Quebec Real Estate Games 2026 (QREG 2026)

A concrete case designed for students wishing to discover or deepen their knowledge of commercial real estate and gain experience in interuniversity competition. This challenge will test your analytical skills, creativity, and presentation abilities.
Your presentation will be evaluated on the creativity of your project, the rigor of your research, the feasibility of your proposal, and the quality of your analysis.
A case focused on the analysis of a real estate transaction, where teams will need to evaluate an asset, understand market issues, structure an acquisition or disposition strategy, and provide a clear and justified recommendation.
Teams will be evaluated on the relevance of their financial analysis, their understanding of risk, the consistency of the proposed strategy, and the clarity of the presentation.
