Jr Broncos Winter Classic Raffle

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About this raffle
In person tickets come as a set of 25, but for online purposes you can split them up into 5 separate draws and we will enter the tickets for you prior to drawing prizes on Saturday.
All 50/50 tickets will be entered into the in person draw and your numbers will be emailed to you once they are manually entered into the draw.
All 50/50 tickets will be entered into the in person draw and your numbers will be emailed to you once they are manually entered into the draw.
All 50/50 tickets will be entered into the in person draw and your numbers will be emailed to you once they are manually entered into the draw.
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