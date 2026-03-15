Jhaque Danyel Stewart Leong Bursary Fund Online Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
A selection of fiction and non-fiction books along with a bottle of Chocolate Wine, graciously donated by a community member.
Starting bid
A magnetic GPS tracker containing a SIM card that you can use to track your vehicle's whereabouts.
Starting bid
Genuine Leather Purse w/antiqued silver design elements - filled with an array of surprises!
Starting bid
A basket of home-decor items, containing handmade knick-knacks, candleabras, scented candles, clay planter pots, and more!
Starting bid
Solid wood carving of an eagle's head. 7"x7" - with tongue and groove border detail. Graciously donated by Jon Nishimura.
Starting bid
Nine West Faux Fur Bolero - one size. Chestnut Brown in colour.
Starting bid
A selection of items for the indoor green thumb - LED grow strip lights, organic potting soil, pots, seeds, and gardening tools.
Starting bid
A basket full of assorted teas, mugs, teapots, and other tea-brewing essentials.
Starting bid
Contains a variety of beauty essentials. Graciously donated by Shoppers Drug Mart East Village Beauty Boutique.
Starting bid
Silicone Breast Plate - E cup, realistic feel.
Starting bid
Beautiful landscape painting, framed canvas print. 13"x37"
Starting bid
Basket contains Brownie Mix, Frosting, Chocolate Wine, baking tools, cake pan, and a Pampered Chef ice cream maker.
Starting bid
Rare Lion Head Sphinx Art piece, generously donated by Debi Leong.
Starting bid
Includes three challenging board games, popcorn, twizzlers, and cookies to make for a great game night!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!