of flags from around the world—because friendship has no borders.
Simple, classic, and full of pride—an everyday essential for any CISV supporter.
Your new go-to for cozy comfort—perfect for travel days, camp hangs, or repping CISV Toronto wherever you chill.
Drift off in comfort and style—these cozy PJ pants feature a subtle embroidered logo for the perfect blend of chill and pride.
Hands-free and ready to go—this sleek belt bag keeps your essentials close on every adventure.
Wrap yourself in warmth and community with this soft blanket—perfect for campfires or movie nights.
Travel smart and in style—make your bags easy to spot while repping CISV Toronto worldwide.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!