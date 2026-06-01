Cabaret Jazz L'Entracte O.S.B.L.

Hosted by

Cabaret Jazz L'Entracte O.S.B.L.

About this event

Jermaine Holmes

1112 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest

Montréal, QC H3B 1H4, Canada

Pre-sale
$18
Available until Jun 20

We recommend arriving at least 20 minutes early to ensure a good seat.

Smoking inside is strictly prohibited.

Bringing outside food or drinks is strictly prohibited.

Thank you for trusting us with your cultural outing!

General Admission
$20

We recommend arriving at least 20 minutes early to ensure a good seat.

Smoking inside is strictly prohibited.

Bringing outside food or drinks is strictly prohibited.

Thank you for trusting us with your cultural outing!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!