J.N. Burnett Secondary School Parent Advisory Council (PAC)

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J.N. Burnett Secondary School Parent Advisory Council (PAC)

About this event

Sales closed

J.N. Burnett Secondary Parent Advisory Council (PAC)'s Silent Auction J.N. Burnett 中学家长咨询委员会 (PAC) 的无声拍卖

Pick-up location

5011 Granville Ave, Richmond, BC V7C 1E6, Canada

3-night @ Whistler Vacation Club 惠斯勒度假俱乐部 3 晚 item
3-night @ Whistler Vacation Club 惠斯勒度假俱乐部 3 晚
$800

Starting bid

2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit with 1 king-size bed, 1 queen-size bed, and 1 sofa bed, accommodating up to 6 people. The unit includes a fully equipped kitchen and a living room. Twin Peaks is located across the street from Village Marketplace IGA and is within a 10-minute walk to Cows Ice Cream, restaurants, and the Whistler Blackcomb Gondolas. 2 卧室 2 浴室公寓，配备 1 张特大号床、1 张大号床和 1 张沙发床，最多可容纳 6 人。公寓设有设备齐全的厨房和客厅。Twin Peaks 公寓位于 Village Marketplace IGA 街对面，距离 Cows Ice Cream、餐厅和惠斯勒黑梳山缆车有 10 分钟步行路程。

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