Offered by

Jubilee United Church

About this shop

Burningbush Eco-ministry Shop

Worship Resources 2026
Pay what you can

$

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Season of Creation Lectionary Group
Pay what you can

$

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A three week lectionary group on Zoom: Sept 8, 15, and 22, 9:30-10:30am ET or 2-3pm ET

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Annual Supporter item
Annual Supporter
$250

Help sustain Burningbush Eco-ministry! Annual supporters receive all worship resources and newsletters (Sept 2026 to Aug 2027), as well as being able to join groups or day events during the year.

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Consult
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$

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A one-on-one meeting with Emily, followed by resources and recommendations specific to your context. Part time/student $80

Full time $100

Supporter level $200

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Monthly Lectionary Group 2025-2026
Pay what you can

$

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Workshop or Retreat Facilitation
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Amount as agreed in advance. Topics include:

Deep Spirituality in a Time of Climate Crisis; and, Sabbath as Gift.



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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!