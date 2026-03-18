About this event
Juke Box Bingo for Strathroy Hospice is a fun night of music, bingo, and sing-alongs, all in support of a great cause. Join us to play, laugh, and help raise funds for hospice care in our community. License No. M868038
This is a table for 10 to attend the Jukebox Bingo for Strathroy Hospice. Enjoy a fun night of music, bingo, and sing-alongs, all in support of a great cause. Join us to play, laugh, and help raise funds for hospice care in our community. License No. M868038
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!