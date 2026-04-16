EDAM Performing Arts Society

Hosted by

EDAM Performing Arts Society

About this event

Individual Morning Registration - Relational Body w/ Jonathan Brussolo

303 E 8th Ave

Vancouver, BC V5T 0B2, Canada

EDAM Supporter
$50

For those who are economically abundant or sustained and reliably meet basic needs.

Regular
$45

For those who are economically balanced and usually meet basic needs.

Subsidized
$35

For those who are economically constrained or underemployed and may not always meet basic needs.

EDAM Membership
$5

To participate in activities at EDAM, you must be a member. If you are new to EDAM, please purchase a membership. EDAM Membership is a lifetime membership (one-time $5 membership fee). Your membership includes subscription to our e-newsletter. If you would prefer not to receive emails from EDAM, please email us at: [email protected] to request to be unsubscribed.

Add a donation for EDAM Performing Arts Society

$

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