Jeanne Sauve's Fun Fair Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Reach new heights with this exciting climbing experience! This package includes:
Perfect for a fun outing with family or friends, whether you're a beginner or an experienced climber.
Approximate value of $140 ($35 per pass).
Restrictions: Rental inclusion may vary based on equipment needs.
Starting bid
Experience an up-close adventure with reptiles at Canada’s largest indoor reptile zoo! This VIP admission package includes:
A perfect family outing for animal lovers of all ages, featuring a wide variety of reptiles and interactive exhibits.
Total approximate value: $100+ (plus tax)
Restrictions: Subject to standard admission policies. Please check location availability and hours before visiting.
Starting bid
Step back in time and explore life in a 19th-century village! This admission package includes:
Enjoy historic buildings, costumed interpreters, and hands-on experiences that bring the past to life—perfect for a fun and educational family outing.
Total value: $78
Restrictions: Valid for regular admission only. No expiry.
Starting bid
Make a splash with a fun-filled day at the waterpark! This package includes:
Enjoy thrilling slides, wave pools, and relaxing summer fun—perfect for friends or family looking to cool off and have a great time.
Approximate value: $88 ($44 per pass) (+ tax)
Restrictions: Valid for waterpark admission. Please check operating season and hours before visiting.
Starting bid
Discover the rich history of Ontario through an engaging guided museum experience! This package includes:
Perfect for families or small groups interested in exploring the past through interactive exhibits and expert-led tours.
Total value: $35
Restrictions:
Guided tour must be booked at least 24 hours in advance and is subject to guide availability. Pass expires August 31, 2026. Guests must present the pass at the time of visit.
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of outdoor fun and adventure at Kustermans Adventure Farm! This package includes:
Explore exciting farm attractions, seasonal activities, and plenty of space to play—perfect for families and kids of all ages.
Approximate value: $84 (+ HST)
Restrictions: Redeemable anytime. No expiry.
Starting bid
Enjoy recreation and leisure your way with this flexible $50 Play Your Way gift card!
This gift card can be used toward a variety of City of London recreation and sport programs, including courses, activities, and registrations. It’s a great way to stay active, try something new, or enjoy a favorite hobby.
For available programming and registration details, visit the City of London recreation website.
Total value: $50
Restrictions: Redeemable on eligible City of London recreation and sport programs only. Subject to program availability and registration requirements.
Starting bid
Let the kids burn off energy with a fun-filled visit to Play Away Indoor Park! This package includes:
Perfect for active kids, this indoor play space offers a safe and exciting environment to climb, slide, and explore—rain or shine.
Total value: $64 (+ tax)
Restrictions: Valid for general play admission. Please check hours and policies before visiting.
Starting bid
Own a piece of championship history with official signed fan gear from the London Knights! This package includes:
A unique and collectible item for hockey fans—perfect for displaying your team pride or adding to a sports memorabilia collection.
Restrictions: No cash value. Style and sizing as provided.
Starting bid
Own a piece of championship history with official signed fan gear from the London Knights! This package includes:
A unique and collectible item for hockey fans—perfect for displaying your team pride or adding to a sports memorabilia collection.
Restrictions: No cash value. Style and sizing as provided.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious treat at Saga Cafe with this $25 gift card!
Perfect for coffee lovers or anyone looking to relax with a cozy drink or bite to eat. Whether you're stopping in for a quick pick-me-up or a casual meet-up, Saga Cafe offers a welcoming atmosphere and tasty options.
Total value: $25
Restrictions: No cash value. Valid for in-store purchases.
Starting bid
Bounce, climb, and play your way through an exciting indoor adventure! This family pass includes:
Perfect for a fun family outing, Funzilla offers an energetic indoor playground experience that kids will love.
Restrictions: Valid for general admission. Please check hours and any play requirements before visiting.
Starting bid
Enjoy the best of downtown with a $50 Downtown Dollars gift card!
Redeemable at 175+ participating downtown businesses, this card can be used for shopping, dining, and services across the city core. It’s a flexible and convenient way to explore local favorites or discover something new.
Total value: $50
Restrictions: Valid at participating Downtown London businesses only. No cash value. Please check participating locations before use.
Starting bid
Go behind the scenes and visit a local craft brewery with this exclusive group experience! This package includes:
Perfect for a fun group outing, celebration, or unique night out with friends. Learn about the brewing process while sampling a variety of craft beers.
Approximate value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy the best seats in the house at the Jeanne Sauvé 2027 Spring Concert! This package includes:
Take in the performance up close and experience the excitement from the front row—perfect for family members who don’t want to miss a moment on stage.
Restrictions: Valid for the 2027 Jeanne Sauvé Spring Concert. Seating is reserved in the front row as designated by event organizers.
Starting bid
Enjoy the best seats in the house at the Jeanne Sauvé 2027 Spring Concert! This package includes:
Take in the performance up close and experience the excitement from the front row—perfect for family members who don’t want to miss a moment on stage.
Restrictions: Valid for the 2027 Jeanne Sauvé Spring Concert. Seating is reserved in the front row as designated by event organizers.
Starting bid
Make your child’s celebration truly magical with this $100 gift certificate to My Perfect Princess Party!
Perfect for birthdays or special events, this experience brings beloved characters to life with enchanting entertainment, themed activities, and unforgettable moments.
Total value: $100
Restrictions: Valid toward services offered by My Perfect Princess Party. Advance booking required. Please visit their website for details and availability.
Starting bid
Enjoy great food and fun swag with this Winks Eatery gift basket! This package includes:
Perfect for fans of casual dining and anyone who loves a mix of food and fun extras.
Total value: $25+
Restrictions: Gift certificate valid for in-restaurant use.
Starting bid
Enjoy a special play session in Mrs. Evans’ classroom! This experience includes:
A unique and memorable experience perfect for young students who love hands-on play and classroom fun.
Restrictions: Date and time to be arranged with Mrs. Evans. Valid for 1 student plus 1 friend.
Starting bid
Spend a special block helping out in the office with Mme Perreault!
This unique school experience gives one student the opportunity to:
A fun and memorable opportunity for students who love to help and be part of the action at school.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun-filled board game session with Mme Deagle! This special experience includes:
Perfect for students who love games, friendly competition, and spending time with friends.
Restrictions: Date and time to be arranged with Mme Deagle. Valid for 1 student plus 2 friends.
Starting bid
Enjoy a special morning recess playing Chase the Ace with Mme Lauzon! This fun experience includes:
A great opportunity for card game fans to enjoy laughs, friendly competition, and a memorable recess experience.
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