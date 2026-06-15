ASSOCIATION OF CENTRAL ALBERTA YOUTH FOR CHRIST

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ASSOCIATION OF CENTRAL ALBERTA YOUTH FOR CHRIST

About this event

Join the 2026 From Wood to Worth Central Alberta Youth Unlimited Silent Auction!

Poplar Wood Hollow item
Poplar Wood Hollow
$100

Starting bid

A poplar wood hollow form with a ring and finial top. 10.5” tall, 5 1/2” wide
Turned by Scott Medori

Cherry Wood Bowl 8" Diameter item
Cherry Wood Bowl 8" Diameter item
Cherry Wood Bowl 8" Diameter item
Cherry Wood Bowl 8" Diameter
$50

Starting bid

The Cherry Wood was grown in the Woodlea community of Red Deer, you can't get more local than that! This 8" diameter by 3" tall bowl will create a great centrepiece or bowl to hold your precious items. Finished with Osmo Hardwax Oil it is food safe, however it is not waterproof.
Turned by Kevin Korthuis

Wine Stopper Turned from Mahogany and Bloodwood item
Wine Stopper Turned from Mahogany and Bloodwood
$20

Starting bid

This wine stopper was turned from Mahogany and Blood wood, finished with food safe beeswax. Fits standard wine bottles.

Turned by Kevin Korthuis

Mountain Ash bowl with live edge bark item
Mountain Ash bowl with live edge bark item
Mountain Ash bowl with live edge bark item
Mountain Ash bowl with live edge bark
$60

Starting bid

Bowl made from Mountain Ash with live edge bark and finished with Salad bowl finish (beeswax and mineral oil)

Turned by local artist Ron

Spruce Burl Bowl item
Spruce Burl Bowl item
Spruce Burl Bowl
$60

Starting bid

A beautiful Spruce Burl Bowl turned by Jake Poettcker.

7.5" unknown wood bowl item
7.5" unknown wood bowl item
7.5" unknown wood bowl item
7.5" unknown wood bowl
$30

Starting bid

A perfect bowl to keep all of your every day carry items exactly where you need them. It's heavy and beautiful and a bit of a mystery as to what it's made from.

Turned by local artist Richard ​​​​​​​​​​

Laser Layered wood keyholder of classic car item
Laser Layered wood keyholder of classic car
$40

Starting bid

Key holder is approx​ 10” x 7” and have screw hole in the back for mounting, and include a hole jig for leveling and screw placement.
Created by Keith Westfall
KWLazerWorks.ca
403 350 5280
Custom Laser Engraving on “almost anything” 😊

Laser Layered wood sign for Halloween item
Laser Layered wood sign for Halloween
$40

Starting bid

Halloween sign 15” x 6" and has screw hole in the back for mounting, and include a hole jig for leveling and screw placement.
Created by Keith Westfall
KWLazerWorks.ca
403 350 5280
Custom Laser Engraving on “almost anything” 😊

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