Jewish Education Through Torah Ottawa

Hosted by

Jewish Education Through Torah Ottawa

About this event

Jewish Unity Live 2026!

2310 Virginia Dr

Ottawa, ON K1H 6S2, Canada

General Admission
$36

Enjoy the full program! (Dessert and Program)

Sponsor of Jewish Unity
$2,500

Enjoy the full program + Full Page Ad

Includes 4 General Admission Ticket

Chai Sponsor of Jewish Unity
$1,800

Enjoy the full program + Full Page Ad

Includes 4 General Admission Ticket

Advocate of Jewish Unity
$1,080

Enjoy the full program + Full Page Ad

Includes 4 General Admission Ticket

Full Page Ad
$540

Enjoy the full program + Full Page Ad

Includes 2 General Admission Ticket

1/2 Page Ad
$360

Enjoy the full program + 1/2 Page Ad

Includes 2 General Admission Tickets

1/4 Page Ad
$200

1/4 Page Ad

1/8 Page Ad
$125

1/8 Page Ad in the Journal

Greeting Page
$54

Your name will be listed in the journal

Add a donation for Jewish Education Through Torah Ottawa

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