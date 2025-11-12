JOY BIBLE CAMP's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Get ready to unwrap pure delight! This shimmering basket is packed to the brim with Ferrero Rocher wrapped treasures — a tower of crunchy hazelnut bliss that’s as beautiful as it is delicious. Whether you share it with friends (if you can!) or keep it for those “me-time” moments, this is indulgence in its most irresistible form
Bid generously — because chocolate this good tastes even sweeter when it’s for a good cause! 🍬✨
Starting bid
Get ready to unwrap pure delight! This shimmering basket is packed to the brim with Ferrero Rocher wrapped treasures, a tower of crunchy hazelnut bliss that’s as beautiful as it is delicious. Whether you share it with friends (if you can!) or keep it for those “me-time” moments, this is indulgence in its most irresistible form
Bid generously — because chocolate this good tastes even sweeter when it’s for a good cause! 🍬✨
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $250
Give the ultimate summer adventure! This voucher covers a full week at JOY Bible Camp for a child or youth — complete with lake swims, campfires, new friends, and unforgettable faith-building experiences. Whether you use it for someone special or donate it to bless a camper in need, your bid helps create lifelong memories and lasting impact.
Because at JOY, lives change forever — one campfire at a time! 🌞🔥⛺
Starting bid
Value: $180 | Starting Bid: $50
Show your camp spirit all year long with this JOY Swag Basket, the perfect combo of comfort, colour, and coffee! This bundle includes a cozy JOY hoodie, a classic T-shirt, a mug for those early mornings (or late-night campfire memories), a few JOY pens, and a canvas tote to carry it all in style.
Whether you’re a longtime JOY camper or just love supporting the mission, this basket lets you wear and share your JOY wherever you go! 🌲☕💛
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!