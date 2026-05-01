Burningbush Eco-ministry Shop

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About this shop
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A three week lectionary group on Zoom: Sept 8, 15, and 22, 9:30-10:30am ET or 2-3pm ET
Help sustain Burningbush Eco-ministry! Annual supporters receive all worship resources and newsletters (Sept 2026 to Aug 2027), as well as being able to join groups or day events during the year.
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A one-on-one meeting with Emily, followed by resources and recommendations specific to your context. Part time/student $80
Full time $100
Supporter level $200
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Amount as agreed in advance. Topics include:
Deep Spirituality in a Time of Climate Crisis; and, Sabbath as Gift.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!