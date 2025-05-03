We Are Royals inc

Jubilee Xpress: The Kingdom Dance Experience

General Admission
$35

($25 usd) Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Impact Sponsorship Admission
$285

($200 usd) This ticket is for generous supporters who want to attend while sowing directly into our mission. As a sponsor, you’ll receive:

Full access to the event

Premium refreshments and amenities

Special recognition during the event

A We Are Royals thank-you gift

The joy of knowing your support helps provide faith-based mentorship, artistic development, and mental wellness initiatives for youth and young adults.

Together, we’re building a Christ-centered culture that uplifts and empowers every soul.

Group Discount (5 people)
$95
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

($67.50 usd) Grants entry for a group of five to the event, with access to all standard amenities and activities. Enjoy 10% off compared to the early bird individual ticket rate—perfect for friends, families, or small groups attending together!

