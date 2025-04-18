Jr. NBA by KW Titans (ages 7-14)

Registration includes 5 half-day training sessions (Monday to Friday, 9:00am-11:30pm); Jr. NBA branded gear kit including jersey, basketball, & more; 4 KW Titans ticket vouchers and 4 Kitchener Panthers ticket Vouchers redeemable at the regular season game of your choice.
Registration includes 5 half-day training sessions (Monday to Friday, 9:00am-11:30pm); Jr. NBA branded gear kit including jersey, basketball, & more; 4 KW Titans ticket vouchers and 4 Kitchener Panthers ticket Vouchers redeemable at the regular season game of your choice.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!