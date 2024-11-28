Journey House Silent Auction

Featuring $500 in Ottawa restaurant vouchers, for your dining pleasure:
Donated by* Broadway Central, Denny's Ottawa, East Side Marios, Kelsey's, Heart & Crown, Swiss Chalet, The Keg*
02.Sabatier Stainless Steel Forged Knife Block Set - $150
$60
Starting bid
Sabatier 13-piece Knife Block Set. Keep your knives sharp without expending any effort using the Sabatier Stainless Steel Knife Block Set. The built-in EdgeKeeper sharpeners automatically hone the included stainless-steel knives every time you slip the blades back into the acacia wood block. Forged from high-carbon stainless steel, the blades are tough enough for daily use and capable of holding a fine cutting edge.
*Donated by: Destiny's Way Support Services*
03.Sondpex Magnetic Tailgate Bluetooth Speaker - Retail $80
$30
Starting bid
Soundpex Magnetic Boombox Waterproof Tailgate Speaker delivers 40W of dynamic max power to play audio from any Bluetooth-enabled device, USB stick, or AUX (3.5mm) audio cable
04.Danze Single Handle Kitchen Faucet - Retail $200
$70
Starting bid
The Danze Jasper Single-Handle Kitchen Faucet brings high-end style to your bathroom décor. This single handle kitchen faucet fits 1 or 3 hole sinks with 8" center. Features both aerated and spray functions for filling pots or rinsing dishes. Includes EZ-ConX and Quick Dock installation system with supply lines for easy installation. The drip-free ceramic disc cartridge ensures water conservation. With a stainless steel finish that resists water spots and fingerprints, this kitchen faucet makes a stylish addition to any kitchen.
- Donated by: Destiny's Way Support Services
05.Family Portrait Session - Retail $1800
$180
Starting bid
Capture the unique relationship between you and your children in this family studio portrait session. Includes up to 1 hour of studio time with Mr. Jérôme Scullino, an awarded photographer with 25 years of experience, plus a complimentary 12x12” black and white print of your choice. Can include up to 4 children age 1+. (retail value: $1500)
*Donated by: JÉRÔME | Art & Photography*
06.Children's Portrait Session - Retail $1800
$180
Starting bid
Capture the spirit of your children in this child/siblings studio portrait session: up to 1 hour of studio time with Mr. Jérôme Scullino, an awarded photographer with 25 years of experience, plus a complimentary 12x12” black and white print of your choice. Can include up to 4 children age 1+. (retail value: $1500)
*Donated by: JÉRÔME | Art & Photography*
07.Stanley Socket Set (229 pc) - Retail $570
$120
Starting bid
Stanley Professional Grade Black Chrome Socket Set, 229-pc, SAE/Metric. Contains a spinner driver handle, hex keys, spark plug sockets, Torx bit sockets, deep sockets, extension bars, nut setters and bit drivers
Includes 72-Tooth 1/4\", 3/8\" and 1/2\" ratchets.
08.Bigly Brothers E58 X LITE Mark II Delta Drone Retail $400
$135
Starting bid
The Bigly Brothers New E58 X LITE Mark II Delta Black Superior Edition Drone with Camera, 360 degrees of obstacle avoidance, Carrying Case, & 2 Batteries. RTF, Under 249g!
09.Segway Kids Ninebot eKickScooter - Retail $200
$75
Starting bid
Segway Kids Ninebot eKickScooter Zing A6 Electric Scooter (5km Range / 12km/h Top Speed) - Dark Grey. Suitable for children weighing up to 50kg
10.Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer - Retail $270
$90
Starting bid
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Dual Zone air fryer. Features two generously sized cooking baskets that are independently controlled, allowing you to cook two different dishes in two different ways and finish at the same time. It has a 10-qt. capacity and offers four versatile cooking functions for kitchen convenience, including air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate.
*Donated by: Destiny's Way Support Services*
11.AstroLite70AZ Refractor Hex Unibody Telescope & Bag -$200
$70
Starting bid
The Spectrum Optical Instruments’ AstroLiteTM 70 is a refractor telescope 20x-120x Magnification - 70mm Aperture 400mm Focal Length Telescope. It is perfect for celestial and terrestrial viewing for day and night use. The AstroLiteTM can view the planets, moon, star clusters and brighter deep sky objects like the Orion Nebula and Andromeda Galaxy at night. The compact design and bonus carry bag make this telescope extremely portable and can be taken to camping site, desert, mountains for outdoor use.
*Donated by: GeoVolve Digital Connections*
12.Mastercraft Titanium Drill Bit Set - Retail $75
$25
Starting bid
The Mastercraft Titanium-Coated Drill Bit Set is perfect for home projects and DIY applications. With a wide variety of sizes, from 1/16" to 1/2" bits, these drill bits are titanium nitride-coated, which means less friction and cooler running. The 135° split point on 1/8" and larger stars reduces bit walking. This drill bit set for metal and wood comes with a handy heavy-duty case and tray to keep your bits organized.
13.Wooden Wagan Wheel Planter - Retail $70
$20
Starting bid
Wooden Wagan Wheel double tierp planter.
14.Buildcraft Assorted Screwdriver Set (50pc) - Retail $40
$15
Starting bid
Upgrade your toolbox with the Buildcraft Assorted Screwdriver 50 Piece Set. This set includes a variety of screwdrivers to tackle any project with ease. The durable material ensures longevity, while the vibrant color adds a fun touch to your collection. Get ready to handle any task effortlessly with this versatile set.
Bluebass Elite Wireless ANC Headphones allow you to escape into your own little musical world. Advanced active noise canceling technology blocks out background noise to provide an immersive musical experience, so you can truly lose yourself in your tunes. Boasting an impressive combination of high sound quality with features like Bluetooth wireless connectivity, these Bluehive headphones can deliver crisp and balanced audio for dedicated listeners.
16. Apex Fit Plus Smart Watch + Bluetooth Call - Retail $90
$20
Starting bid
The Apex Fit Plus Smart Watch allows you to save time by keeping your phone secure in your pocket. With Bluetooth calling capabilities built right into the watch's intuitive interface, the Apex Fit Plus can offer a convenient list of time-saving features. The watch can also assist with proper sleep management, providing you with insights to improve your nightly rest.
17.Bluehive 8,000 mAh Power Bank - Retail $21
$10
Starting bid
Bluehive 8,000 mAh Power Bank with Battery Charge Indicator offers an easy and reliable charging solution for multiple devices. With a pair of built-in USB ports, this power bank allows you to charge up to 2 devices simultaneously. This power bank is compatible with most smartphones and can fully charge an iPhone 13 in just 3.5 hours. The power bank's compact and portable design makes it easy to carry wherever you are, while its external blue LED indicator keeps you informed of its battery status.
Add a touch of style to your life with the Nespresso Vertuo POP+ Deluxe machine. With its sleek design and elegant metallic finishing, Vertuo POP+ Deluxe makes a bold statement to match your style. With five cup sizes, from Espresso to Alto and Cold Brew style coffee, simply choose your Vertuo capsule, pop it in, and you’re away at the touch of a button.
To keep you spinning, the machine reads the code on each capsule to reveal its hidden treasures, from aroma to crema. The Vertuo POP+ Deluxe has a large water tank (1.1L) accessible from the side. All in a compact design.
Always connected, the machine updates automatically, ensuring you get a smooth and consistent coffee experience. And to reduce its impact on the planet, it is made from 35% recycled plastic.
*Donated by: Destiny's Way Support Services*
19. Play Station 5 - Sports Bundle - Retail $270
$90
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 hot 2025 sports games for your Paly Station 5 game system:
NHL 25 (PS5)
Madden NFL 25 (PS5)
NBA 2K25 (PS5)
*Donated by: GeoVolve Digital Connections*
20. XBOX Series X - Sports Bundle - Retail $270
$90
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 hot 2025 sports games for your Xbox Series X game system:
NHL 25 (Xbox Series X)
Madden NFL 25 (Xbox Series X / Xbox One)
NBA 2K25 (Xbox Series X)
*Donated by: GeoVolve Digital Connections*
21. The Tragically Hip Wine Selection - Retail $200
$60
Starting bid
-Fireworks Collectors Box with Sparkling Wine.
-2020 Flamenco Rosé.
-2021 Ahead by a Century Chardonnay.
-2021 Fully Completely Reserve Red.
-Loving Intentions Wine Caddy and Wine Glasses.
*Donated by: Stoney Ridge Winery, Destiny's Way Support Services, and Loving Intentions*
Altec Lansing Wireless NanoPods. Enjoy the freedom to listen to music, manage calls and more with a 50ft Bluetooth wireless range! These cute pods are sized perfectly to fit in your pocket, purse, clutch or backpack. With an IPX5 Waterproof rating you don't have to fret the sweat or that spontaneous rain shower, the NanoPods can outlast the elements. With automatic power on and automatic pairing, the NanoPods make it super easy to listen to music in a snap! The Nanopods have a 4-hour battery life with an additional 4x charges within the portable charging case.
24. Sea & Sand 53 OZ Scented Soy Wax - Retail $60
$15
Starting bid
Sea & Sand 53 OZ Scented Soy Wax Blend 4-Cotton Wick Candle Made with Essential Oils (Scent:California Beach House)
25. True Ronin Gift Box Set (Green Ops) - Retail $55
$10
Starting bid
True Ronin Gift Box Set includes:
- 1 Green Ops Beard Oil (1 oz) - Jojoba Oil, Argan Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Essential Oil Blend.
- 1 bar of soap - This is a pine tar inspired soap with scotch pine and eucalyptus. Premium super fat blend with extra ground pumice and sea salt grit. Fantastic cleansing soap with strong anti bacterial properties. No Chemicals!
- 1 beard/hair comb - Hand made from wood. Great for combing in your favourite True Ronin beard oil.
- 1 soap saver - Extend the life of your bars of soap by helping them full dry out after use.
26. Mrs. Ronin Gift Box Set - Retail $55
$10
Starting bid
Mrs. Ronin Gift Box Set includes:
- Mrs. Ronin Hair Oil (1 oz)100% All Natural Argan Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Organic Castor Oil, Rosemary Oil, Peppermint Essential Oil.
- Ladies all natural cold process soap. Lightly scented with lavender and eucalyptus. Our ladies bar is cleansing and creamy with a high concentration of both shea and cocoa butters.
- 1 beard/hair comb - Hand made from wood. Great for combing in your favourite Mrs. Ronin hair oil.
- 1 soap saver - Extend the life of your bars of soap by helping them full dry out after use.
27.Perry Ellis 360 for Men & Purple for Women - Retail $105
$30
Starting bid
Perry Ellis 360 for Men, 1.7 OZ
Perry Ellis 360 Purple for Women, 1.7 fl oz
28. Kate Spade Southport Avenue Hanna Bag Retail $300
$75
Starting bid
Original Kate Spade Southport Avenue Hanna Crossbody Bag Milk Glass
*Donated by: Destiny's Way Support Services*
32. Hand Beaded Ormament Covers & Ornament - Retail $50
$15
Starting bid
Cree Dreams Hand Beaded Ormament Covers with classic Christmas ornaments included.
33. Hand Crafted Resin Art Serving Tray - Retail $100
$25
Starting bid
Hand Crafted One of a Kind Resin Art Serving Tray 16" x 11"
*Created and Donated by: Loving Intentions*
34. Tree of Life Lazy Susan - Retail $100
$25
Starting bid
Hand Crafted One of a Kind Resin Art Lazy Susan 12" diameter
*Created and Donated by: Loving Intentions*
35. Hand Crafted 3D Turtle Plaque - Retail - $80
$20
Starting bid
Hand Crafted One of a Kind Resin Art 3D Turtle Plaque with Sacred Geometry (Metatron's Cube)
*Created and Donated by: Loving Intentions*
36. Hand Crafted 3D Dragon Geode Plaque - Retail $100
$25
Starting bid
Hand Crafted One of a Kind Resin Art 3D Dragon Geode Plaque
*Created and Donated by: Loving Intentions*
37. "Memories of Hawaii" Orgonite Pyramid - Retail $190
$45
Starting bid
"Memories of Hawaii" Orgonite Pyramid
Hand Crafted Resin Art 6" x 6" x 6"
- Known to be energy generators that raise intentional energies and neutralize unwanted disruptive energies to promote joy, love, peace, and happiness.
Also known for neutralizing harmful electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs).
*Created and Donated by: Loving Intentions*
38.Chakra Orgonite Pyramids & Hand Painted Box - Retail $290
$75
Starting bid
"Mini Chakra" Orgonite Pyramids, Hand Crafted Resin Art
- Known to be energy generators that raise intentional energies and neutralize unwanted disruptive energies to promote joy, love, peace, and happiness.
Also known for neutralizing harmful electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs). *Created and Donated by: Loving Intentions*
Original Dot Painted Storage Box. *Created and Donated by: PF Vibrations*
39. Never Stop Exploring Print - Retail $50
$10
Starting bid
15 3/4 " x 11 3/4 " Never Stop Exploring Print
*Donated by: Anonymous*
40. Pet Value Gift Basket - Retail $250
$60
Starting bid
- Bailey & Bella Dog bed & Italian leather lease
- Performatrin Ultra crunchy biscuits with peanut butter, freeze-dried beef liver treats, grain-free original pate, salmon jerky stuck, chicken jerky stick, 12" Bully chew stick, 12" Collagen braid chew stick, and 6" esophagus chew stick
- Kong Classic chewers
- Greenies dental treats
- Jump squeak, crinkle toy
- Jump chew toy
- Petaluma Tuff Ball
*Donated by: Pet Value (Barrhaven)*
41. 'dōTERRA essential oils and diffuser Retail $120
Comfort Zone Sacred: Natured mask, 3 sample packets of Tranquility shampoo and conditioner, Tranquility soap, Hydro memory, and de-age.
- Hydro cream, youth serum, Bathorium midnight superbloom bath salts, Bath elixir, cuticle oil and keratin treatment, nail buffer.
* Donated by: Au Naturel Spa*
43. Pier 1 Imports "Be Thankful Panel" Retail $46
$15
Starting bid
Pier 1 Imports "Be Thankful Panel"
26 1/2" x 17"
LA01. The Justin Case - Retail $1000
$10,000
Starting bid
**THIS IS A LIVE AUCTION ITEM. CANNOT BID ONLINE**
-Weber Traveler Portable Gas BBQ
*Donated by: Home Depot*
-$200 Gift Card for Meat & 1 bbq brush, 1 toque, 1 bag *Donated by: Ottawa Valley Meats*
-$50 Costco card for propane, 1000 lumens latern, and 48 AA batteries *Donated by: Anonymous*
LA02. Tim Stutzle Ottawa Senators Signed Jersey - Priceless
$10,000
Starting bid
**THIS IS A LIVE AUCTION ITEM. CANNOT BID ONLINE**
Tim Stutzle Ottawa Senators Autographed Fanatics Authentic Black Fanatics Breakaway Jersey with Shadow Box
*Donated by: GeoVolve Digital Connections*
LA03. - 2 tickets to Cirque du Soleil & More... Retail $1000
$10,000
Starting bid
**THIS IS A LIVE AUCTION ITEM. CANNOT BID ONLINE**
- Experience the magic of Cirque du Soleil: OVO
Saturday January 4, 2025, 7:00 p.m. - Centre Bell, Montreal, Two tickets, Center stage Row C (3rd row)
- One night stay at the Marriot Montreal Downtown
- $200 Visa Gift Card
*Donated by: GeoVolve Digital Connections*
LA04. Bell Media Gift Basket-100 Level Sens Tix -Retail $850
$10,000
Starting bid
**THIS IS A LIVE AUCTION ITEM. CANNOT BID ONLINE**
Bell Media Gift Basket :
-Two Club Bell Ottawa Senators vs. Dallas Stars tickets for Sunday January 12, 2025, @5:00PM, section 111, free one way valet parking, dinner buffet, dessert buffet
- Ottawa Senators jersey
- Move 100 cap, Move 100 mug
*Donated by: Bell Media*
