JEDI Registration 2025-26

5310 Boul. Saint Laurent

Montréal, QC, H2T 1S1

Reduced price tuition
CA$650

This is a suggested price for families who need to request reduced school fees. Please note, no one is turned away for lack of funds. We strongly believe that the progressive Jewish education we offer should be available to all who wish to participate. Please email Tamara at [email protected] if you require a lower fee than this option.

At cost tuition
CA$850

This price reflects MECh's costs to run, staff, and supply each program. 

Sponsor tuition
CA$1,020

This is a suggested raised price for families who are able to contribute more financially. Sponsors allow us to keep the program accessible for all our families, and helps cover the cost of tuition for a family that cannot afford the at-cost price or the reduced rate. This price is only a suggestion; we are grateful for any additional contributions over the at-cost price. You will receive a tax receipt for anything contributed above the at-cost price.

At-cost price installment # 1
CA$425

If you are able to pay the at-cost price of $850, but need an installment plan you, can pay the first installment now and the 2nd installment by January 30th.

At-cost installment # 2
CA$425

If you are able to pay the at-cost price of $850, but need to request an installment plan you can pay the first installment now and the 2nd installment by January 30th.

