Jing Ying Martial Arts' Silent Auction

Gift Card Basket containing the following: Chianti $50 Gift Card, Denim & Smith Barbershop 5 x 10% Off Coupons, Soapy Shelves Handmade Products $25 Gift Card, Arbour $100 Gift Card, Cat Cafe on Whyte 4 x $20 Voucher & 3 Chocolate Covered Almonds.
5 Personal Lessons with Sifu Derek (Valued @ $375)
$200
Starting bid
Get 5 private lessons with Sifu Derek in CMA, Muay Thai Kickboxing or Lion Dance! Value $375 ($75/ session).
CREED: Love in Black Perfume
$100
Starting bid
75 ML Full Size Bottle.
Elegant, sensuous and opulent, Love in Black for her emulates black velvet strewn with Parma violets. This irresistible feminine Eau de Parfum opens with sweet floral notes of violet and blackcurrant. Hints of peppery clove and powdery Florentine iris lie on a rich, luxurious and woody base of Virginian cedar and tonkin musk.
Valued @ $445.00
Car Detailing Service
$80
Starting bid
Get an Outside + Inside + Engine Bay detail for your car by Special Projects Detailing!
Valued @ approx. $300.00
Receive a 1 Look Photoshoot (includes hair & makeup application) at Chan International Model & Talent Agency in West Edmonton Mall!
Valued @ $500.00.
Self-Care Basket (Value $200)
$65
Starting bid
This self-care basket contains: Build-A-Bear Teddy, Glossmetic Holiglaze Kit, NIVEA Shaving Foam, The Body Shop Vitamin C Overnight Glow Mask, Vitamin E Overnight Serum, Denim Dog Brooch (donated by Welded Hanger Market), Jasmine & Orange Deep Cleanse Salt Scrub (donated by Soapy Shelves), Spearmint Vanilla Vegan Balm (donated by Soapy Shelves) & Silk Scrunchie (donated by Soapy Shelves).
Facial & Dermaplanning Package (Value $100)
$50
Starting bid
Get a Facial & Dermaplanning Package by Precious Skin & Beauty valued @ $100.
Brunch for 4 Certificate
$50
Starting bid
Score a Brunch for 4 + Tableside Mimosas Certificate from Central Social Hall.
Valued @ approx $150.00
1 Month of CLASSES
$30
Starting bid
Get 1 month of free classes (for one student) at Jing Ying Martial Arts: a 17 year not-for-profit martial arts school.
We offer classes in: Contemporary Martial Arts, Muay Thai Kickboxing, Wing Chun and Lion Dance.
Valued @ $100.00.
2 Months of CLASSES
$85
Starting bid
Get 2 months of free classes (for one student) at Jing Ying Martial Arts: a 17 year not-for-profit martial arts school.
We offer classes in: Contemporary Martial Arts, Muay Thai Kickboxing, Wing Chun and Lion Dance.
Valued @ $200.00.
Lunch Combo for Four (includes 1 free dessert per person)
$30
Starting bid
Lunch Combo for Four (includes 1 free dessert per person) at Shuaba Shuaba Hot Pot (Edmonton's newest and best hot pot restaurant!)
NEW Jumbo Stuffies (Value @ 200.00)
$75
Starting bid
NEW Jumbo Stuffies from Kids and Mom Gifts. Valued @ 200.00.
Cole Haan Women's Zerogrand City Lace Up Boots (NEW)
$100
Starting bid
Brand NEW Cole Haan Women's Zerogrand City Lace Up Boots - WOMEN'S SIZE 9.
Psycho Bunny Baseball Caps (1 white & 1 black)
$45
Starting bid
Score two brand new Psycho Bunny Baseball Caps (1 white & 1 black).Value $102.00.
Hair Cut + Wash + Style Package
$30
Starting bid
Get a Hair Cut + Wash + Style at Hairstories Studio (12710 137 Ave).
iPerfume Inspired by One Million Perfume
$15
Starting bid
50 ML Full Size Bottle.
Millionnaire is a fresh and spicy fragrance for men with notes of amber, leather and tangerine. It defies all the rules and enhances the codes while adding an irresistible touch of seduction. Disturbing aromas that suit a man with a cheeky charm. Wearing this cologne, you can be a bad boy, as long as you are a gentleman at all times. Never take orders, create your own rules!
Nike Kids Roshe One (GS) Wolf Grey/White Running Shoe 6 Kids
$15
Starting bid
GENTLY USED Nike Kids Roshe One (GS) Wolf Grey/White Running Shoe 6 Kids
