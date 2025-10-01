James Bay Community Project 50th Anniversary Silent Auction

PACKAGE VALUE: $86.00

Take someone special on a wonderful evening out with dinner for two at Milestones, followed by documentary or fan favorite flick at The Vic (plus popcorn!) - it's the recipe for a perfect night out!

Milestones: Two $25 Gift Cards (Total value $50)

With breathtaking views, and a lively yet casual atmosphere, Milestones is the perfect spot for a special occasion or memorable night out. Contemporary Canadian cuisine with a unique twist, and wide selection of drinks at their bar, restaurant, or patio, Milestones is the place to be in downtown Victoria.

https://milestonesrestaurants.com/



The Vic: Two Movie Vouchers and Free Popcorn (Value $36)

Victoria's beloved indie movie house features a curated selection of classic films, fan favorites, and range of documentaries all in a uniquely intimate setting . Enjoy a licensed theatre where you can sip wine or local beer and experience films as they were meant to be seen—on a big screen surrounded by fellow film enthusiasts.

www.victoriafilmfestival.com/theatre/#vic_theatre_cal