୨♡୧ Juicy - BIPOC Queer/Trans Str!p Night☆

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About this event
I'm a little shy.. but I lean in anyways for this sweet n juicy kiss!
Limited early bird tickets, grab one before you regret having to pay full price ;*
Dripping with sweetness & covered in lust, Juicy's fruits will gather in queer ecstasy! ༺☆༻
Regular Admission Tier 1 Ticket 𓆩♡𓆪
Dripping with sweetness & covered in lust, Juicy's fruits will gather in queer ecstasy! ༺☆༻
Regular Admission Tier 2 Ticket 𓆩♡𓆪
THIS IS NOT A REGULAR ADMISSION TICKET
This is a pay-it-forward ticket that will be available to self-identifying trans people of colour to claim in order to attend for free. The sweetness of your fruit keeps us all warm! Thank you for your care <3
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