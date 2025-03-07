Joyful Journey High Tea

2020 Lakeshore Rd.

Burlington, ON L7R 4G8, Canada

Glamjulz
CA$425
Three raffle tickets
CA$20
Eight raffle tickets
CA$50
Joyful Journey Bracelet
CA$40
Silver Level Sponsorship
CA$450
Sponsorship acknowledgements include mention from the MC as a Silver Sponsor plus logo and business cards present at event.
Flower Sponsorship
CA$250
Sponsorship acknowledgments includemention as a supporter of the floral arrangements.
Full Table
CA$500
Eight seats. Purchase an entire table with a discount.
One Raffle Ticket
CA$8
Three Raffle Tickets
CA$20
$8
CA$8
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing