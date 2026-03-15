Imperial Sovereign Court of the Chinook Arch
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Imperial Sovereign Court of the Chinook Arch

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Imperial Sovereign Court of the Chinook Arch

About this event

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Jhaque Danyel Stewart Leong Bursary Fund Online Auction

Book Lovers Basket item
Book Lovers Basket
$40

Starting bid

A selection of fiction and non-fiction books along with a bottle of Chocolate Wine, graciously donated by a community member.

Vehicle Anti-Theft GPS Tracker item
Vehicle Anti-Theft GPS Tracker
$25

Starting bid

A magnetic GPS tracker containing a SIM card that you can use to track your vehicle's whereabouts.

Leather Purse Full of Surprises item
Leather Purse Full of Surprises
$50

Starting bid

Genuine Leather Purse w/antiqued silver design elements - filled with an array of surprises!

Home Decor Basket item
Home Decor Basket
$40

Starting bid

A basket of home-decor items, containing handmade knick-knacks, candleabras, scented candles, clay planter pots, and more!

Eagle's Head Indigenous Wood Carving item
Eagle's Head Indigenous Wood Carving
$30

Starting bid

Solid wood carving of an eagle's head. 7"x7" - with tongue and groove border detail. Graciously donated by Jon Nishimura.

Nine West Faux Fur Bolero item
Nine West Faux Fur Bolero
$40

Starting bid

Nine West Faux Fur Bolero - one size. Chestnut Brown in colour.

Indoor Plant Enthusiast's Starter Kit item
Indoor Plant Enthusiast's Starter Kit
$30

Starting bid

A selection of items for the indoor green thumb - LED grow strip lights, organic potting soil, pots, seeds, and gardening tools.

Tea Lover's Variety Basket item
Tea Lover's Variety Basket
$30

Starting bid

A basket full of assorted teas, mugs, teapots, and other tea-brewing essentials.

Shoppers Beauty Basket item
Shoppers Beauty Basket
$40

Starting bid

Contains a variety of beauty essentials. Graciously donated by Shoppers Drug Mart East Village Beauty Boutique.

Boobies! item
Boobies!
$40

Starting bid

Silicone Breast Plate - E cup, realistic feel.

Boat in a Lake Art item
Boat in a Lake Art item
Boat in a Lake Art item
Boat in a Lake Art
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful landscape painting, framed canvas print. 13"x37"

Chocolate Lovers Basket item
Chocolate Lovers Basket
$40

Starting bid

Basket contains Brownie Mix, Frosting, Chocolate Wine, baking tools, cake pan, and a Pampered Chef ice cream maker.

Lion Head Sphinx Art Piece item
Lion Head Sphinx Art Piece
$25

Starting bid

Rare Lion Head Sphinx Art piece, generously donated by Debi Leong.

Board Game Night Basket item
Board Game Night Basket
$40

Starting bid

Includes three challenging board games, popcorn, twizzlers, and cookies to make for a great game night!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!