JESUS YOUTH CANADA INC.

Hosted by

JESUS YOUTH CANADA INC.

About this event

Jesus Youth International Conference - 2026 Rome

Centro Mariapoli

Rome

Conference Registration Individual
$350

Doesn't include food and accommodation. For full registration, either the room or commuters should be added.

Conference Registration Family
$425

For a couple and their children. Doesn't include food and accommodation. For full registration, either the room or commuters should be added.

Room- Single occupancy - per person
$955

Includes food from Oct 20th supper to 25th lunch

Room- Double occupancy -per person
$825

Includes food from Oct 20th supper to 25th lunch

Room- Triple occupancy - per person
$785

Includes food from Oct 20th supper to 25th lunch

Room- Quadruple occupancy - per person
$700

Includes food from Oct 20th supper to 25th lunch

Kids (Age 3 to 9 ) - per person
$615

Includes food from Oct 20th supper to 25th lunch

Commuters - per person
$300

Includes food from Oct 20th supper to 25th lunch. Needs to find their own accommodation

Pilgrimage 1 - per person
$1,960

12 Oct – Arrival Day in Rome

13 Oct – Rome (Night Travel to Medjugorje)

14 Oct – Medjugorje

15 Oct – Medjugorje (Night Travel to Medjugorje)

16 Oct – Rome & Nettuno (Visit to the Shrine of St. Maria Goretti)

17 Oct – San Giovanni Rotondo (Visit to St. Padre Pio) &  Lanciano (Eucharistic Miracle)

18 Oct – Rome

19 Oct – Assisi 

20 Oct – Padua & Venice (Back to Rome for the Conference)

Pilgrimage 2 - per person
$1,200

15 Oct – Arrival Day in Rome

16 Oct – Rome & Nettuno (Visit to the Shrine of St. Maria Goretti)

17 Oct – San Giovanni Rotondo (Visit to St. Padre Pio) &  Lanciano (Eucharistic Miracle)

18 Oct – Rome

19 Oct – Assisi

20 Oct – Padua & Venice (Back to Rome for the Conference)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!