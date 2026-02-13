Hosted by

Juicy

About this event

୨♡୧ Juicy - BIPOC Queer/Trans Str!p Night☆

1800 Main St

Vancouver, BC V5T 3B7, Canada

First Kisses
$15

I'm a little shy.. but I lean in anyways for this sweet n juicy kiss!

Limited early bird tickets, grab one before you regret having to pay full price ;*

Juicy's Fruit [Tier 1]
$20

Dripping with sweetness & covered in lust, Juicy's fruits will gather in queer ecstasy! ༺☆༻

Regular Admission Tier 1 Ticket 𓆩♡𓆪

Juicy's Fruit [Tier 2]
$25

Dripping with sweetness & covered in lust, Juicy's fruits will gather in queer ecstasy! ༺☆༻

Regular Admission Tier 2 Ticket 𓆩♡𓆪

Fruitful & Caring [Pay-It-Forward Ticket]
$20

THIS IS NOT A REGULAR ADMISSION TICKET


This is a pay-it-forward ticket that will be available to self-identifying trans people of colour to claim in order to attend for free. The sweetness of your fruit keeps us all warm! Thank you for your care <3

Add a donation for Juicy

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