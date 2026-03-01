Join Us for Iftar #2 – March 7 Potluck! 🌙✨

Members still need to reserve (via this form), please contact [email protected] to get your 60% discount code (if you didn't get such code already)

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To become a CEA member visit https://www.calgaryegyptians.org/member

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If you prefer to pay via e-transfer, please send e-transfer payment to [email protected] and in the message of payment:

1- Include your email address.

2- Refer to the intent to pay for membership or Ramadan Iftar#2 event