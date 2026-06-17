Journey House Charity Ball Christmas Auction 2026

Sabatier 13-piece Knife Block Set. Keep your knives sharp without expending any effort using the Sabatier Stainless Steel Knife Block Set. The built-in EdgeKeeper sharpeners automatically hone the included stainless-steel knives every time you slip the blades back into the acacia wood block. Forged from high-carbon stainless steel, the blades are tough enough for daily use and capable of holding a fine cutting edge. *Donated by: Destiny's Way Support Services*

Sabatier 13-piece Knife Block Set. Keep your knives sharp without expending any effort using the Sabatier Stainless Steel Knife Block Set. The built-in EdgeKeeper sharpeners automatically hone the included stainless-steel knives every time you slip the blades back into the acacia wood block. Forged from high-carbon stainless steel, the blades are tough enough for daily use and capable of holding a fine cutting edge. *Donated by: Destiny's Way Support Services*

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