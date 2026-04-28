Jeanne Sauve

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Jeanne Sauve

About this event

Jeanne Sauve's Fun Fair Silent Auction

Indoor Climbing Passes (4) – Junction Climbing Centre item
Indoor Climbing Passes (4) – Junction Climbing Centre
$5

Starting bid

Reach new heights with this exciting climbing experience! This package includes:

  • 4 climbing passes to Junction Climbing Centre
  • Equipment rentals included, if needed

Perfect for a fun outing with family or friends, whether you're a beginner or an experienced climber.
Approximate value of $140 ($35 per pass).

Restrictions: Rental inclusion may vary based on equipment needs.

VIP Family Admission Passes – Reptilia Zoo item
VIP Family Admission Passes – Reptilia Zoo
$5

Starting bid

Experience an up-close adventure with reptiles at Canada’s largest indoor reptile zoo! This VIP admission package includes:

  • 2 adult general admission passes
  • 4 children’s admission passes
  • Valid for use at participating Reptilia locations

A perfect family outing for animal lovers of all ages, featuring a wide variety of reptiles and interactive exhibits.

Total approximate value: $100+ (plus tax)

Restrictions: Subject to standard admission policies. Please check location availability and hours before visiting.

Family Admission Passes (6) – Fanshawe Pioneer Village item
Family Admission Passes (6) – Fanshawe Pioneer Village
$5

Starting bid

Step back in time and explore life in a 19th-century village! This admission package includes:

  • 6 “Admit One” passes for regular entry to Fanshawe Pioneer Village

Enjoy historic buildings, costumed interpreters, and hands-on experiences that bring the past to life—perfect for a fun and educational family outing.

Total value: $78

Restrictions: Valid for regular admission only. No expiry.

Waterpark Passes for Two – East Park 💦 item
Waterpark Passes for Two – East Park 💦
$5

Starting bid

Make a splash with a fun-filled day at the waterpark! This package includes:

  • 2 waterpark admission passes to East Park

Enjoy thrilling slides, wave pools, and relaxing summer fun—perfect for friends or family looking to cool off and have a great time.

Approximate value: $88 ($44 per pass) (+ tax)

Restrictions: Valid for waterpark admission. Please check operating season and hours before visiting.

Family Pass (Up to 5 People) – Museum of Ontario Archaeology item
Family Pass (Up to 5 People) – Museum of Ontario Archaeology
$5

Starting bid

Discover the rich history of Ontario through an engaging guided museum experience! This package includes:

  • 1 family pass for up to 5 people
  • Admission to a general guided tour of the Museum of Ontario Archaeology

Perfect for families or small groups interested in exploring the past through interactive exhibits and expert-led tours.

Total value: $35

Restrictions:
Guided tour must be booked at least 24 hours in advance and is subject to guide availability. Pass expires August 31, 2026. Guests must present the pass at the time of visit.

Adventure Farm Passes (4) – Kustermans Adventure Farm 🌽 item
Adventure Farm Passes (4) – Kustermans Adventure Farm 🌽
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of outdoor fun and adventure at Kustermans Adventure Farm! This package includes:

  • 4 admission passes

Explore exciting farm attractions, seasonal activities, and plenty of space to play—perfect for families and kids of all ages.

Approximate value: $84 (+ HST)

Restrictions: Redeemable anytime. No expiry.

$50 Play Your Way Gift Card – City of London Recreation item
$50 Play Your Way Gift Card – City of London Recreation
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy recreation and leisure your way with this flexible $50 Play Your Way gift card!

This gift card can be used toward a variety of City of London recreation and sport programs, including courses, activities, and registrations. It’s a great way to stay active, try something new, or enjoy a favorite hobby.

For available programming and registration details, visit the City of London recreation website.

Total value: $50

Restrictions: Redeemable on eligible City of London recreation and sport programs only. Subject to program availability and registration requirements.

Indoor Play Passes (5) – Play Away Indoor Park item
Indoor Play Passes (5) – Play Away Indoor Park
$5

Starting bid

Let the kids burn off energy with a fun-filled visit to Play Away Indoor Park! This package includes:

  • 5 play passes

Perfect for active kids, this indoor play space offers a safe and exciting environment to climb, slide, and explore—rain or shine.

Total value: $64 (+ tax)

Restrictions: Valid for general play admission. Please check hours and policies before visiting.

Signed 2024 Championship Hats – London Knights item
Signed 2024 Championship Hats – London Knights
$5

Starting bid

Own a piece of championship history with official signed fan gear from the London Knights! This package includes:

  • Official 2024 OHL Championship hats
  • Each hat signed by members of the team

A unique and collectible item for hockey fans—perfect for displaying your team pride or adding to a sports memorabilia collection.

Restrictions: No cash value. Style and sizing as provided.


Signed 2024 Championship Hats – London Knights item
Signed 2024 Championship Hats – London Knights
$5

Starting bid

Own a piece of championship history with official signed fan gear from the London Knights! This package includes:

  • Official 2024 OHL Championship hats
  • Each hat signed by members of the team

A unique and collectible item for hockey fans—perfect for displaying your team pride or adding to a sports memorabilia collection.

Restrictions: No cash value. Style and sizing as provided.


$25 Gift Card – Saga Cafe item
$25 Gift Card – Saga Cafe
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious treat at Saga Cafe with this $25 gift card!

Perfect for coffee lovers or anyone looking to relax with a cozy drink or bite to eat. Whether you're stopping in for a quick pick-me-up or a casual meet-up, Saga Cafe offers a welcoming atmosphere and tasty options.

Total value: $25

Restrictions: No cash value. Valid for in-store purchases.

Family Fun Pass (4 Admissions) – Funzilla item
Family Fun Pass (4 Admissions) – Funzilla
$5

Starting bid

Bounce, climb, and play your way through an exciting indoor adventure! This family pass includes:

  • 2 adult admission passes
  • 2 children’s admission passes

Perfect for a fun family outing, Funzilla offers an energetic indoor playground experience that kids will love.

Restrictions: Valid for general admission. Please check hours and any play requirements before visiting.


$50 Downtown Dollars Gift Card – Downtown London BA item
$50 Downtown Dollars Gift Card – Downtown London BA
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy the best of downtown with a $50 Downtown Dollars gift card!

Redeemable at 175+ participating downtown businesses, this card can be used for shopping, dining, and services across the city core. It’s a flexible and convenient way to explore local favorites or discover something new.

Total value: $50

Restrictions: Valid at participating Downtown London businesses only. No cash value. Please check participating locations before use.

Brewery Tour & Tasting Experience (Up to 10 People) item
Brewery Tour & Tasting Experience (Up to 10 People)
$50

Starting bid

Go behind the scenes and visit a local craft brewery with this exclusive group experience! This package includes:

  • Brewery tour for up to 10 people
  • Guided tasting of signature beers

Perfect for a fun group outing, celebration, or unique night out with friends. Learn about the brewing process while sampling a variety of craft beers.

Approximate value: $150

Front Row Reserved Seats (2) – 2027 Spring Concert -Right item
Front Row Reserved Seats (2) – 2027 Spring Concert -Right
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy the best seats in the house at the Jeanne Sauvé 2027 Spring Concert! This package includes:

  • 2 front row reserved seats

Take in the performance up close and experience the excitement from the front row—perfect for family members who don’t want to miss a moment on stage.

Restrictions: Valid for the 2027 Jeanne Sauvé Spring Concert. Seating is reserved in the front row as designated by event organizers.

Front Row Reserved Seats (2) – 2027 Spring Concert - Left item
Front Row Reserved Seats (2) – 2027 Spring Concert - Left
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy the best seats in the house at the Jeanne Sauvé 2027 Spring Concert! This package includes:

  • 2 front row reserved seats

Take in the performance up close and experience the excitement from the front row—perfect for family members who don’t want to miss a moment on stage.

Restrictions: Valid for the 2027 Jeanne Sauvé Spring Concert. Seating is reserved in the front row as designated by event organizers.

$100 Gift Certificate – My Perfect Princess Party item
$100 Gift Certificate – My Perfect Princess Party
$5

Starting bid


Make your child’s celebration truly magical with this $100 gift certificate to My Perfect Princess Party!

Perfect for birthdays or special events, this experience brings beloved characters to life with enchanting entertainment, themed activities, and unforgettable moments.

Total value: $100


Restrictions: Valid toward services offered by My Perfect Princess Party. Advance booking required. Please visit their website for details and availability.

Winks Eatery Gift Basket – Winks Eatery item
Winks Eatery Gift Basket – Winks Eatery
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy great food and fun swag with this Winks Eatery gift basket! This package includes:

  • $25 gift certificate to Winks Eatery
  • Branded merchandise including:
    • T-shirt
    • Bucket hat
    • Mason jar drinking glass
    • Golf tees
    • Sunglasses

Perfect for fans of casual dining and anyone who loves a mix of food and fun extras.

Total value: $25+

Restrictions: Gift certificate valid for in-restaurant use.

Private Playtime with Mrs. Evans & a Friend item
Private Playtime with Mrs. Evans & a Friend
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a special play session in Mrs. Evans’ classroom! This experience includes:

  • Private playtime for one student and a friend

A unique and memorable experience perfect for young students who love hands-on play and classroom fun.

Restrictions: Date and time to be arranged with Mrs. Evans. Valid for 1 student plus 1 friend.

Office Helper Experience with Mme Perreault item
Office Helper Experience with Mme Perreault
$5

Starting bid

Spend a special block helping out in the office with Mme Perreault!

This unique school experience gives one student the opportunity to:

  • Spend time in the school office with Mme Perreault
  • Enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the school day

A fun and memorable opportunity for students who love to help and be part of the action at school.

Board Games with Mme Deagle & Friends item
Board Games with Mme Deagle & Friends
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun-filled board game session with Mme Deagle! This special experience includes:

  • A board game session for one student and 2 friends
  • Time to play a variety of exciting games with Mme Deagle

Perfect for students who love games, friendly competition, and spending time with friends.

Restrictions: Date and time to be arranged with Mme Deagle. Valid for 1 student plus 2 friends.

Morning Recess Card Games with Mme Lauzon item
Morning Recess Card Games with Mme Lauzon
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a special morning recess playing Chase the Ace with Mme Lauzon! This fun experience includes:

  • A private morning recess game session
  • Play Chase the Ace with Mme Lauzon
  • Invite 3–5 friends to join the fun

A great opportunity for card game fans to enjoy laughs, friendly competition, and a memorable recess experience.

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