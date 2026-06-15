Join the 2026 From Wood to Worth Central Alberta Youth Unlimited Silent Auction!

About this event
Starting bid
A poplar wood hollow form with a ring and finial top. 10.5” tall, 5 1/2” wide
Turned by Scott Medori
Starting bid
The Cherry Wood was grown in the Woodlea community of Red Deer, you can't get more local than that! This 8" diameter by 3" tall bowl will create a great centrepiece or bowl to hold your precious items. Finished with Osmo Hardwax Oil it is food safe, however it is not waterproof.
Turned by Kevin Korthuis
Starting bid
This wine stopper was turned from Mahogany and Blood wood, finished with food safe beeswax. Fits standard wine bottles.
Turned by Kevin Korthuis
Starting bid
Bowl made from Mountain Ash with live edge bark and finished with Salad bowl finish (beeswax and mineral oil)
Turned by local artist Ron
Starting bid
A beautiful Spruce Burl Bowl turned by Jake Poettcker.
Starting bid
A perfect bowl to keep all of your every day carry items exactly where you need them. It's heavy and beautiful and a bit of a mystery as to what it's made from.
Turned by local artist Richard
Starting bid
Key holder is approx 10” x 7” and have screw hole in the back for mounting, and include a hole jig for leveling and screw placement.
Created by Keith Westfall
KWLazerWorks.ca
403 350 5280
Custom Laser Engraving on “almost anything” 😊
Starting bid
Halloween sign 15” x 6" and has screw hole in the back for mounting, and include a hole jig for leveling and screw placement.
Created by Keith Westfall
KWLazerWorks.ca
403 350 5280
Custom Laser Engraving on “almost anything” 😊
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