JMo'SB's Stache Bash Auction

Starting bid
Misba - JMO'SB Co-Prez and CASA Cares VP Finance. The lion with its large mane is the king of the jungle, but every king must be dethrone. Misba's reign on JMO'sb is coming to an end. The highest bid takes his crown! 👑
Starting bid
Nico - JMo'SB Co-Prez. He’s got the style, He’s got the smile, but his hair has been growing a bit longer than just a while. Let’s get that scalp silky smooth shall we?
Starting bid
Matteo - MCC and JMo'SB VP Events. Monkey see, Monkey do, if you want to go to flyjin he’s got a deal for you. Wax his stache at this year's bash.
Starting bid
Ryan - JMo'SB Director of Events.If he’s not filming, he’s scrolling, and if he’s not scrolling, he’s sending reels to everyone, and if not he’s definitely still asleep. Him and his ipad are a dynamic duo.
Starting bid
Inaki - JM'oSB Director of External. If talking were a sport, Inaki would’ve taken home gold, silver, and bronze by now. He speaks, nobody answers, and yet he still laughs like we’re all in on the joke.
Starting bid
Luca - JMo'SB Director of External. Luca doesn’t just bring in sponsors. He collects them. One handshake and suddenly we’re fed for the whole semester. And once the deal is sealed? He becomes the master of dancing and of the dodgeball court.
Starting bid
Sam - JM'oSB Director of Events. Our favourite Québécois king. He makes every meeting both hilarious and absolutely impossible to follow. His specialty? Speaking franglais while delivering the most questionable commentary you’ve ever heard. Confused? Don’t worry, we all are.
Starting bid
Luca is VP FINANCE of CASA. Not just any VP FINANCE. THE VP FINANCE OF CASA. If you don’t know what he does, he does the finance for CASA.
Starting bid
Nikou - CASA JMSB Director of External. Did you hear? Oh… You didn’t know? Well Nikou did. Nothing gets past this gossip girl. From the runway to running away from his CASA duties, you can always find him strutting his stuff. Nikou was our beloved model but he looked a lot better without the stache don’t ya think?
Starting bid
Guillermo - CASA JMSB AVP Finance. Want to learn how to speak Spanish? Wax his stache and he won’t stop talking to you in Spanish.
Starting bid
Fred - MCC Co-Prez. U need guest list 212? maybe École? or even Flyjin? Fred WAS your guy… but now a retired promoter you’re on your own. Show how disappointed you are with his decision by waxing his legs down to the bone.
Starting bid
James - MCC VP Corp. James, Jimmy, Sticky Jim… The king of first impressions. When you meet him. You love him… Until you find out he’s a leafs fan. If that doesn’t convince u to want to wax his moustache then I don’t know else will.
