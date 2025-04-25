L'Apogee's creations

Introspection cards for young people 12+ years old. A set of 90 questions to facilitate reflection and discussion on themes related to mental health. “There is no specific way to play this card game. In fact, you can play solo or with a group. You can choose the order of the cards to be drawn and decide if you are the only person to answer the question or if everyone takes turns answering… It’s a game that easily adapts to those who take part, so let your imagination run wild!” Card categories included: Trivia, Emotions, Heart to Heart, Scenarios + 10 free question cards. * Please note that the $20 postage fee is included in the sale price. * Please allow 2 to 4 business days for your order to be shipped. Delivery time can vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address.* If you wish to pick up your order in person at 92 Boulevard Saint-Raymond, #304 in Gatineau or if you wish to purchase more than 2 items, we invite you to contact our administrative assistant directly at [email protected]
to complete the order.
