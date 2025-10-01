James Bay Community Project 50th Anniversary Silent Auction

Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $50.00
Heron Rock Bistro:
It's not just a restaurant, it's a James Bay institution. Since 2005, this cozy go-to has been serving your favorites for brunch, lunch, dinner, or drinks. With its warm, laid-back vibe, Heron Rock is the perfect place to relax with friends and enjoy great food any time of day.
www.heronrockbistro.ca
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $130.00
Let the friendly staff at Tall Tree Health bring new life to your workout routine! Take advantage of a personal strength and conditioning session, plus added resistance band, tote bag, and fun 'swag' to get you ready to hit the gym.
At Tall Tree Health, you’ll find all the healthcare you need in one place—from physical to mental wellness—delivered by a passionate, interdisciplinary team dedicated to helping you thrive. With multiple convenient locations (James Bay, Cordova Bay, Panorama Rec, and Vancouver) plus streamlined booking and personalized care, they make achieving your health goals both effortless and empowering.
www.talltreehealth.ca
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $120.00
Experience the incredible beauty and history of Victoria from the unique vantage point of an eco-friendly pedicab, enjoying a personalized and immersive tour with knowledgeable guides who share captivating stories and hidden gems.
Relax in comfort and style with front-row panoramic views, cozy blankets, and canopies for all weather, perfectly suited for families, couples, or visitors seeking an unforgettable adventure. Note: valid for 12 months from posted date. Reservations can be made daily between 8 am and 6 pm and are subject to availability.
https://victoriapedicabs.com/
Fun Tip: this is a fantastic gift for seniors! Victoria Pedi Cabs recently partnered with JBCP, taking seniors on tours to provide a fun, outdoor activity, getting fresh air, and meeting new people - the reviews have been 10/10!
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $1,500.00
3 Night Offseason (April - Nov) One Bedroom Suite Stay
Tucked into old-growth forest on the shores of world-famous Cox Bay, Pacific Sands Beach Resort is as beachfront as it gets! A home base for connection, storm watching, and soul filling west coast moments - perfect for Spring, Winter, or Fall getaways. It’s the kind of place people return to—and never forget.
Enjoy a 3-Night one bedroom oceanside escape that includes a private patio or balcony, full kitchen, and open-concept living space. Suite Details:506 SQ FT / SLEEPS 4 / GARDEN + OCEAN VIEWS
https://www.pacificsands.com/
Note: Restrictions - Gift Certificate not redeemable in cash, non-transferable and reselling is prohibited. Subject to availability. Not valid during high season (July 1st - September 15th), or during Holidays/Long Weekends. Expiry: December 2026
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $150.00
Our partners at Capital Park Dental know oral health! And to make sure you have everything you need to take care of your mouth and teeth, they've provided this fantastic oral health gift pack, including an Oral B Pro 500+ electric toothbrush, toothpaste, and other items to keep your mouth in great shape!
https://www.capitalparkdental.com/
(1/2)
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $129.00
Trust that the wonderful people of Experience Victoria know the best Canadiana items to make you look and feel your best. Whether sporting a stylish Epic Blend tote, sunset toque, black bear socks, or Canadian-delicacies t-shirt, everyone will love your true north style! Perfect package to spoil yourself as we head into winter, or maybe an early holiday gift purchase - you'll love these high quality Canada products.
https://www.experiencevictoria.com/
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $40.00
Enjoy this punch card for 10 free filter coffees
Get your coffee fix in style at Habit Coffee, a Victoria staple known for its quality brews and great vibes!
https://www.habitcoffee.com/
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $180.00
Anytime is the right time to get in shape! Victoria Athletic Club offers a selection of fitness classes including Yoga, Pilates, Zumba, Aquafit, and more. Use this 12 Visit Punch Card to take classes or use their pool throughout the year. Includes day locker use and towel service - Expires Dec 2026
https://www.hotelgrandpacific.com/athletic-club-class-schedule/
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $60.00
Immerse yourself in the stories of British Columbia through the Royal BC Museum's captivating galleries, showcasing the province's profound natural wonders, human history, and vibrant Indigenous cultures. Explore an incredible collection of over seven million artifacts and specimens, or visit the travelling exhibit - Beyond the Beat: Music of Resistance and Change.
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $86.00
Take someone special on a wonderful evening out with dinner for two at Milestones, followed by documentary or fan favorite flick at The Vic (plus popcorn!) - it's the recipe for a perfect night out!
Milestones: Two $25 Gift Cards (Total value $50)
With breathtaking views, and a lively yet casual atmosphere, Milestones is the perfect spot for a special occasion or memorable night out. Contemporary Canadian cuisine with a unique twist, and wide selection of drinks at their bar, restaurant, or patio, Milestones is the place to be in downtown Victoria.
https://milestonesrestaurants.com/
The Vic: Two Movie Vouchers and Free Popcorn (Value $36)
Victoria's beloved indie movie house features a curated selection of classic films, fan favorites, and range of documentaries all in a uniquely intimate setting . Enjoy a licensed theatre where you can sip wine or local beer and experience films as they were meant to be seen—on a big screen surrounded by fellow film enthusiasts.
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $126.00
Experience Victoria knows how to chill. Their team has pulled together the best in self care products to make you relax and feel good vibes. Enjoy a scented candle, soaps, and aromatherapy mist all in your own Epic Blend tote. The perfect package to spoil yourself or maybe start your holiday shopping early - whoever gets this gift pack will love these high quality Canada products.
https://www.experiencevictoria.com/
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $800.00
A Priceless Dinner Experience planned by Baan Thai Chef - enjoy the incredible dishes and flavours of Baan Thai with dinner for you and up to eight family and friends!
https://baanthaiwokandbar.ca
Locally owned, Baan Thai has been serving the Victoria, BC community since 1995. Our restaurants in the Victoria, British Columbia area offer a diverse, authentic menu of traditional and modern Thai cuisine. Vegan and gluten-friendly options available.
We’re very proud to be certified as serving authentic Thai cuisine under the Thai Government’s Select program! Our food is prepared with proper ingredients and spices in the traditional Thai style of cooking.
We focus on using the highest quality, healthiest, local ingredients. Food should be healthy as well as deliciously exciting to the taste buds. Our cooking methods are healthier, keeping oils and fat to a minimum while using a full spectrum of the wonderful flavours that Thai food is famous for.
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $72.00
Pick up a delicious Chef's Plate (2 pieces of perfectly battered cod, fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce) from Willows Galley as the perfect meal to share on the go! You can then choose your next outdoor adventure from "Lakes of Victoria" and "Let's Go Biking - Vancouver Island" books with almost limitless ideas for great hikes, walks, and rides.
Willows Galley - Chef's Plate Gift Certificate (Value $24)
Since 1980, Willows Galley has been serving its iconic house-made sourdough-battered fish and chips in Victoria’s Estevan Village, where owners Dave and Jennifer Higgins—who first met and worked at this very spot! —revive nostalgic flavors and a welcoming, atmosphere in the heart of Oak Bay.
https://willowsgalley.com/
Lakes of Victoria & Let's Go Biking - Vancouver Island books (Value $48)
Find out the best places to swim, picnic, fish, explore trails, and discover the nature and local history of Victoria's freshwater lakes - guide book by Adam Ungstad. And discover over 100 easy, interesting and adventurous biking and hiking routes on Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast - guide book by Colleen MacDonald
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $195.00
Take some time to pamper yourself! Enjoy a day just for you. Start with an exclusive consultation at the Community Closet to help find personalized - and affordable - wardrobe additions to make you feel and look your best! Afterward, enjoy a manicure at Angela Nails, then wind down at home with a relaxing cup of Queen Bee tea.
Community Closet - Exclusive Consultation (Value $120):
A local treasure for over two decades, the Community Closet meets all your fashion needs with the lowest prices. Incredible high-end clothing, shoes, and accessories are always available as the shop receives inventory from consignment stores and locals all year round. Enjoy one-to-one consultation to help with new wardrobe inspirations or outfit for a special occasion.
https://jbcp.bc.ca/community/community-closet/
Angela Nails & Spa - Manicure
(Value $55)
Your ultimate destination for all your beauty needs - Angela's specializes in professional manicures, pedicures, and unique nail art. A dedicated team of skilled professionals and premium products ensures a luxurious beauty experience with flawless results.
https://angelanailbeautyspa.com/
Queen Bee Tea - West Coast Lady Grey Black Tea & Victoria Fog Herbal Tea (Value $20)
Queen Bee Farms tea is handcrafted using the finest 'pollinator approved' herbs and spices grown organically right here on Vancouver Island. Enjoy two large bags of exquisite artisan loose-leaf tea - one black and one herbal variety.
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $150.00
Our partners at Capital Park Dental know oral health! And to make sure you have everything you need to take care of your mouth and teeth, they've provided this fantastic oral health gift pack, including an Oral B Pro 500+ electric toothbrush, toothpaste, and other items to keep your mouth in great shape!
https://www.capitalparkdental.com/
(2/2)
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $100.00
Whether taking the whole family out for handcrafted Neapolitan-style pizza, or savoring seasonal share plates and local wines on date night, FARO at Oak Bay Beach Hotel is sure to never disappoint!
The bright, modern space—featuring a fireside patio and subtle historic touches like original 1940s stained glass—creates a sophisticated yet relaxed ambiance perfect for any occasion. FARO's authentic coastal Italian cuisine can't be beat, and with a $100 gift certificate, you can splurge on a range of dishes and drinks for a dinner (or lunch!) you won't soon forget.
www.oakbaybeachhotel.com/dine/faro/
(Gift Certificate good through Sept 2026)
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $145.00
Kick off a new wellness journey with a one-month yoga membership at One Yoga. Back home, soothe tired muscles with Saje Natural Wellness products and unwind with Pecksniffs calming cardamom and clarifying rosemary De-Stress Bath Soak.
One Yoga - One Month Membership (Value $58)
Elevate your practice with One Yoga, a premium, inclusive vinyasa (flow) studio in the heart of James Bay. Proudly serving Victoria for over a decade, we believe in empowerment through steady practice and that everyone - regardless of gender, age, race, and religion - can benefit from the power of yoga.
https://www.oneyogavictoria.com/
Saje Wellness - Body Recovery Kit (Value $52) including Pain Relieving Remedy roll-on, Cool Down body mist, and Muscle Melt coconut & shea body butter
https://www.saje.ca/products/body-recovery-relieving-essentials-kit
De-Stress Bath Soak (Value $35)
www.pecksniffsshop.com
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $50.00
With two gift certificates for $25 each, you and a lucky companion can enjoy great food and drinks for lunch, dinner, or Sunday brunch at local favorite, Bent Mast.
Savor a wide selection of craft beers and delicious comfort food in the heart of James Bay. The Bent Mast is known for its yummy menu, fun vibes -- along with the occasional ghost sighting - in this beautiful Victorian building that dates all the way back to 1884.
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $60.00
This gorgeous vintage-inspired poster captures the timeless elegance of Victoria with a minimalist illustration of the iconic Parliament Buildings and Inner Harbour - the most Northern border of our wonderful James Bay community.
Encased in a beautiful white beveled wooden frame, the artwork serves as a perfect modern-retro keepsake of Victoria. Perfect as a gift for visiting friends or family, new UVic student, or simply as a treat for you - a reminder of what makes our wonderful city so unique.
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $245.00
High Tea for Two
The quintessential Victoria experience - high tea at The Empress!
A grand tradition for over a century, the world-renowned Fairmont Empress has served England’s most beloved ritual of afternoon tea to famed royalty, celebrities and dignitaries alike. Enjoy High Tea for Two in the elegance of the famous Lobby Lounge, as you delight in an assortment of delicate pastries and savory bites, while sipping delicious blends of seasonal, high-quality teas created exclusively for this historic hotel.
https://www.teaattheempress.com/
Not valid on Stat Holidays - good through Dec 2026
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $72.00
Start your day with a tasty brunch at Shine Cafe, then head over to Craigdarroch Castle to learn about a coal baron and his family -- the Dunsmuirs -- who built this architectural masterpiece.
Shine Cafe: $25 Gift Certificate
Brunch is Always a good idea! And Shine Cafe is the place to go for renowned eggs benny, pancakes, and so many other 'classics'. Having served Victorians since its establishment in 2004, Shine is known for their focus on local suppliers and preparing all their food in-house, freshly made, with love!
https://shinecafe.ca/
Craigdarroch Castle: Admission for two ($47 value)
After brunch, make your way to the unforgettable Craigdarroch Castle and see firsthand the beauty and history of this incredible building. Dating back to the late 1800's, the Castle features intricate woodwork, stained glass masterpieces, period furnishings, and stories that span its origins as a family's home, its time as a WWI military hospital, school, and music conservatory before becoming the captivating museum of today.
https://thecastle.ca/
Note: Castle tickets only for usable for standard access - not valid for special events held at Craigdarroch.
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $100.00
When you need a ride you can trust, call Friendly Designated Drivers. They'll get you home safely and professionally from anywhere in Greater Victoria and surrounding areas. Use this gift certificate for one Safe Ride Home after your work Holiday party, a night out with friends, or simply if you didn't realize the sangria was going down faster than you thought!
Friendly Designated Drivers is Victoria’s most top rated Dial-A-Driver service, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, committed to ensuring our neighbors get home safely, no matter the circumstances.
https://friendlydd.com/
(1/2)
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $600.00
Enjoy a serene escape in beautiful James Bay, including a one night stay (with parking) at the Inn at Laurel Point and brunch or dinner at legendary Heron Rock Bistro. Make sure to take a stroll along the water, through Beacon Hill park, or head to the breakwater for potential wildlife sightings too for the full James Bay experience!
Inn at Laurel Point: One night stay with over-night parking ($550 value)
Overlooking Victoria's iconic Inner Harbour, the Inn at Laurel Point offers a breathtaking waterfront retreat with spacious, well-appointed rooms. Enjoy a one night stay (including complimentary overnight on-site parking) valid October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026. Note: restrictions - blackout dates (high season July/ August, and major holidays/ holiday weekends).
www.laurelpoint.com
Heron Rock Bistro: $50 Gift Certificate
It's not just a restaurant, it's a James Bay institution. Since 2005, this cozy go-to has been serving your favorites for brunch, lunch, dinner, or drinks. With its warm, laid-back vibe, Heron Rock is the perfect place to relax with friends and enjoy great food any time of day.
www.heronrockbistro.ca
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $126.00
We have the perfect deluxe date night for you - authentic Italian cuisine, a curated selection of local wines or tasty cocktails, followed by spectacular IMAX documentary movie at the Royal BC Museum. You and (whoever is lucky enough to be) your date will be sure to have a fantastic time!
FARO at Oak Bay Beach Hotel ($100 Gift Certificate)
Experience authentic coastal Italian cuisine at FARO, where wood stone oven-fired Neapolitan pizzas and seasonal share plates are served in a bright, modern space. The restaurant’s relaxed yet sophisticated ambiance—enhanced by a fireside patio and subtle historic touches—creates the perfect setting for a memorable meal.
(Gift Certificate good through Sept 2026)
https://www.oakbaybeachhotel.com/dine/faro/
Admission for two adults - IMAX Theatre documentary (Value $26)
Experience the power of epic storytelling on British Columbia's largest screen at IMAX Victoria! Crystal-clear 4K laser projection and a 12-channel sound system make you feel every moment with unmatched clarity and scale.
https://imaxvictoria.com/
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $110.00
Round up your friends, grab your games, and head to the Bent Mast for an evening of fun, food, and laughs! Enjoy craft beers and comfort food in this converted character home dating back to the late 1800s. And test your skills with Yahtzee or Uno (plus two expansion packs!), perhaps a game or two of Hearts or Gin Rummy, and build your card kingdom with Fantasy Realms.
Bent Mast: Two $25 Gift Certificates (Value $50)
Selection of Games (Value $60)
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $1975.00
Get to your destination faster, in great comfort, and with breathtaking views! Enjoy a direct round-trip flight between Victoria and Vancouver - or - Nanaimo and Vancouver with Helijet.
*Note restrictions - Available September 2025 - September 2026, value up to $1975.00, for two people travelling together and not exchangeable for cash.
www.helijet.com
Helijet is proud to have served BC for almost four decades. Launching in 1986, the company is now recognized for its spectacular scenic flights and efficient harbor-to-harbor connections for locations like Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, and many others. Starting with just one helicopter and handful of dedicated staff, the company has grown to a fleet of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, with a team of over 100 offering scheduled passenger, charter, and air ambulance services. For convenient, easy travel to and from Vancouver Island, Helijet is the way to go. Sit back, enjoy spectacular views of the Pacific coastline, and arrive at your destination in no time!
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $30.00
Since 1979, Pagliacci's has been a beloved Victoria institution, serving heaping bowls of pasta, AAA Angus steaks, and fresh local seafood—all made from scratch and served with bustling, joyful energy. Experience the unforgettable atmosphere where live music fills the air, celebrities sightings are common, and every guest is treated like family! Enjoy lunch or dinner with this $30 gift certificate to a legendary Victoria restaurant.
www.pagliaccis.ca
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $47.00
Completed in 1890 for coal baron Robert Dunsmuir, Craigdarroch Castle is a historic Victorian mansion featuring lavish rooms with intricate woodwork, stained glass, and period furnishings. This architectural masterpiece offers an unforgettable journey into the opulence and captivating history of a bygone era. Explore the beautiful grounds, four stunning floors of the Castle, and discover stories that span its origins as a family's home, its time as a WWI military hospital, school, and music conservatory before becoming the captivating museum of today.
https://thecastle.ca/
Note: valid for special events
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $480.00
Whether enjoying a staycation or treating visiting guests to a quintessential Victoria experience, our Inner Harbour Package has everything you need for a truly memorable day! Enjoy a one-night stay and breakfast at the elegant Hotel Grand Pacific, then explore downtown on a guided tour for two by Victoria Pedi Cab. Don't forget a fun - and educational - stop at the Royal BC Museum where you can immerse yourself in its fascinating exhibits with tickets for two to this award-winning institution.
Hotel Grand Pacific
One night stay with breakfast for two ($300 value) - Includes on-site self parking. Not valid May 1-Sept 30 and subject to availability. Good through Dec 2026
https://www.hotelgrandpacific.com/
Victoria Pedicab
One hour ride for two ($120 value)
https://victoriapedicabs.com/
Note: valid for 12 months from posted date. Reservations can be made daily between 8 am and 6 pm and are subject to availability.
Royal BC Museum
General admission for two ($60 value)
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $26.00
Admission for two adults to IMAX Theatre
Experience the power of epic storytelling on British Columbia's largest screen at IMAX Victoria! Crystal-clear 4K laser projection and a 12-channel sound system make you feel every moment with unmatched clarity and scale.
https://imaxvictoria.com/
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $550.00
Planning a birthday, team builder, or other special celebration? Create a truly unforgettable event with your own private Music Bingo night!
Experience the electrifying fusion of music and classic bingo, marking your card to iconic hits instead of numbers. For over 25 years, Music Bingo Victoria has brought friends, family, and work colleagues together for a night of nostalgia, laughter, and friendly competition.
https://www.musicbingo.com/
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $40.00
Prima Strada invites you to savor a taste of Italy in the heart of BC's capital city with this $40 gift card.
For over 15 years, Prima Strada has been Victoria’s premium pizza destination. Every pie is expertly crafted with Verace Pizza Napoletana-certified dough and fresh, locally sourced ingredients in their iconic wood-fired ovens. Voted one of the top 100 pizzerias in the world and a local favourite for its cozy, community-focused atmosphere, you'll always have a great meal - and time - at Prima Strada.
https://pizzeriaprimastrada.com/
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $70.00
Invite family or friends to join you for a 6 person tasting at Cherry Point Estate Winery - the perfect outing for wine lovers looking to savor a true Vancouver Island experience. Sip award-winning vintages while taking in stunning vineyard views.
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $130.00
Pendray Inn and Tea House invites you to experience the warm hospitality and historic charm of a traditional Victorian afternoon tea with this Tea for Two gift certificate.
Savor a delightful menu of house-made finger sandwiches, artisan canapés, rich pastries, and delicate desserts - all crafted with locally sourced ingredients and paired with premium organic teas. Relax and indulge in tea for two within the elegant, heritage setting of Pendray's magnificently restored 1894 mansion in historic James Bay. Pendray Tea House - Tea for Two
https://www.pendrayteahouse.com/
Not valid on Stat Holidays/Long Weekends - good through Dec 2026
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $100.00
When you need a ride you can trust, call Friendly Designated Drivers. They'll get you home safely and professionally from anywhere in Greater Victoria and surrounding areas. Use this gift certificate for one Safe Ride Home after your work Holiday party, a night out with friends, or simply if you didn't realize the sangria was going down faster than you thought!
Friendly Designated Drivers is Victoria’s most top rated Dial-A-Driver service, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, committed to ensuring our neighbors get home safely, no matter the circumstances.
https://friendlydd.com/
(2/2)
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $50.00
5th St. Bar & Grill is Victoria’s only wood-fired grill and rotisserie delivering fresh, flavourful dishes, from handcrafted stone-oven pizzas to Ocean Wise seafood. With two $25 gift certificates, you can enjoy happy hour in the lively pub or have a casual meal in the family-friendly restaurant - no matter which, you’ll enjoy the same great food, warm service, and welcoming atmosphere that make them a local favourite.
https://fifthstreet.ca/
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $100.00
"Hitching Time" marble sculpture by David Bernett
Add some beauty to your home or office with this gorgeous marble sculpture by Canadian artist David Bernett. Known for his hand-carved depictions of Canadian wildlife and the daily lives, activities, and family ties of Inuit communities, this particular art piece shows the practice of 'hitching' - attaching dogs to a qamutiik (sled) for transportation across snow and ice.
Art Donation provided by Karin Buss
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $150.00
Going to the mainland? Take this game-changing travel option with Vancouver Island's newest fast ferry. Go from Nanaimo straight to the heart of downtown Vancouver in no time at all with Hullo Ferries.
Gift certificate is good for 2 passengers travelling to Vancouver and back, so if you're planning a trip off island, let Hullo make your travels fast, fun, and convenient!
https://hullo.com/
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $40.00
Enjoy 2 swag bags from Popeye's Supplements! Each bag features a supplement shaker, microfiber towel, and a variety of premium supplements, perfect for supporting an active lifestyle.
Ideal for fitness enthusiasts seeking variety, quality, and value, Popeye's has everything you or your health-minded friends or family need before, during, and after the gym.
www.popeyesbc.ca
1/2
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $115.00
Elevate your next celebration with this magnificent 1.5 Litre bottle of Gérard Bertrand Côte des Roses Rosé from Cork & Barrel Spirit Merchants. Enjoy this with friends and family, along with a selection of gourmet snacks, as the perfect centerpiece for a special dinner or a generous gift for the true rosé lover.
Capturing the essence of the Mediterranean, this wine shines with a brilliant pink hue and enchanting aromas of summer berries, redcurrant, and floral notes. Its fresh, balanced palate and persistent finish of sweet candy make every sip unforgettable, and pair perfectly with sumptuous smoked salmon from our partner, Finest At Sea, and a selection of treats (crackers, crisps, bruschetta, chocolate, tea, and coffee) - just add your favorite cheese to the mix and you're ready to entertain!
Côte des Roses Rosé - Value $60
https://www.corkandbarrel.ca/
Finest At Sea - Salmon (+treats): $55
https://www.finestatsea.com/
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $145.00
Enjoy a night in with great food and wine with this Fantastic Foodie Package. Choose your favorite recipe from The A.O.C. Cookbook by award-winning chef Suzanne Goin, then head to your local Red Barn Market to pick up ingredients for a wonderful meal with a $50 Gift Card. While you cook up a storm, enjoy a bottle of Inniskillin Okanagan Cabernet Sauvignon and range of treats, including crackers, crisps, pesto, and some delicious salmon from our partner Finest At Sea.
Red Barn Market - $50 Gift Card
https://www.redbarnmarket.ca/
Finest At Sea - Salmon (+treats): $35
https://www.finestatsea.com/
A.O.C. Cookbook by award-winning chef Suzanne Goin - $42
https://www.thekitchn.com/the-aoc-cookbook-by-suzanne-goin-and-carolyn-styne-new-cookbook-196868
Inniskillin Okanagan Cabernet Sauvignon - $18
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $85.00
One-of-a-kind hassock from local fashion studio, Smoking Lily. Put your feet up or use it as extra seating.
Patchwork design featuring fabulous Smoking Lily prints and stuffed with scraps as part of their zero-waste line of products.
Dimensions: 12"x12"x9"
Smoking Lily
Designed, sewn and silkscreened in-house in Victoria, BC since 1996. Our mission is to make comfortable, stylish, quality, affordable goods that are kind to the earth. We use mostly OEKO-TEX® certified fabrics and non-toxic inks in our print room to make slow fashion pieces that feel good and look good.
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $75
Fine beer for fine people - the perfect gift for any beer lover! This gift pack from Hoyne Brewing Co. includes a $20 gift card, a pair of 16 oz glasses, drink cozies, a t-shirt, hand-crafted beer soap and stickers.
Hoyne Brewing Co.
Hoyne Brewing Co. is a family-owned brewery that celebrates people and beer with a love of the craft. Explore their beers, brewery, events, community and more on their website.
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $150
Opalescence Go is an excellent introduction to tooth whitening - suitable for all ages from teens to 90-year-olds.
Focus On Dental Hygiene
Located in the heart of James Bay, Focus on Dental Hygiene's friendly hygienists will check your overall oral health, work out a personal hygiene plan, implement preventative care and coach you on practicing great oral health - we help ensure you can “Smile for the Health of it”.
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $55.00
Angela Nail & Beauty Spa offers one of the very best pedicures in town, with a relaxing leg massage and hot rocks included, it's truly an extravagant experience.
Enjoy a gift certificate for one pedicure service and treat yourself - and your feet - to luxury!
https://angelanailbeautyspa.com/
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $40.00
Enjoy 2 swag bags from Popeye's Supplements! Each bag features a supplement shaker, microfiber towel, and a variety of premium supplements, perfect for supporting an active lifestyle.
Ideal for fitness enthusiasts seeking variety, quality, and value, Popeye's has everything you or your health-minded friends or family need before, during, and after the gym.
www.popeyesbc.ca
2/2
Starting bid
PACKAGE VALUE: $50
This fantastic gift pack from For Good Measure includes a $5.00 gift card, one free tea/coffee voucher, roasted cashews, spicy seaweed chips, trail mix, a chocolate-covered marzipan candy, and local seasoned salt for your pantry.
For Good Measure
https://www.forgoodmeasure.ca/
Housed in one of Victoria's oldest grocery store locations, For Good Measure specializes in bulk, natural and specialty foods, including local seasonal produce, house-roasted nuts and granola. Other locally sourced products reflects their support of the wider community. Their store on Niagara St. in the James Bay neighbourhood also features a coffee shop with baked goods, a community space, and hosts live music events.
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $100
The lucky winner will receive a digital gift card! Find an amazing assortment of everyday and luxury necessities for self care and home care at ASH Refillery.
ASH Refillery is a boutique Refillery located in Cook Street Village in beautiful Victoria, BC. Offering over 80 Canadian-made products on refill/bulk (cleaning, laundry, dish, hair, skin care, candles, and more) and a curated selection of locally made eco-friendly gifts, kitchen and home goods, makeup, nail polish, perfume and much more - they'd love to meet you on your refill journey and help you along the way!
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $50.00
Get ready to refresh your style or add an exciting new piece to your closet! This $50 gift certificate to Oak Bay's beloved Twice as Nice Consignment Boutique is your perfect opportunity to spruce up your wardrobe with unique and quality finds.
https://twiceasniceoakbay.com/
Twice as Nice - a Quality Women's Consignment Boutique located in Estevan Village, Oak Bay, has been a haven for fashion enthusiasts seeking one-of-a-kind treasures for over twenty years. The store is a favorite for locals and visitors, offering the best in fashion, as well as hosting regular ladies-night and community-based events or private shopping experiences for those interested in one-on-one wardrobe recommendations and advice
Starting bid
ITEM VALUE: $50.00
Welcome to our newest coffee shop in the neighborhood - James Bay Coffee House! With this $50 gift card* you can shop local and enjoy a great bevy, snack or meal. Open 6am-6pm Sun-Mon.
Find them at James Bay Square at 425 Simcoe Street.
*Eligible for use at James Bay Coffee Coffee House or Shoal Point Coffee House (near Fisherman's Wharf).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!