Jules Verne Home & School Association's 2025-2026 Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
PRIVACY POLICY The Jules Home and School Association is a non-profit organization and acts in the best interest of the school community. Any personal information collected is used solely by the association in order to provide the services we offer and will not be given/sold/traded to a third party. As a paid member, you are allowed to vote on JVHS business during meetings.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!