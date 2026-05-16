Neruda Productions for arts, culture and community

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Neruda Productions for arts, culture and community

About the memberships

Join the Neruda Arts Family! ❤️

Monthly Supporter
$5

Renews monthly

Support local multicultural arts! Includes early-bird ticket access, discounts on select events, and our insider newsletter.

Cultural Champion
$15

Renews monthly

Perfect for families. Includes all membership benefits for up to 4 household members.

Arts Patron Circle
$30

Renews monthly

Make a deep investment in our community. Includes all family benefits plus exclusive invitations to private events

Community Supporter (Pay What You Can)
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Belonging to Neruda Arts should be accessible to everyone. Choose a monthly contribution that feels right for you and help us keep world-class multicultural arts alive in our community.

Add a donation for Neruda Productions for arts, culture and community

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!