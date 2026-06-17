Two large, festive Christmas ornaments are in the foreground, with the "Journey House Ottawa Charity Ball Christmas Auction" text overlaid on a bokeh background of warm, glowing lights.
Journey House

Hosted by

Journey House

About this event

Journey House Charity Ball Christmas Auction 2026

Pick-up location

200 – 38 Auriga Dr, Nepean, ON K2E 8A5, Canada

01. $500 Restaurant Vouchers - Retail $500 item
01. $500 Restaurant Vouchers - Retail $500
$100

Starting bid

Featuring $500 in Ottawa restaurant vouchers, for your dining pleasure: Donated by* Broadway Central, Denny's Ottawa, East Side Marios, Kelsey's, Heart & Crown, Swiss Chalet, The Keg*
02. Sabatier Stainless Steel Forged Knife Block Set - $150 item
02. Sabatier Stainless Steel Forged Knife Block Set - $150
$60

Starting bid

Sabatier 13-piece Knife Block Set. Keep your knives sharp without expending any effort using the Sabatier Stainless Steel Knife Block Set. The built-in EdgeKeeper sharpeners automatically hone the included stainless-steel knives every time you slip the blades back into the acacia wood block. Forged from high-carbon stainless steel, the blades are tough enough for daily use and capable of holding a fine cutting edge. *Donated by: Destiny's Way Support Services*
03. SunSare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Retail $199 item
03. SunSare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Retail $199
$65

Starting bid

SunSare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 550W 45Kpa Self-Standing Vacuum Cleaners with 60 Mins Runtime, Stick Vacuum for Home/Pet Hair/Carpets/Hard Floors

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63fqSZC9kqA

04. CANVAS Deep Hammered Flatware 20pc - Retail $70 item
04. CANVAS Deep Hammered Flatware 20pc - Retail $70
$25

Starting bid

CANVAS Deep Hammered Flatware Dinner Set for up to 4 People, 20-pc. Bring the elevated dining experience home with this CANVAS Deep Hammered Flatware Dinner Set. This hammered flatware instantly enhances everyday meals with its restaurant-quality style and substance. With enough 5-piece place settings for 4 people, hosting small gatherings is a breeze.

05. Family Portrait Session - Retail $1500 item
05. Family Portrait Session - Retail $1500 item
05. Family Portrait Session - Retail $1500
$300

Starting bid

Capture the unique relationship between you and your children in this family studio portrait session. Includes up to 1 hour of studio time with Mr. Jérôme Scullino, an awarded photographer with 25 years of experience, plus a complimentary 12x12” black and white print of your choice. Can include up to 4 children age 1+. (retail value: $1500) *Donated by: JÉRÔME | Art & Photography*
06. Children's Portrait Session - Retail $1500 item
06. Children's Portrait Session - Retail $1500 item
06. Children's Portrait Session - Retail $1500
$300

Starting bid

Capture the spirit of your children in this child/siblings studio portrait session: up to 1 hour of studio time with Mr. Jérôme Scullino, an awarded photographer with 25 years of experience, plus a complimentary 12x12” black and white print of your choice. Can include up to 4 children age 1+. (retail value: $1500) *Donated by: JÉRÔME | Art & Photography*
07. Igloo - Luxe Wine Cooler Tote - retail $30 item
07. Igloo - Luxe Wine Cooler Tote - retail $30 item
07. Igloo - Luxe Wine Cooler Tote - retail $30 item
07. Igloo - Luxe Wine Cooler Tote - retail $30 item
07. Igloo - Luxe Wine Cooler Tote - retail $30
$10

Starting bid

The Polyurethane Leather Igloo Luxe® Beverage Tote cooler bag is more functional than your handbag and more stylish than your standard cooler. This bag makes it easy to pack and carry your beverage of choice. Igloo thoughtfully designed this fully insulated soft side cooler with an adjustable crossbody strap and a removable interior padded divider to perfectly fit two wine bottles upright — but, of course, it can also fit any other drink, from water bottles to sodas!

08.Perry Ellis 360 for Men - Retail $50 item
08.Perry Ellis 360 for Men - Retail $50
$15

Starting bid

Perry Ellis 360 for Men, 1.7 OZ

09. Pet Value Gift Basket - Retail $250 item
09. Pet Value Gift Basket - Retail $250
$60

Starting bid

- Bailey & Bella Dog bed & Italian leather lease - Performatrin Ultra crunchy biscuits with peanut butter, freeze-dried beef liver treats, grain-free original pate, salmon jerky stuck, chicken jerky stick, 12" Bully chew stick, 12" Collagen braid chew stick, and 6" esophagus chew stick - Kong Classic chewers - Greenies dental treats - Jump squeak, crinkle toy - Jump chew toy - Petaluma Tuff Ball *Donated by: Pet Value (Barrhaven)*
19. Play Station 5 - Sports Bundle - Retail $270 item
19. Play Station 5 - Sports Bundle - Retail $270
$90

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 hot 2025 sports games for your Paly Station 5 game system: NHL 25 (PS5) Madden NFL 25 (PS5) NBA 2K25 (PS5) *Donated by: GeoVolve Digital Connections*
20. XBOX Series X - Sports Bundle - Retail $270 item
20. XBOX Series X - Sports Bundle - Retail $270
$90

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 hot 2025 sports games for your Xbox Series X game system: NHL 25 (Xbox Series X) Madden NFL 25 (Xbox Series X / Xbox One) NBA 2K25 (Xbox Series X) *Donated by: GeoVolve Digital Connections*
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (new) - Retail - $700 item
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (new) - Retail - $700 item
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (new) - Retail - $700 item
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (new) - Retail - $700 item
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (new) - Retail - $700 item
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (new) - Retail - $700 item
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (new) - Retail - $700
$195

Starting bid

Meet the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, where every photo parks endless creativity. A powerful AI-driven smartphone featuring a bright 6.7-inch 120Hz display, a versatile 50MP triple camera system with 3x optical zoom, and a robust 4,700 mAh battery and 5G connectivity to stay connected with ultra-fast speeds for streaming, browsing, and downloading. Unlock countless ways to explore your imagination. Snap it, circle it, tap it. - discover why it's totally worth it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SRtQ-cuofY&t=2s

Tim Stutzle Ottawa Senators Signed Jersey - $500 item
Tim Stutzle Ottawa Senators Signed Jersey - $500 item
Tim Stutzle Ottawa Senators Signed Jersey - $500
$165

Starting bid

Tim Stutzle Ottawa Senators Autographed Fanatics Authentic Black Fanatics Breakaway Jersey with Shadow Box *Donated by: GeoVolve Digital Connections*

29. Lattafa YaraEau de Parfum Spray, 3.4 Ounce - Retail $50 item
29. Lattafa YaraEau de Parfum Spray, 3.4 Ounce - Retail $50 item
29. Lattafa YaraEau de Parfum Spray, 3.4 Ounce - Retail $50
$15

Starting bid

Lattafa Yara Tous for Women Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4 Ounce *Donated by: Destiny's Way Support Services*
07.Stanley Socket Set (229 pc) - Retail $570 item
07.Stanley Socket Set (229 pc) - Retail $570 item
07.Stanley Socket Set (229 pc) - Retail $570
$120

Starting bid

Stanley Professional Grade Black Chrome Socket Set, 229-pc, SAE/Metric. Contains a spinner driver handle, hex keys, spark plug sockets, Torx bit sockets, deep sockets, extension bars, nut setters and bit drivers Includes 72-Tooth 1/4\", 3/8\" and 1/2\" ratchets.
Chakra Orgonite Pyramids & Hand Painted Box - Retail $290 item
Chakra Orgonite Pyramids & Hand Painted Box - Retail $290 item
Chakra Orgonite Pyramids & Hand Painted Box - Retail $290 item
Chakra Orgonite Pyramids & Hand Painted Box - Retail $290
$75

Starting bid

"Mini Chakra" Orgonite Pyramids, Hand Crafted Resin Art - Known to be energy generators that raise intentional energies and neutralize unwanted disruptive energies to promote joy, love, peace, and happiness. Also known for neutralizing harmful electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs). *Created and Donated by: Loving Intentions* Original Dot Painted Storage Box. *Created and Donated by: PF Vibrations*
"Memories of Hawaii" Orgonite Pyramid - Retail $190 item
"Memories of Hawaii" Orgonite Pyramid - Retail $190 item
"Memories of Hawaii" Orgonite Pyramid - Retail $190
$45

Starting bid

"Memories of Hawaii" Orgonite Pyramid Hand Crafted Resin Art 6" x 6" x 6" - Known to be energy generators that raise intentional energies and neutralize unwanted disruptive energies to promote joy, love, peace, and happiness. Also known for neutralizing harmful electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs). *Created and Donated by: Loving Intentions*
Hand Crafted 3D Dragon Geode Plaque - Retail $100 item
Hand Crafted 3D Dragon Geode Plaque - Retail $100
$25

Starting bid

Hand Crafted One of a Kind Resin Art 3D Dragon Geode Plaque *Created and Donated by: Loving Intentions*
Tree of Life Lazy Susan - Retail $100 item
Tree of Life Lazy Susan - Retail $100
$25

Starting bid

Hand Crafted One of a Kind Resin Art Lazy Susan 12" diameter *Created and Donated by: Loving Intentions*
Hand Crafted Resin Art Serving Tray - Retail $100 item
Hand Crafted Resin Art Serving Tray - Retail $100 item
Hand Crafted Resin Art Serving Tray - Retail $100
$25

Starting bid

Hand Crafted One of a Kind Resin Art Serving Tray 16" x 11" *Created and Donated by: Loving Intentions*

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