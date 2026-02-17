Jesus Youth International Conference - 2026 Rome

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Rome
Doesn't include food and accommodation. For full registration, either the room or commuters should be added.
For a couple and their children. Doesn't include food and accommodation. For full registration, either the room or commuters should be added.
Includes food from Oct 20th supper to 25th lunch
Includes food from Oct 20th supper to 25th lunch
Includes food from Oct 20th supper to 25th lunch
Includes food from Oct 20th supper to 25th lunch
Includes food from Oct 20th supper to 25th lunch
Includes food from Oct 20th supper to 25th lunch. Needs to find their own accommodation
12 Oct – Arrival Day in Rome
13 Oct – Rome (Night Travel to Medjugorje)
14 Oct – Medjugorje
15 Oct – Medjugorje (Night Travel to Medjugorje)
16 Oct – Rome & Nettuno (Visit to the Shrine of St. Maria Goretti)
17 Oct – San Giovanni Rotondo (Visit to St. Padre Pio) & Lanciano (Eucharistic Miracle)
18 Oct – Rome
19 Oct – Assisi
20 Oct – Padua & Venice (Back to Rome for the Conference)
15 Oct – Arrival Day in Rome
16 Oct – Rome & Nettuno (Visit to the Shrine of St. Maria Goretti)
17 Oct – San Giovanni Rotondo (Visit to St. Padre Pio) & Lanciano (Eucharistic Miracle)
18 Oct – Rome
19 Oct – Assisi
20 Oct – Padua & Venice (Back to Rome for the Conference)
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