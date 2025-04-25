L'Apogée

Offered by

L'Apogée

About this shop

L'Apogee's creations

Game "Parce qu'en parler c'est avancer", French item
Game "Parce qu'en parler c'est avancer", French item
Game "Parce qu'en parler c'est avancer", French item
Game "Parce qu'en parler c'est avancer", French
$30
Introspection cards for young people 12+ years old. A set of 90 questions to facilitate reflection and discussion on themes related to mental health. “There is no specific way to play this card game. In fact, you can play solo or with a group. You can choose the order of the cards to be drawn and decide if you are the only person to answer the question or if everyone takes turns answering… It’s a game that easily adapts to those who take part, so let your imagination run wild!” Card categories included: Trivia, Emotions, Heart to Heart, Scenarios + 10 free question cards. * Please note that the $20 postage fee is included in the sale price. * Please allow 2 to 4 business days for your order to be shipped. Delivery time can vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address.* If you wish to pick up your order in person at 92 Boulevard Saint-Raymond, #304 in Gatineau or if you wish to purchase more than 2 items, we invite you to contact our administrative assistant directly at [email protected] to complete the order.
Shipping fee - Canada item
Shipping fee - Canada
$20
Regular delivery fees via Canada Post. * Please allow 2 to 4 working days for your order to be shipped. The delivery time may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address.* If you wish to pick up your order in person at 92 Boulevard Saint-Raymond, #304 in Gatineau or if you wish to purchase 2 or more items, we invite you to contact our administrative assistant directly at [email protected] to complete the order.
Shipping fee - International item
Shipping fee - International
$25
Regular international shipping fees * without tracking number. * We kindly ask you to allow a period of 2 to 4 business days for the shipping of your order. The delivery time may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address. Please note that customs fees may apply.
Add a donation for L'Apogée

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!