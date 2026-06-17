Journey House Charity Ball Christmas Auction 2026

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SunSare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 550W 45Kpa Self-Standing Vacuum Cleaners with 60 Mins Runtime, Stick Vacuum for Home/Pet Hair/Carpets/Hard Floors
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CANVAS Deep Hammered Flatware Dinner Set for up to 4 People, 20-pc. Bring the elevated dining experience home with this CANVAS Deep Hammered Flatware Dinner Set. This hammered flatware instantly enhances everyday meals with its restaurant-quality style and substance. With enough 5-piece place settings for 4 people, hosting small gatherings is a breeze.
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The Polyurethane Leather Igloo Luxe® Beverage Tote cooler bag is more functional than your handbag and more stylish than your standard cooler. This bag makes it easy to pack and carry your beverage of choice. Igloo thoughtfully designed this fully insulated soft side cooler with an adjustable crossbody strap and a removable interior padded divider to perfectly fit two wine bottles upright — but, of course, it can also fit any other drink, from water bottles to sodas!
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Perry Ellis 360 for Men, 1.7 OZ
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Meet the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, where every photo parks endless creativity. A powerful AI-driven smartphone featuring a bright 6.7-inch 120Hz display, a versatile 50MP triple camera system with 3x optical zoom, and a robust 4,700 mAh battery and 5G connectivity to stay connected with ultra-fast speeds for streaming, browsing, and downloading. Unlock countless ways to explore your imagination. Snap it, circle it, tap it. - discover why it's totally worth it.
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Tim Stutzle Ottawa Senators Autographed Fanatics Authentic Black Fanatics Breakaway Jersey with Shadow Box *Donated by: GeoVolve Digital Connections*
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