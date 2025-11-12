JOY BIBLE CAMP's Silent Auction

Get ready to unwrap pure delight! This shimmering basket is packed to the brim with Ferrero Rocher wrapped treasures — a tower of crunchy hazelnut bliss that’s as beautiful as it is delicious. Whether you share it with friends (if you can!) or keep it for those “me-time” moments, this is indulgence in its most irresistible form





Bid generously — because chocolate this good tastes even sweeter when it’s for a good cause! 🍬✨